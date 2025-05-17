Author's Preface

I wrote a piece the other day about tacit understanding and included a section on music. I contended that mimicry depended upon tacit understanding, and production of music was essentially mimicry. I'll make the further contention that mimicry is a mystery. Tacit understanding is a mystery, just as everything is when you look at it deeply. But nevertheless, I see a trend here.

We don't make music out of whole cloth. We depend on what we've heard in the past; we transmogrify it, mix it up. Sometimes we mimic and try for exactitude, and sometimes, as we get more confident, we free-form it—or, this is commonly called, improvise. But we improvise within some predictable patterns. These can certainly be defined statistically. I think this has been done by musicologists in the past, but the proof in the pudding is the success of music AI in using statistical weightings for music creation. Music AI is trained from samples of music to produce music—sometimes quite good music, and sometimes wretched music, but music nonetheless.

So, mimicry seems to depend, in some sense, upon statistical weightings, but underlying this is a dependence on past experience. Even birdsongs are learned to some extent. There's a wired-in component in the avian wetware, but there also seems to be some learned component.

I don't know what studies have been done on young infants, but it would be pretty hard to do studies where a child hadn't heard some music, because it's ubiquitous. Even if music isn't played in the house, parents—mothers especially—sing to their children. So, exposure to music starts at a very young age. I think without that exposure to music, the results would be totally unpredictable at best.

But I do know that with exposure to music, one learns to mimic the music patterns—sometimes with exactitude, and sometimes with a general sense and a feeling—which I think can only be really understood as a statistical thing. You can call it patterns. You can call it regularities. So, we don't need rules. We don't need theory. Those are descriptive, and they come after the fact. But the mimicry is natural, and once one gains confidence and experience, one can mimic to their heart's content.

Sometimes the mimicry may seem banal, non-interesting, to self or for others, and sometimes it can appear brilliant. Why some productions seem more often brilliant than others is a very strange thing. So, not understanding this, we just say, well, they have talent. Or sometimes it is noticed they seem excellent in ability, but they were exposed to music, practicised, and maybe trained explicitly. It doesn't explain very much, but that's certainly true.

Introduction

Music often feels like a creative act—something that comes from deep inside or out of the blue. But in reality, making music starts with copying. People hear music, remember it, and try to reproduce it. That copying is called mimicry. It isn’t mindless imitation. It’s the beginning of learning how music works. Behind that process is something harder to define: tacit understanding. This is the kind of knowledge people have without being able to explain it. Both mimicry and tacit understanding are at the heart of how music is learned and made, and both are difficult to explain fully. But without them, music doesn’t happen.

Tacit Understanding: Knowing Without Explaining

Tacit understanding is knowing how to do something without needing to put it into words. People don’t learn to walk by reading instructions, and they don’t learn to sing or play music by memorizing theory. They hear, they try, they adjust, and they get better. Eventually, they just know how something should sound, even if they can’t explain why.

This kind of knowledge develops through listening, repeating, and practicing. Over time, people get a feel for what works. They don’t follow rules they’ve been taught; they follow a sense of how the music “goes.” That sense isn’t mystical or magical—it comes from experience. But it’s not usually something people talk about or even notice unless they try to explain how they learned.

Mimicry: The Starting Point of Music-Making

Nobody creates music from nothing. Everyone starts by hearing music and trying to copy it. That’s mimicry. A child hums a tune they’ve heard. A beginner guitarist tries to copy a phrase. A singer repeats a pattern they’ve picked up from someone else. These are not original acts—but they are the beginning of musical ability.

In some traditions, this kind of learning is central. In flamenco, young players absorb rhythms, melodies, and flourishes by listening and copying. In folk music, people learn by singing or playing along, again and again, until the patterns become second nature. Even casual, aimless playing—what some call noodling—is often a mix of remembered sounds and newly discovered combinations. Over time, mimicry leads to confidence, and confidence leads to variation.

Improvisation is often thought of as the opposite of copying. But in truth, improvisation grows out of mimicry. Once someone has heard and practiced enough patterns, they start rearranging them. They try new combinations, change rhythms, or add small touches. That’s improvisation. It’s not pulling music from thin air—it’s reshaping what’s already familiar.

And this happens everywhere. Every kind of music allows for improvisation. It might be a little or a lot, but no tradition is entirely fixed. People may stick closely to familiar forms or they may branch out, but either way, they’re working with material they’ve already heard and learned.

Patterns, Repetition, and the Role of Experience

Music has patterns. These might be rhythms, melodies, repeated phrases, or changes in pitch and timing. Different traditions focus on different features—some care more about rhythm, others about melody, or harmony, or tone, or vocal style. But all music involves repetition and regularity.

With enough exposure, people begin to notice these patterns. They start to expect certain things to happen. This doesn’t mean they’re thinking about it consciously. They just get used to how the music tends to unfold. This kind of learning doesn’t require formal teaching. It happens through hearing music often enough that some parts become familiar—even predictable.

Modern computer programs trained on thousands of songs can also begin to reproduce music by recognizing patterns. These systems don’t understand music like humans do, but they show that music has structure that can be learned. Humans, too, learn through repetition and exposure, just in a more flexible and subtle way.

How Music Learning Begins

Music exposure starts early—usually in infancy. Even in households that don’t play music intentionally, children hear singing, humming, or rhythmic speech. Parents, especially mothers, often sing to babies. This kind of exposure begins shaping the child’s musical sense before they can talk or walk.

It’s almost impossible to grow up without hearing some kind of music. That means musical learning begins automatically. With enough exposure, children start to hum, clap, or sing. They mimic what they’ve heard. And from there, their musical abilities develop.

People often talk about talent, but most musical learning depends on exposure and imitation. Some individuals may pick things up faster or show more interest, but without hearing music in the first place, no one develops musical skill.

Musical Theory Comes Later

Musical rules—like those taught in textbooks—don’t come first. They are written down after people have been making music for a long time. Theory describes what people already do. It doesn’t create the music; it records patterns that have already been noticed.

In many cultures, there’s no formal theory at all. People learn to make music by being part of it—by joining in, listening, and repeating. Even in traditions that do have rules or systems, performers often rely more on their feel for the music than on the theory behind it.

In this sense, theory is like grammar for language. People speak fluently long before they know what a verb is. Music works the same way. The understanding comes first; the explanation comes later, if at all.

Summary

Making music begins with mimicry. People hear sounds, remember them, and try to reproduce them. Over time, they get better at it, and they begin to vary what they do. This process is guided by tacit understanding—knowing how to do something without needing to explain it. Improvisation, often seen as creative or original, is really just the next stage of mimicry. It builds on what has already been learned.

Every musical culture shows these same patterns. Theory might describe them later, but it doesn’t make the music. What makes the music is hearing, copying, and reshaping familiar sounds. Why some people are especially good at this is still unclear. Often, we just call it talent. But behind it all is a shared human capacity to absorb, adapt, and build on what we hear. That process, though deeply ordinary, remains deeply mysterious.