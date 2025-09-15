Author’s Preface

This essay, part of the Reason Series, examines the fragility and situated character of laws, models, and proofs. The series as a whole is concerned with how knowledge is constructed, how it is expressed in language, and how it often exceeds the boundaries of certainty we imagine it to have.

Scientific and mathematical laws are not mirrors of reality but descriptions bounded by context. Newton’s and Ohm’s laws serve well within ordinary domains but fail when assumptions no longer hold—air resistance for Newton, superconductivity or semiconductors for Ohm. Probabilistic and statistical laws offer tools for describing variability in aggregates, yet their meaning is debated, and their assumptions are rarely universal. Simulation models combine deterministic and probabilistic reasoning but demand calibration, with mixed results: short-term weather forecasts are often reliable, while climate models remain deeply contested.

Underlying all of these examples is a recurring pattern: laws are idealizations, not Platonic truths. They are useful, but they omit causal factors and depend on external conditions. To forget this is to mistake simplified models for the complexity of the world. Even proofs, held by many as the most secure form of knowledge, rest on argument and consensus within a community. The history of the Central Limit Theorem shows that stability is temporary, subject to revision and dispute.

What endures, therefore, is not finality but the recognition of provisionality. To understand is to situate thinking within a frame, whether expressed mathematically, diagrammatically, or in plain language. Knowledge advances not through certainty but through discipline: making assumptions explicit, acknowledging the tether outside the model, and remaining prepared for revision. This essay contributes to the Reason Series by extending that theme into the realm of laws and models, showing how their strength lies not in timelessness but in their fragility and situatedness.

Introduction

Scientific and mathematical laws are often treated as timeless truths, yet they are better understood as situated descriptions. They emerge within specific contexts, depend on assumptions that may not hold universally, and succeed only within defined boundaries. Deterministic laws like Newton’s or Ohm’s work in many familiar settings but falter under conditions beyond their assumptions. Probabilistic and statistical laws offer powerful ways of organizing variability but require interpretation of what counts as the “long run” or the “distribution.” Simulations combine these approaches yet bring their own vulnerabilities, as calibration and verification remain difficult.

The recognition that laws are context-bound reframes their status. They are not mirrors of reality but structured descriptions, useful for specific purposes yet fragile when extended too far. Even mathematical proofs, often seen as the most secure of intellectual achievements, depend on argument, persuasion, and consensus within a community. Their stability is temporary, subject to revision as disputes arise over definitions and assumptions. What persists is not finality but the discipline of acknowledging fragility: stating assumptions clearly, recognizing the tether outside the model, and accepting revision as inevitable.

Discussion

Laws are Situated Descriptions of the World

Descriptions are never identical with the world itself; they are ways of framing and limiting what is relevant. Laws, whether they concern correlation, causality, prediction, description, or explanation, are always situated within such frames. They do not stand outside context but depend on it. This applies equally to qualitative accounts—such as describing how a pendulum swings—and to quantitative formulations expressed in equations. The law does not capture all of reality but isolates a particular relationship or pattern and treats it as if it were central.

Reflection makes this evident, yet the point has required extensive argument in philosophy of science. Nancy Cartwright’s idea of nomological machines shows how laws operate reliably only within carefully arranged circumstances—an experimental setup, a piece of machinery, or a controlled environment—where background conditions are held stable. Her focus was on scientific practice, but the principle extends further. Legal statutes, economic models, or even social rules exhibit the same feature: they function within a defined context and collapse when applied too broadly.

The broader implication is that no law gives access to the “thing in itself.” What we have are partial, structured ways of talking about the world. They carve out a domain, impose simplifying assumptions, and provide order within that frame. To mistake such descriptions for the world itself is to ignore their dependence on context. Laws endure not as mirrors of reality but as situated tools—devices of description that allow us to work with aspects of the world while leaving the whole beyond our reach.

