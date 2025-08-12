Author’s Preface

This essay addresses the persistent gap between popular narratives of history and the systemic realities that shape events. Public discussion—both in casual conversation and among professional commentators—tends to elevate individual figures as primary agents of historical change. This tendency persists even when ample evidence points to a complex web of actors, institutions, cultural frameworks, and covert operations. The critique presented here is not abstract; it draws on recurring patterns of influence that operate across political systems and historical periods. It also addresses how propaganda, criminal networks, and judicial systems shape what the public perceives as reality, how an individual’s worldview is formed and limited by the domain of discourse they inhabit, and how personal character traits influence the use of power.

Introduction

The “great man” theory of history asserts that individual leaders—whether in politics, business, or culture—determine the course of events. While appealing in its simplicity, the theory fails to account for the matrix of systemic forces in which every figure is embedded. Modern historical reality is shaped by the convergence of visible and invisible actors: corporate entities, wealthy individuals, covert networks, cultural narratives, and the propaganda systems that reinforce them. These forces operate in ways that both enable and constrain individual agency, making it misleading to attribute historical outcomes primarily to a single person. Importantly, the same forces shape the very mental models through which individuals perceive their own options.

Discussion

Structural and Organizational Embedding

The first layer of the matrix is institutional: political structures, legal systems, bureaucracies, economic arrangements, and covert networks. These shape what actions are possible, how resources are allocated, and what risks can be taken without unacceptable cost. They set both the floor and ceiling for individual action.

Cognitive–Cultural Embedding: The Domain of Discourse

Equally important — though less visible — is the domain of discourse in which an individual lives and thinks. This consists of the prevailing conceptual frameworks, categories of thought, metaphors, narratives, and tacit assumptions that define what counts as plausible, legitimate, or even thinkable.

An individual’s worldview is not simply a free-standing set of beliefs. It is shaped by:

Language and conceptual categories: Words define distinctions and relationships, shaping the perceived structure of reality.

Cultural narratives: Shared stories about the nation, the economy, morality, and human nature anchor identity and justify action.

Epistemic authorities: Institutions or individuals that are granted the status of trusted interpreters of reality, from media outlets to scientific bodies.

Framing effects: How issues are presented — as moral dilemmas, technical problems, or security threats — determines the range of acceptable responses.

Presupposed constraints: Assumptions about what “cannot be changed” or “must be done,” often inherited from prior generations or dominant ideology.

Within this domain, individuals may see themselves as exercising free agency, yet their reasoning unfolds along tracks laid down by cultural precedent and reinforced by institutional authority. The “choices” they perceive are already filtered by the worldview they have inherited and internalized.

The Human Tendency to Personalize Causation

A further obstacle to systemic understanding is the routine human tendency to focus on a few visible individuals as if they alone were the cause of events. This tendency is not exceptional — it is the default. People instinctively frame events in terms of protagonists and antagonists, praising or castigating specific figures while ignoring the structures that enabled their actions.

This personalization of causation has several effects:

Misdiagnosis of problems: Structural failures are reduced to the moral flaws or virtues of particular people.

Misguided remedies: Solutions become leader-focused — replacing, electing, or removing individuals — while leaving the underlying system intact.

Narrative closure: The public feels events are explained once a villain or hero is identified, discouraging further investigation.

Because this focus on individuals is routine and deeply ingrained, it can persist even when there is strong evidence that systemic conditions, not personal qualities, are the decisive factors.

Personal Fallibility, Opportunism, and Moral Narrowness

Beyond systemic and cognitive constraints, the personal character of those in power matters. Many rise to and remain in influential positions not because they are unusually virtuous or public-spirited, but because they possess traits that make them effective operators in competitive, often ruthless environments.

Common features include:

Opportunism: The ability to exploit situations without regard for long-term ethical considerations.

Moral narrowness: Treating morality as situational or parochial — for example, equating “what is right” with “what benefits my country, faction, or personal network” — without empathy or universal application.

Habits of mind that sidestep morality: Operating as though moral considerations are irrelevant or subordinate to expedience.

Low empathy: Limited capacity to imagine or care about the perspective or suffering of others.

Self-absorption: Narcissism, egocentrism, or traits approaching the psychopathic spectrum, including charm without conscience and the capacity for calculated manipulation.

