Meditations

We think we know the world, but we do not know the world. We think we perceive the world, but it is not the world. We think about the world, but it is not the world. We use language to describe the world, but it is not the world. There is a reality, but our access to it is limited.

We must believe there is an objective world—denying that would be incoherent—but our knowledge of it is human-scaled: in time, in space, in matter, in energy, in every respect. It must be human-scaled.

We have instruments that extend our scale, but not without limit. We still do not know the world. We know only aspects of it, and those imperfectly.

But it is our world—the only one we have. Our own world. The world of our awareness. Awareness of this. Awareness of that.

Sometimes we lose our world. We call it sleep. Sometimes we gain another. But it is not the world. It is our dreams. And it is not the world.

We can sense energies. We can sense objects—touch, sound, light—but our senses are not the world. And they are not the same as the bat’s, the dog’s, the spider’s.

We decide how to measure, how to count, how to scale. That is not the world. But it is an aspect of the world. We speak of it in language. That is not the world. But it is an aspect of the world.

We have minds. They represent the world. This is a great mystery—the greatest of mysteries. And they represent the world to us. But what us means is itself a mystery.

We know it without explanation. We cannot explain it. It is the ground of our being. But it is not the world.

Everything in our world has a boundary. Always there is something beyond the boundary. Yet some claim space may have a boundary—an idea that makes no sense.

We cannot know the world. What we say is not the world.

We can talk of boundaries—the smallest, the largest—but nothing counts as the largest, nothing counts as the smallest. In the mind we can divide without end, or extend without end.

This is the trick of the mind, or of our language. We cannot know, for language is not the world; the mind does not give us the world. It gives us only knowledge that is useful—that lets us live, survive, be born, die, succeed, fail—but it is not the world. It is an aspect of the world.

Every person has a world, but it is not the world. It is that person’s world. Every animal has a world, but it is not the world. It is that animal’s world—bounded in space, in time, in the energies it can sense, the objects it can manipulate, the times it can comprehend: speeds fast and slow, beginnings and endings.

Perhaps none of these is the world. Perhaps they cannot be comprehended except within the mind. But the mind is not the world. It is only us. It is the is-ness of the world for us.