Fragility of Laws, Probabilities, Statistics and Simulations

Laws, probabilities, statistics, and simulations all rest on foundations that are less stable than they first appear. Their apparent strength depends on assumptions, and those assumptions are themselves idealizations. To calculate a trajectory, one might assume a frictionless surface; to apply probability, one might assume identical trials; to use statistics, one might assume randomness or independence in the data; to run a simulation, one must assume that the chosen variables capture what matters. These simplifications are what connect the formal structure to the world, but the connection does not come from the formalism itself. It must be supplied externally.

This reliance on assumptions introduces a second-order problem: the question of whether the model even applies. That question lies outside the reach of the model and belongs instead to what may be called a meta-assumption. It is not part of the mathematics or the rules of inference but an act of judgment, often an act of faith. One assumes that dice are fair, that survey samples represent populations, that the equations coded into a climate model capture the essential drivers of climate. None of these are proven within the formalism. They are beliefs about applicability, grounded only when empirical tests can be performed.

Even then, the tether is fragile. Empirical confirmation may hold in one domain and fail in another. A statistical model may fit one dataset and collapse when applied elsewhere. A law like Ohm’s, seemingly universal, turns out to fail in superconductivity or nonlinear materials. A simulation may predict tomorrow’s weather but stumble over long-term climate patterns. Each case reveals that the strength of the model comes not from intrinsic necessity but from external conditions aligning with its assumptions.

The fragility of these systems lies in this mismatch between their appearance of universality and their dependence on external judgment. They are useful, often powerful, but always provisional. The recognition of their fragility means accepting that no law, probability, statistic, or simulation is self-justifying. Each relies on assumptions outside itself, assumptions that may or may not hold in the world at hand.

Turning to the Hard Sciences

In the hard sciences—physics, chemistry, engineering, and technology—both qualitative and quantitative descriptions are used. These disciplines rely on a range of approaches to capture regularities in the world, but each comes with limitations tied to the kind of assumptions it requires.

Deterministic Idealizations

Deterministic idealizations are what people usually think of as “laws.” Ohm’s law, which relates voltage, current, and resistance, or Newton’s laws of motion, are prime examples. They provide compact descriptions of relationships but only within boundaries where their assumptions hold. They are simplifications of reality, not complete accounts. In many contexts, they describe events with high accuracy, such as calculating the resistance in an electrical circuit or predicting the path of a projectile. Yet their accuracy depends on ignoring complicating factors: superconductivity breaks the linear relation in Ohm’s law, and air resistance or relativistic effects undermine Newton’s formulas. Their value lies in their usefulness, but they remain idealizations.

Probabilistic Laws

Probabilistic laws do not attempt to describe any single event. Instead, they characterize patterns across large numbers of similar events. The roll of a die, the flipping of a coin, or radioactive decay can only be described in terms of likelihoods over many trials. The concept of “the long run” underpins this way of thinking, though it cannot be precisely defined. It is taken pragmatically to mean a large number of repetitions, but how similar those repetitions must be is itself a contested issue. Scholars disagree over what probability even means—whether it is a frequency, a degree of belief, or a feature of the world. Regardless of interpretation, probabilities function as tools to summarize variability, not as Platonic truths embedded in the universe.

Statistical Rules

Statistical rules extend probabilistic reasoning. They allow assertions about distributions of likelihoods and offer methods for prediction and explanation. Examples include confidence intervals, regression models, and hypothesis testing. These methods build on probability but introduce their own complications. Scholars disagree about how to interpret results, what counts as significance, and where the weaknesses in the methods truly lie. Misuse and misunderstanding are common, as when p-values are treated as guarantees rather than fragile indicators.

Simulation Models

Simulation models combine deterministic and probabilistic elements, and with them come even greater difficulties. They must be calibrated against observed data, tested for reliability, and justified as useful representations. Weather forecasting has shown some success: short-term predictions are often reliable enough to be valuable. Yet even here, accuracy fades as the forecast horizon extends. Climate models, more ambitious and more complex, are the subject of sharp disagreement. Some view them as indispensable guides to understanding long-term changes; others judge them unreliable or fundamentally flawed. In both weather and climate, the models reveal how fragile simulations can be: they rest on choices about which variables to include, which equations to use, and how to approximate interactions in systems too complex to capture fully.

