Author's Preface

The Nature of Belief and Choice

I once read someone say something along the effects of, "That's what I chose to believe." Upon reflection, that seems to be a very odd thing to say. In what sense can we be said to choose our beliefs? Did we get presented with ten choices and we say, "Eeny, meeny, miny, moe, I'm going to pick belief seven," or some such thing? Of course, we don't understand how we end up with particular beliefs. We can say it's because we followed the reasoning and came to a conclusion. And that seems to be true in a very trivial sense. Just why we came to a particular conclusion over another is not always clear. A rationalist may say, "Well, it's just a logical conclusion. That's a clear winner." Maybe. If that were the case, why is it that on many areas of belief, opinions differ so radically? Why is it that some people choose one set of beliefs over another? I think there's more to be said than just, "I choose my beliefs." I think we have to talk about a whole lot of things: intellectual strengths and weaknesses, thinking ability, preexistent knowledge base, our current understanding of the world, our current beliefs, our emotions, our biases, our perceptions, all kinds of cognitive and social factors that are going to govern which beliefs we actually end up with. And on a neurological level, we don't have a clue.

The Problem of Truth and Meaning

Well, it's pretty clear that the arguments—stories, if you will—don't depend on exact wording, but on meaning, which is quite mysterious, of course. How do we know if a story is true? I'm not sure in general, other than the vague idea of consistency with the world. How do we know if it's false? It might be an easier question. We can point to incorrect assertions that don't conform to known facts. The evidence is not what it's made out to be. Sometimes that's possible. Sometimes it's not at all clear. We can point to fallacies, informal fallacies, if you will—rarely formal fallacies, because rarely do we use formal logic—but we can point to fallacies. We can tell if something's true just through verification and validation, empirically. Sometimes that's possible; often, it's not. Just how we arrive at conclusions is actually a mystery, although we can use language and justify our conclusions. But I don't think we arrive at them through language. We express them through language, and it's a different thing. It's a subtle point.

Reasoning, Interpretation, and Disagreement

Somehow you'd think the problem could be easier, since we do reason. Quite often, we can reason in ways that are clearly correct. But all too often, we can tell stories and have huge disagreements among interpretations. Now, as to why we make those interpretations, that's an issue that we've already addressed in terms of worldview and biases and understanding and emotional factors and cognitive limitations and abilities. But that explains, perhaps, in a very high-level fashion, how we might come to differ in our beliefs. But it doesn't explain how we determine which beliefs are true. And sometimes there's no empirical validation. People don't realize that.

Materialism, Pragmatism, and Cognitive Limits

Well, I am a materialist and a pragmatist, and they go hand in hand. I don't think you can be one without being the other. But as a pragmatist, I realize the limitations of our cognition and our ability to know the truth and to argue the truth. And that's pragmatic. You might not think so, because in a number of cases we can pragmatically say, "This is such and such, and this is the truth, and this works." But in many other cases, we fail to recognize that we've just blown the limits of our cognitive ability and our ability to understand the world without recognizing it, without admitting it even.

Introduction

This work examines the persistent and often confounding problem of how humans reason, how beliefs are formed, and why reasoning—even when it appears sound—so frequently leads to divergent conclusions. It addresses the underlying question of whether belief is ever truly chosen or whether beliefs are imposed upon us by complex, largely unconscious processes that govern cognition. Despite appearances, reasoning does not occur in a vacuum, nor does it proceed by the straightforward application of logic to a neutral body of facts. Rather, reasoning is shaped and constrained by a variety of factors: innate cognitive capacity, emotional predispositions, existing knowledge structures, interpretive frameworks, and the underlying neurological architecture of the brain itself.

Anchored in materialism and pragmatism, the discussion that follows explores not only the boundaries of cognition but also the mechanisms by which humans create meaning, justify conclusions, and attempt to discern truth. These mechanisms, however, are themselves opaque. Humans are capable of producing elaborate rationalizations for their beliefs, yet the actual process by which those beliefs are formed remains elusive. If we are to understand reasoning in any meaningful sense, we must recognize the interplay between what is consciously accessible and what remains inaccessible, hidden beneath layers of neurological and psychological processes we do not yet comprehend.

Discussion

Belief as an Emergent, Non-Volitional Process

The common assertion, "I chose to believe X," does not withstand critical examination. Belief is rarely, if ever, a product of deliberate volition. More accurately, belief emerges from a confluence of cognitive operations that occur below the level of conscious awareness. These operations process inputs—observations, arguments, social cues, emotional responses—according to interpretive frameworks that are deeply ingrained and often resistant to alteration.

