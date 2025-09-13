Author’s Preface

This essay belongs to the Reason Series, an ongoing effort to investigate how human beings construct, use, and struggle with systems of thought. Each essay in the series examines one domain where reasoning shows both its strength and its limits. The present essay takes up mathematics, not as an abstract science, but as a peculiar form of language—one that defies ordinary expectations of meaning.

The motivation for writing this essay is simple: mathematics is simultaneously indispensable and incomprehensible. It functions with remarkable reliability, yet often floats free of interpretation. That paradox places it squarely in the territory of the Reason Series, which seeks to expose the strangeness hidden in our most trusted tools of thought.

Introduction

Mathematics is often imagined as the purest expression of reason: precise, rigorous, and free from ambiguity. Yet when considered as a language, mathematics reveals oddities that challenge this idealized picture. It is not merely a universal code but a family of dialects, each with instructions for transforming one assertion into another. These transformations preserve correctness, whether or not they preserve meaning.

This duality—rules that work even when meaning disappears—raises a fundamental question: how can a language operate coherently without interpretation, and why does it sometimes reconnect with the world so effectively? The following discussion traces mathematics from its concrete roots in counting and perception to its most abstract forms, showing how its instructions preserve correctness while leaving mystery in their wake.

Discussion

Mathematics as Language

Mathematics is a language, yet it carries peculiar properties that set it apart. It performs feats no other language can, and that alone is a mystery: we devised a system of symbols that works, but we cannot explain how. We cannot even fully explain language itself—only that it is an entangled web of meanings. Mathematics mirrors this, but with symbols. A single symbol may have meaning, yet as a whole the network resists interpretation. It functions, but without meaning. If that does not strike as strange, nothing will. Weird and mysterious are far too mild. Think on it too long, and your head might just explode.

Mathematics as Dialects

Mathematics, collectively, is a group of language dialects. These dialects give rules and provide instructions for making transformations from one assertion to another. These transformations prove correctness and preserve correctness. They can be repeated.

These instructions can be abstracted so that we're only working with symbols. Nevertheless, the transformations still preserve correctness. And sometimes the transformations can be used to create symbols that actually relate back to the objective world. Or sometimes they prove to be total fictions when related to the objective world. Nevertheless, the transformations do follow the rules—the instructions—and they preserve correctness of the transformations, even though they can produce fiction.

I use the word instruction for a reason, because instruction may be a little clearer than rules. Instruction actually says, “Do this and do that.” It’s just a nuance.

The Concrete Basis of Mathematics

Mathematics cannot be understood unless one understands the concrete first, starting with categorization and counting before one can go any further. One must have an intuitive number sense of quantity, and it seems that all animals have that built in—certainly many if not all vertebrates have some sense of quantity built right into their wetware.

Situatedness of Counting

Everything is situated. All language is situated. All mathematical language is situated. And there must be decisions made as to what to count.

Although it can probably be done intuitively, it doesn’t have to be a conscious decision. Nevertheless, we have to decide what counts as an apple. Does a core count as an apple? Does a rotten apple count as an apple? Does an apple–pear hybrid count as an apple? We have to make some decisions before we can even count. That is why I say there is always a situation before we can apply our words.

Learning to Perceive

So our perceptions—probably even our sensorium itself—depend upon experience as well as inherent qualities of the wetware. We have to learn to perceive before we even learn to count, before we even learn to speak, before we even learn to use words—we have to learn to see. Even an infant has to learn to see. It’s a period of time when it may not be a blooming, buzzing confusion, but it certainly is an unstructured world. That’s undoubtedly true of animals as well. They don’t come out of the box with intact perceptions. It must be learned.

Counting as Learned Practice

Learning the language of counting and the method of counting is a learned thing. We spend a lot of time teaching children how to do that. Once it’s established, it becomes intuitive. Tacit if you will. No thought needs to be given to counting after a while—unless one has a memory lapse and forgets numbers. That’s possible. It does happen.

After a stroke, some victims lose the ability to count. With cognitive decline, we may lose many of our numerical abilities.

The Invention of Arithmetic

At some point, we learned how to add and subtract, and we learned words for doing that. We learned the concept of equivalence, although we may not have had a word for it at first.

We learned that you have one, you have one more, you have two things. And if you have two things, and then one more, you have three things. And then we generalized. We determined that if you had any number of things and you add one more, you can count.

But at some point we had to learn how to count beyond two, and then beyond three, and then beyond whatever base you chose—because different bases were used. Sometimes it was fingers and toes. Sometimes it was different bases. But that was something learned and developed, invented really. Mathematics and counting were invented. That’s really the truth of it.

Instructions for Transformation

So, getting back to the instructions for transformation: the instructions for addition are, You take one thing, and you add another thing to it. You get two things.