Adaptive conformity: “Going with the flow” of existing power arrangements when it benefits them, regardless of the moral cost.

Such traits can be highly adaptive in systems that reward results over ethics, loyalty over independent judgment, and conformity to established power over principled dissent. The fact that these individuals are “very good” at navigating the corridors of power often means that the positions of greatest influence are occupied by people least inclined to challenge systemic injustice.

The Deep State as a Multi-Sector Covert Network

A realistic model of power must account for the deep state as a cross-sector network that includes government insiders, corporate contractors, wealthy private actors, and political operatives. Operating covertly and often compartmented, such networks can persist across electoral cycles and legal jurisdictions. Their influence is amplified by the fact that even insiders rarely grasp the full extent of the system in which they participate.

Criminality as a Functional Tool

Within such covert systems, criminality functions as an operational method: bribery, blackmail, extortion, targeted violence, and financial fraud. These tools enforce loyalty, neutralize opposition, and secure continuity. The infrastructure of concealment — compartmentation, control over investigative channels, and the use of cut-outs — ensures low exposure risk.

Propaganda Order Management

In the information age, propaganda extends beyond secrecy to managing the interpretive environment. It includes agenda-setting, repetition, gatekeeping, discrediting dissent, and memory-holing. Crucially, it shapes the domain of discourse itself, embedding preferred narratives so deeply that they are mistaken for neutral truth. This not only protects existing power structures but shapes what individuals across the system believe is real or possible.

Judiciary and Legal Containment

The legal system can function as both shield and sword: blocking damaging cases, legitimizing past acts, using punitive lawfare against challengers, or ensuring that prosecution affects only expendable figures. Judicial corruption, blackmail, and selective enforcement allow the covert system to operate without fear of legal collapse.

Hidden in Plain Sight

Many of these activities leave visible traces, but cultural and cognitive embedding means they can remain effectively invisible to most observers. Even when records, leaks, or investigative reports are available, they may be dismissed as implausible because they conflict with the domain of discourse the observer trusts. This is the mechanism by which activities are “hidden in plain sight.”

Evidence and the Problem of Belief

Evidence is not lacking — investigative journalism and independent research frequently document covert operations and systemic corruption. The difficulty lies in competing narratives of interpretation. The mainstream framing commands the largest audience because it fits comfortably within the existing domain of discourse, whereas alternative accounts require a cognitive step outside the established frame — a step most people are unwilling to take.

Summary

The “great man” theory fails not only because it ignores organizational and systemic forces but because it overlooks the cultural and cognitive constraints that shape an individual’s perception of reality. Historical outcomes emerge from the interplay of formal structures, covert networks, criminal methods, propaganda systems, and the domain of discourse that defines the thinkable. The ingrained human habit of personalizing causation magnifies the problem, leading to an overemphasis on individual actors while leaving underlying systems untouched. Compounding this is the fact that many individuals in positions of power have personal traits — opportunism, moral narrowness, low empathy, self-absorption — that make them adept at advancing within the system while disinclined to reform it. In such a matrix, individuals are both agents and products of the system, operating within a worldview largely shaped for them rather than by them. The most enduring power lies not in overt commands but in shaping the conceptual space within which action occurs.

Readings

Scott, P. D. (2015). The American deep state: Wall Street, big oil, and the attack on U.S. democracy. Lanham, MD: Rowman & Littlefield.

— Examines how covert power structures interact with economic and political institutions in shaping U.S. policy.

Herman, E. S., & Chomsky, N. (1988). Manufacturing consent: The political economy of the mass media. New York: Pantheon.

— An influential model of how media systems shape public discourse and define the range of acceptable opinion.

Lakoff, G. (2004). Don’t think of an elephant! Know your values and frame the debate. White River Junction, VT: Chelsea Green.

— Explains how framing and language influence political thought, illustrating the shaping of the domain of discourse.

Lippmann, W. (1922). Public opinion. New York: Harcourt, Brace and Company.

— A foundational work on how perception and belief are managed in mass societies through symbolic representation.

Palast, G. (2002). The best democracy money can buy. London: Pluto Press.

— A journalist’s investigation into the overlap between corporate influence, political corruption, and electoral manipulation.