Taken together, deterministic laws, probabilistic laws, statistical rules, and simulation models illustrate the range of strategies the hard sciences employ. Each is powerful within limits, yet each depends on assumptions and simplifications that expose their provisional and context-bound character.

Limitations of Newton’s Laws

Discussions of Newton’s laws often highlight their breakdown in the context of relativity or quantum mechanics, but the limitations are more ordinary and visible in daily life. A simple example is the difference between a feather falling and a cannonball falling. Newton’s laws, in their basic form, predict that both should fall at the same rate under gravity. Observation shows otherwise. The reason is that Newton’s framework, as commonly applied, does not account for all the causal factors at work. Air resistance plays a decisive role, slowing the feather while leaving the cannonball largely unaffected.

Attempting to incorporate air resistance and aerodynamics directly into Newton’s simple equations quickly becomes unmanageable. The equations of motion no longer remain neat and general but require complex refinements, drawing in fluid dynamics and turbulence theory. In this sense, Newton’s problem was not at the outer edges of physics but in the everyday phenomena of the natural world. His laws were elegant idealizations, but they omitted the ordinary complications—air, drag, resistance—that shape how objects move in practice.

This reveals the deeper point: Newton’s framework is not wrong but incomplete. It works within specific conditions, such as a vacuum or when resistance is negligible, but it loses accuracy when those conditions are absent. The limitations are reminders that laws are simplifications, and their neatness depends on bracketing out aspects of the world that, in lived experience, are often unavoidable.

Peter Sengy’s Diagrams

Newton’s three laws of motion are often introduced through formulas, but they can be conveyed entirely in words and pictures. Their essence does not require mathematics. Peter Senge, in The Fifth Discipline (1990), popularized a system of “causal loop diagrams” to depict feedback, relationships, and flows without reliance on numbers. His diagrams, part of systems thinking, are visual tools that show how causes and effects interconnect. Arrows, loops, and reinforcing or balancing symbols capture how changes propagate through a system.

These diagrams provide a way of representing Newton’s laws qualitatively. For example, the first law, that an object remains in motion unless acted upon by an external force, can be shown as a simple loop: motion continues until interrupted by friction or another force. The second law, linking force, mass, and acceleration, can be pictured as a reinforcing relationship: greater applied force increases acceleration, while greater mass dampens it. The third law, that every action has an equal and opposite reaction, appears naturally in a balancing loop: the push of one object generates an immediate counter-push of equal magnitude.

Concrete illustrations make these diagrams accessible. A child sliding a book across a table provides a clear example for the first law—motion persists but is slowed by friction, shown as a balancing loop that reduces velocity over time. The second law can be shown with a car: pressing the accelerator (increasing force) speeds it up, but adding passengers (increasing mass) reduces the rate of acceleration. The third law is captured in the recoil of a rifle: the bullet moves forward while the gun is pushed backward, both effects linked in a balancing relationship.

Senge’s approach emphasizes that understanding does not always require quantitative calculation. Diagrams clarify causal structures that underlie behavior. They strip away mathematical formalism and replace it with a visual grammar of feedback and interdependence. For teaching Newton’s laws, these diagrams make visible the core ideas: persistence of motion, proportionality between force and acceleration, and reciprocity in interactions. Their strength lies in accessibility—they can be taught to schoolchildren and still convey the essentials of Newton’s insights without requiring equations.

Limitations of Ohm’s Law

Ohm’s law, expressed simply as V = IR (voltage equals current times resistance), has long served as one of the most accessible principles in physics and electrical engineering. It provides a straightforward description of the relationship among three measurable quantities and is widely used in classrooms, laboratories, and practical work with circuits. For ordinary conductors such as copper wires at room temperature, it performs well: doubling the voltage doubles the current, and resistance remains constant. This makes it an invaluable tool for predicting and designing basic electrical systems.