You have to learn the rules for these. Then you have to learn a method for where the rules break down, and you have to use more complex rules. We could call them algorithms, long instructions. But it still has to be learned.

Generalization and Equivalence

Somewhere along the way, people learn to generalize. They understand that there’s a general pattern of addition, a general pattern of subtraction. And they understand the notion of equivalence, which is preserving correctness in some sense.

We can relate it to the objective world, to the physical world. We can look at apples. We can look at pears. We can look at marbles and apply the rules of arithmetic. But this all has to be learned. It’s not intuitive. It has to be taught. People have to come to see how it actually works, how these instructions yield transformations that preserve correctness.

And we go back to the real world and see how it preserves correctness. And then we look at the general case, and we figure it probably preserves correctness in the general case as well. How that happens, we don’t know. It’s one of the mysteries of language.

Ratio, Proportion, and Metaphor

All arithmetic begins upon identifying patterns and then generalizing the patterns, ensuring that these patterns give instructions for moving from one assertion to the next. Assertions may be quite symbolic. Instructions may be quite symbolic too.

But every transformation preserves correctness: for example in arithmetic for addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. And we get into other aspects of arithmetic, such as ratio and proportion, where we can conceptualize ratio in terms of cutting up an object—and that’s one metaphor that works. Then we can regard it as how many of these things fit into something else—and that’s another metaphor that works.

They’re not quite the same, because the second is more powerful as an abstraction than the first. Nevertheless, we develop transformations, instructions for how to do these transformations that preserve correctness. But also we have meaning. What does it mean to do these things?

Some people never fully develop an intuitive meaning as to what ratio and proportion are saying. You might think that’s a simple thing if you’re a mathematician. But in actual fact, it requires a certain sort of wetware as well as training. Probably, without sufficient neurological capacity, people don’t understand it any more than a dog could learn calculus. Based on my exchange with a mathematician, that may be something that a lot of mathematicians don’t get, because for them it’s easy.

Prealgebra and Equations

Then we move into simple equations. Prealgebra: 2 + 2 = 4 or 2 + 2 = 1 + 3. In prealgebra, we don’t generalize the symbols. We just give quantities.

And then we show that adding 1 to each side doesn’t change the correctness. Subtracting 1 from each side doesn’t change the correctness. Dividing each side by a constant doesn’t change the correctness. Multiplying each side by a constant doesn’t change the correctness.

So we see that these are all equivalence-preserving transforms. We understand the meaning, and we understand the instructions as well on how to do it.

You think that’s simple? Not if you’re my dog (I don’t really have a dog). It needs a certain amount of linguistic sophistication and a certain type of intelligence to even see that. To understand the notion of correctness-preserving does require understanding the meaning. You think that’s not a mystery? You haven’t thought about it very hard, have you?

Division by Zero

Then you learn that you shouldn’t divide by zero. And for most, it’s just a rote rule: Okay, I won’t divide by zero. But there are two possible explanations. They’re both correct, but they both take a different framing.

One, the common-sense one, still mathematical, is that if you decrease the size of the divisor, the quotient , the answer, becomes bigger. You can always decrease the size of the divisor. That becomes intuitively obvious once one understands mathematics of subtraction. You can always make the divisor smaller.

And then the common person says it’s infinity. That just means large without bounds, or small without bounds. The mathematicians say, “No, no, no. It’s just undefined.” And they have their own proof. Not a complex proof, but they have their own proof, that you end up with a contradiction if you try to divide by zero. That’s fair enough.

Mathematicians are not wrong. The average person is not incorrect. They’re both right. They just frame it differently. Some mathematicians may think that theirs is the only solution, but they’re would be wrong. The other view is just as correct as theirs; just framed differently. I wonder if it is that some mathematician think that they own the word infinity. That would be a problem I suppose.

Operators and Terms

So we break our mathematical assertions, expressions, into operators and terms. I don’t know if there’s ambiguity around defining operators and terms or not, but each operator comes along with instructions for use and meaning.

Some terms have meaning, and some terms don’t. Sometimes we use abstractions, we call them variables, we use letters, and they no longer have any concrete meaning other than that they preserve correctness and generality. That’s the essential part: they must preserve correctness.

Coherence Without Meaning

But sometimes these expressions become complex, and we can no longer give them meaning. All we can say is we followed the instructions correctly—or, as the mathematicians like to say, they’re coherent, which is probably a way of saying we followed the instructions correctly.

We stuck to the rules of transformation. Sometime we can’t say what a particular term actually means, and there’s no way of explaining it in terms of regular discourse. But we assert that we did follow the rules.