Even when we engage in deliberate analysis, the endpoint—a belief or conclusion—appears less as a decision and more as an emergent outcome. It is not that we weigh options in the way one might select an item from a menu; rather, we find ourselves believing something because it seems to fit, because it feels right, or because it coheres with our existing understanding of reality. The mechanisms that produce this sense of fit, rightness, or coherence are not transparent. Cognitive processes, informed by memory, association, pattern recognition, emotional resonance, and prior belief structures, determine what appears reasonable or persuasive.

The concept of belief as a non-volitional process is consistent with a materialist view, which locates all mental phenomena in the operations of the physical brain. Neural activity and its resulting cognitive outputs are governed by biochemical processes, subject to both genetic predispositions and environmental conditioning. The illusion of volition—of "choosing" what to believe—is a retrospective interpretation imposed by conscious awareness after the belief has already formed.

The Problem of Meaning: Language as Expression, Not Generation

Language is often thought of as the vehicle of reasoning, but this attribution is misleading. While language allows for the articulation of thoughts and the communication of conclusions, it does not generate those thoughts or conclusions. Reasoning precedes linguistic expression; it is an underlying process that may be conducted in language-like symbols, images, emotions, or other cognitive constructs that are not accessible to introspection.

The distinction between expressing a belief and arriving at it is not trivial. We can articulate reasons, arguments, and justifications for our beliefs, but this articulation is an act of explanation, not origination. It is a post hoc rationalization of a conclusion already reached through processes that are inaccessible to the linguistic mind.

Meaning itself complicates the matter further. The meaning of an argument or a proposition is not contained in the words but in the cognitive structures that interpret them. Two individuals can hear the same words and derive fundamentally different meanings from them. This is because meaning is constructed within the mind of the observer, based on prior knowledge, expectations, emotional state, and interpretive framework. Thus, when disagreements arise about what is reasonable, what is true, or what is believable, these are not merely disagreements about facts but about the internal constructions of meaning.

Divergence of Interpretation and the Limits of Validation

One might expect reasoning to converge on truth, particularly when guided by logic and evidence. Yet, this expectation is not borne out by experience. Reasonable people, applying reasoning to the same body of evidence, often arrive at contradictory conclusions. This divergence is not a result of logical failure but of differences in interpretation, perception, and cognitive processing.

The role of worldview in shaping interpretation cannot be overstated. A worldview provides the foundational assumptions upon which reasoning operates. It defines what counts as evidence, how evidence should be weighed, and which conclusions are plausible. Emotional investment, confirmation bias, and cognitive dissonance further reinforce the boundaries of an individual's interpretive lens, making alternative interpretations not merely unpersuasive but often inconceivable.

Empirical validation, the gold standard of pragmatist reasoning, is frequently unavailable. In many areas of thought—particularly those concerning abstract concepts, values, or complex systems—empirical data is incomplete, ambiguous, or entirely absent. In such cases, reasoning cannot appeal to external verification and must rely on internal coherence and subjective plausibility. As a result, belief formation in these areas is especially susceptible to the limitations and biases inherent in human cognition.

Materialism and Pragmatism: A Framework Acknowledging Cognitive Limits

Materialism asserts that thought, belief, reasoning, and consciousness are products of physical processes. Under this view, cognitive limitations are not surprising but expected; the brain is a finite organ operating within the constraints of biology and evolution. Human reasoning, therefore, is a tool shaped by survival needs rather than by a quest for objective truth. Its design is practical, not infallible.

Pragmatism complements materialism by shifting the focus from abstract truth to practical consequences. It evaluates beliefs not by their correspondence to an unknowable external reality but by their efficacy in producing desirable outcomes. Pragmatism acknowledges that some beliefs can be tested through empirical validation and can be shown to "work" in a practical sense. However, it also recognizes that many beliefs cannot be so tested and that in these cases, reasoning must navigate uncertainty without the benefit of conclusive validation.

Together, materialism and pragmatism provide a framework that respects the limits of human cognition. They encourage an understanding of reasoning as a contingent, fallible process, one that is shaped by both the strengths and the failings of the human mind. They do not promise certainty but offer a method for managing uncertainty: empirical validation where possible, practical judgment where necessary, and humility in the face of what cannot be known.

Summary

Reasoning is not a process of voluntary choice but an emergent outcome of complex cognitive and neurological processes. Beliefs are not selected but arise from the interplay of prior knowledge, emotional disposition, and interpretive frameworks that are often inaccessible to conscious awareness. Language expresses reasoning but does not generate it, and meaning is constructed internally, shaped by factors that differ from person to person. Reasoning often fails to converge on truth because interpretation is deeply influenced by worldview, bias, and cognitive limitation. Materialism explains this process as rooted in physical brain function, while pragmatism offers a way to navigate its limits by focusing on practical outcomes rather than unattainable certainty. Recognizing these realities is essential for any honest appraisal of how we reason and for any hope of improving it.