However, the law is not universal. Its validity depends on the assumption that the material behaves in a linear and stable way. When those conditions are not met, the relationship breaks down. A striking example is superconductivity. At very low temperatures, certain materials allow electrical current to pass with zero resistance. In such cases, Ohm’s law ceases to describe the situation, since resistance no longer exists as a measurable factor.

Another exception occurs in semiconductors, the foundation of modern electronics. In devices such as diodes and transistors, the current-voltage relationship is nonlinear: current may not flow at all below a certain threshold but then rises sharply once that threshold is crossed. The simple proportionality of Ohm’s law does not apply here. Similar deviations appear in vacuum tubes, electrolytic solutions, and plasma physics, where the flow of charge depends on conditions not captured by the linear model.

Even within metals, temperature affects resistance. As a wire heats up, its resistance changes, altering the relationship between current and voltage. Ohm’s law assumes constancy of resistance, but in real systems that constancy is fragile. Engineers must account for such variability when designing circuits that operate under changing conditions.

Thus, while Ohm’s law is an elegant and useful idealization, it is not a universal description of electrical behavior. It belongs to the class of deterministic laws that work within specific boundaries, offering reliability under ordinary conditions but failing in others. Its strength lies in its simplicity, but its limits remind us that all laws are context-bound, tethered to assumptions that may or may not hold in a given case.

Forgetting That Laws Are Idealizations

There is a persistent tendency to treat scientific laws as if they were absolute truths rather than idealizations. In popular discussions, laws are often described as though they capture reality itself, almost in a Platonic sense, as if they existed independently of the conditions in which they were formulated. This overlooks the fact that every law is situated: it works within boundaries defined by assumptions and fails when those assumptions no longer apply.

Physicists themselves seldom rely on the original formulations of these laws outside of teaching contexts. Newton’s three laws of motion, for example, appear frequently in classrooms as introductory principles, but in practice they are too simplistic to handle the kinds of problems encountered in research or applied work. In real-world settings—whether in engineering, aerospace, or applied physics—calculations use extended forms of Newtonian mechanics. These involve refinements that go far beyond Newton’s original presentations, accounting for factors such as drag, elasticity, thermodynamics, or rotational dynamics.

Newton’s contribution was to establish a framework, but he was not the one to refine it into the precise tools now employed in practice. Those tools evolved over centuries of work by later scientists and engineers who extended and adapted his basic insights. For instance, the orbital mechanics used to calculate spacecraft trajectories derive from Newtonian principles but incorporate complex perturbations caused by gravitational irregularities, solar radiation, and atmospheric drag. Similarly, engineering mechanics applies Newton’s ideas in the form of stress-strain relationships, materials testing, and fluid dynamics, all of which extend far beyond the simplicity of the original three laws.

The popular image of laws as timeless, universal, and exact obscures this reality. They are not final truths but stepping stones—idealizations that opened the way for refinements. Their ongoing utility comes not from their absoluteness but from their adaptability, even as their limitations become apparent. Forgetting their status as idealizations risks confusing the models we use with the world itself.

Understanding as Situating

To understand something is to place it within a frame. Taken broadly, this claim can sound empty, but in the hard sciences it shows its force. Deterministic laws, probabilistic accounts, statistical rules, and simulations all require context to make sense. Each rests on a frame of description—conditions under which it applies, assumptions that support it, and boundaries beyond which it fails.

These frames are expressed in language. Often the language is mathematics, but it does not have to be. Newton’s laws can be introduced without numbers, in plain words: objects keep moving unless acted on, force changes motion, every push has a push-back. Schoolchildren usually encounter them in this form before ever seeing formulas. Qualitative representation can provide understanding as surely as quantitative treatment. Peter Senge’s causal loop diagrams, for example, illustrate systems of interaction through arrows and feedback loops without requiring equations. Such diagrams sharpen understanding by clarifying relationships, but they demonstrate that mathematics is not the only path to explanation.