Abstract Symbols and the Square Root of Minus One

However, despite all that, some individual symbols can retain meaning. But some can’t retain very much meaning except the most abstract meanings, such as the square root of minus one. It is useful but we can not give it meaning beyond how we use it. Applying rules, we can show how it works, but we can’t really give a meaning to it. It doesn’t correspond to anything existing, as far as we know.

Mathematics as Language Without Meaning

So although mathematics is a language—can be expressed in language, and every symbol, every operator can be explained in language and must be explained in language in order to be learned—when you put it all together, it’s hard to say that it is language, since we can’t assign any meaning to it other than to say we followed the rules.

The Platonic Temptation

I guess the strangeness is why some mathematicians think mathematics lives in a mysterious third realm—often called Platonic after Plato, the famous ancient Greek philosopher (famous in some circles). Mathematics seems to defy common sense in so many ways, yet it works.

It’s a system that can be learned, but it doesn’t necessarily describe the real world, the objective world. However, to assert a third realm, a Platonic realm, is incoherent. No sense can be made of it. It’s just another way of saying it’s so mysterious we can’t understand what it means. We can’t understand it at all, other than we can use it.

Dimensions and Real-World Tethering

With some mathematics, pegged to the real world, we can assign dimensions to the symbols used within this mathematics. A has a dimension, B has a dimension, C has a dimension, and we can do a dimensional analysis to make sure that we’ve kept our dimensions straight through all our transformations.

This is a way of showing that our transformations are correct, since if, in the end, the dimensions all fit together, it shows that we have not made any gross mistakes.

However, we then have dimensionless constants and even variables, which can happen. In any case, it seems that dimensions can help, but they’re not necessary. They’re only used when mathematics is tied to the real world—when we’re trying to peg our mathematics to things that we can measure and count and have units of measurement and counting.

Meaningless Intermediates

It seems that instructions can be created and followed that allow us to generate meaningless things. But if they follow the instructions, eventually we may follow the instructions back to meaningful things again.

In the immediate steps, the intermediate products, we can’t assign meaning, they are just mathematical expressions. The intermediate terms work as mathematics, but they are expressions without meaning.

The Hard Problems

We have the hard problem of consciousness or awareness, depending on your choice of words. We have the related hard problems of sensation, thought, emotion, perception, attention and memory and undoubtedly other things.

Then we have the subsidiary problem of language, and its subsidiary problem of mathematical language. They’re all hard problems.

But I don’t know if any philosophers have made much headway—mathematicians, philosophers of science, philosophers of epistemology or ontology or metaphysics. I don’t know if any of them have made much headway in making sense of it all.

I certainly can’t. It just works. Most people don’t care. It just works. Hard to learn, but it works.

Summary

This essay has argued that mathematics is best understood as a family of linguistic dialects governed by instructions for transformation. These instructions preserve correctness even when meaning disappears, producing results that may connect to the objective world or remain as formal fictions. Mathematics begins with concrete acts of categorization and counting, builds through learned instructions and generalizations, and culminates in abstract procedures that can operate without interpretation.

The central puzzle is that mathematics functions both as a language tethered to the world and as a system capable of sustaining correctness without meaning. This dual character explains its power and its strangeness. Attempts to resolve the puzzle by appealing to a Platonic realm only displace the mystery; they do not solve it. What remains is the recognition that mathematics is a profoundly human invention—indispensable, coherent, yet often inexplicable in its relation to meaning and reality.

Readings (with annotations)

Devlin, K. (1998). The language of mathematics: Making the invisible visible. W. H. Freeman.

Annotation: Argues that mathematics is best understood as a specialized linguistic practice. Emphasizes symbol manipulation, representation, and communication—useful for framing mathematics as “instructions” that preserve correctness while sometimes drifting from everyday meaning.

Devlin, K. (2000). The math gene: How mathematical thinking evolved and why numbers are like gossip. Basic Books.

Annotation: Explores cognitive and evolutionary bases of mathematical thought. Connects ordinary language capacities with symbolic generalization, supporting the view that mathematical competence is learned yet leverages innate biases.

Lakatos, I. (1976). Proofs and refutations: The logic of mathematical discovery (J. Worrall & E. G. Zahar, Eds.). Cambridge University Press.

Annotation: Presents mathematics as a dynamic process of conjecture, counterexample, and revision. Illuminates “rules as instructions” in practice and shows how meaning can shift as concepts are refined.

Hersh, R. (1997). What is mathematics, really? Oxford University Press.

Annotation: Develops a “humanist” account of mathematics as a social, historical practice rather than a window onto a Platonic realm. Clarifies why internally coherent symbol games can be powerful without implying other-worldly existence.

Davis, P. J., & Hersh, R. (1981). The mathematical experience. Birkhäuser.

Annotation: A classic exploration of how mathematicians actually work. Balances formal results with lived practice, showing how coherence and meaning can diverge during problem solving and theory building.

Kitcher, P. (1983). The nature of mathematical knowledge. Oxford University Press.

Annotation: Defends a naturalistic, fallibilist account of mathematical knowledge grounded in practice and idealized operations. Useful for understanding why correctness can be preserved procedure-by-procedure without immediate interpretation.

Shapiro, S. (1997). Philosophy of mathematics: Structure and ontology. Oxford University Press.

Annotation: Articulates mathematical structuralism: what mathematics is “about” are positions in structures, not objects with intrinsic nature. Clarifies how symbols can be meaningful via structural roles even when concrete referents are absent.

Resnik, M. D. (1997). Mathematics as a science of patterns. Oxford University Press.

Annotation: Another major structuralist account emphasizing patterns as the subject matter of mathematics. Helps parse “meaning” as role within pattern-structures versus correspondence with physical objects.

Balaguer, M. (1998). Platonism and anti-Platonism in mathematics. Oxford University Press.

Annotation: Systematically compares robust Platonism with nominalist alternatives. Useful for evaluating claims that a third (Platonic) realm is either required or incoherent.

Field, H. (1980). Science without numbers: A defense of nominalism. Princeton University Press.

Annotation: Argues that physical theory can, in principle, be formulated without quantification over abstract mathematical objects. Central for the view that mathematics can guide transformation rules without ontological commitment.

Colyvan, M. (2001). The indispensability of mathematics. Oxford University Press.

Annotation: Presents and defends the Quine–Putnam indispensability argument: mathematics is ontologically committed because it is indispensable to our best science. Sets terms of debate about why mathematics “works.”

Steiner, M. (1998). The applicability of mathematics as a philosophical problem. Harvard University Press.

Annotation: Investigates why mathematics so effectively applies to physical reality, analyzing explanatory depth beyond mere calculation. Addresses the “mystery” of reconnection from meaningless intermediates to meaningful results.

Wigner, E. P. (1960). The unreasonable effectiveness of mathematics in the natural sciences. Communications on Pure and Applied Mathematics, 13(1), 1–14.

Annotation: Seminal essay posing the applicability problem in its starkest form. Frames the puzzle of how formal structures yield empirically accurate predictions despite tenuous semantic anchoring.

Maddy, P. (1990). Realism in mathematics. Oxford University Press.

Annotation: Develops a form of mathematical realism grounded in set theory and practice. Examines how mathematicians justify axioms and correctness without appeal to a mysterious realm.

Maddy, P. (1997). Naturalism in mathematics. Oxford University Press.

Annotation: Advocates methodological naturalism: philosophical accounts should be continuous with mathematical practice. Clarifies why “coherence” and “rule-following” are often the operative standards.

Leng, M. (2010). Mathematics and reality. Oxford University Press.

Annotation: Defends mathematical fictionalism: mathematics is useful and truth-apt within fiction-like frameworks but need not refer to abstract objects. Directly addresses meaning without referent.

Ernest, P. (1998). Social constructivism as a philosophy of mathematics. SUNY Press.

Annotation: Argues that mathematical knowledge is constructed through communal practices, language, and education. Illuminates how instructions and algorithms are learned and stabilized socially.

Lakoff, G., & Núñez, R. E. (2000). Where mathematics comes from: How the embodied mind brings mathematics into being. Basic Books.

Annotation: Proposes that mathematical ideas arise from conceptual metaphors grounded in bodily experience (e.g., ratio as partitioning versus fitting). Aligns with analyses of situatedness and meaning via metaphor.

Tymoczko, T. (Ed.). (1986). New directions in the philosophy of mathematics. Birkhäuser.

Annotation: Influential anthology emphasizing proofs, practice, and the quasi-empirical nature of mathematics. Collects perspectives that question rigid formalism and highlight real-world cognition.

Wittgenstein, L. (1956/2009). Remarks on the foundations of mathematics (G. E. M. Anscombe, G. H. von Wright, & R. Rhees, Eds.; revised ed.). Wiley-Blackwell.

Annotation: Late-Wittgensteinian reflections on rule-following, meaning, and mathematical practice. Frames how correctness can be constituted by use within a language-game rather than by reference to abstract entities.

Putnam, H. (1975). Mathematics, matter and method (2nd ed.). Cambridge University Press.

Annotation: Essays on realism, indispensability, and the interface of mathematics with empirical science. Central for understanding the pull toward realism without capitulating to full-blown Platonism.

Quine, W. V. O. (1951). Two dogmas of empiricism. The Philosophical Review, 60(1), 20–43.

Annotation: Although not solely about mathematics, Quine’s holism and confirmation theory underpin indispensability arguments. Helps situate why mathematical posits may be on a par with theoretical entities in science.