Proof is Not Some Platonic Thing – We Prove by Argument

The claim that mathematics is sound rests on the belief that no error lurks within it. But proofs are not Platonic certainties; they are arguments subject to scrutiny and persuasion within a community. They are fragile, context-bound, and revisable. A proof may hold sway for a time, only to be revised or displaced when disagreements arise over definitions, assumptions, or logical steps.

The Central Limit Theorem exemplifies this instability. For a period, it seemed secure: averages of many independent trials converge toward a normal distribution. But later refinements revealed multiple versions of the theorem, each dependent on different conditions. Its history has been marked by revision rather than permanence. Does it become “truth,” or only a convincing argument for a time, accepted by some but opaque to the wider world? The very fact that such foundational results remain contested shows how proof depends not on eternal forms but on continuing argument.

Provisionality, Not Finality

Every category of scientific or mathematical description—deterministic law, probabilistic account, statistical inference, or simulation—carries fragility. None is final. Proofs, too, fall under this rule: even when considered correct, they remain vulnerable to challenge. Stability can last decades, but stability is not permanence. Consensus may be mistaken for truth, but it is only provisional agreement within a community.

What endures is not timeless certainty but the recognition of fragility. Sound practice requires stating assumptions explicitly, acknowledging that the tie between model and world lies outside the model, and expecting revision as normal. The discipline lies in remembering that all knowledge is provisional, situated, and open to change.

Summary

Scientific and mathematical laws provide descriptions rather than eternal truths. Their power lies in the way they frame phenomena within boundaries, not in their universality. Deterministic laws capture regularities under certain conditions; probabilistic and statistical laws summarize patterns of variability; simulations combine both but require calibration and are prone to uncertainty. Newton’s and Ohm’s laws illustrate how idealizations succeed in everyday contexts but fail when assumptions no longer hold.

Mathematical proofs share the same fragility: they are arguments, not Platonic certainties, and their acceptance depends on community consensus. Stability may last, but permanence is elusive. The enduring lesson is that laws, models, and proofs are provisional. What persists is not immutable truth but the practice of recognizing limits, situating descriptions in context, and expecting revision.

Reading List

Cartwright, N. (1999). The dappled world: A study of the boundaries of science. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.

Cartwright argues that scientific laws are not universal but operate only in specific, well-constructed contexts. Her notion of “nomological machines” demonstrates how regularities appear stable only within controlled environments. This directly supports the theme of laws as context-bound.

Hacking, I. (1990). The taming of chance. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.

Explores the rise of probability in science and society, showing how probabilistic reasoning came to replace deterministic accounts. Highlights the fragility of probabilistic laws and the debates over what probability really means.

Suppe, F. (Ed.). (1977). The structure of scientific theories (2nd ed.). Urbana: University of Illinois Press.

A collection of essays examining how scientific theories function as frameworks of description rather than mirrors of reality. Provides background on the idea that models and laws are provisional and situated.

Polanyi, M. (1966). The tacit dimension. Garden City, NY: Doubleday.

Introduces the idea of tacit knowledge—the recognition that not all understanding can be formalized. Supports the argument that laws, models, and even proofs depend on unspoken assumptions outside their formal structures.

Senge, P. M. (1990). The fifth discipline: The art and practice of the learning organization. New York: Doubleday.

Introduces systems thinking and causal loop diagrams. These diagrams demonstrate how causality and feedback can be represented without mathematics, reinforcing the essay’s point that understanding is not confined to quantitative description.

Kuhn, T. S. (1962). The structure of scientific revolutions. Chicago: University of Chicago Press.

Classic work showing that scientific frameworks shift over time. Laws and theories achieve consensus for a period but eventually give way to new paradigms. This underlines the essay’s theme of provisionality rather than finality.

Shapin, S. (1996). The scientific revolution. Chicago: University of Chicago Press.

Provides a historical perspective on how the idea of scientific law itself emerged and became associated with universality and certainty. Useful for situating the modern critique that laws are contingent and fragile.