Author's Preface

We use language to serve a purpose: to communicate with ourselves and with others, to solve problems, to describe the world—past, present, and anticipated future—to explain things, to understand things. It's a tool, a very interesting tool, but a tool.

We use language to describe our inner world and our outer world. Others do the same. We tell stories to ourselves and to others. Others tell us stories or tell stories to themselves. It seems to be the purpose of language, but just how it works is a great mystery—one of the many great mysteries. There are an awful lot of them about the human mind, about the universe, and about everything.

It could be that the answer is just 42, as in The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, although that turned out to be a mistake. However, the deeper you look, the more mysterious it becomes, and you run the risk of getting bogged down in the metaphysical mire when you pursue it too closely.

As we're trying to explain the world, we look for evidence—traces, if you will—of the world that cohere, allowing us to connect the dots metaphorically, make sense of it all, and further our aims. We call this process inference—or maybe just thinking.

We make assertions. We draw conclusions, which are themselves assertions. Sometimes we class assertions as hypotheses. They come from our understanding of the world or from others, based on evidence or conjecture. Just how they arise in the mind is unknown and probably will always be unknown, but they do.

One of the biggest issues in the world is that we are often very unreliable in these inferences. We don't have an algorithm for doing it. It turns out that one of the tools we use—deductive logic—only works within very narrow bounds, and it depends on soundness, which is essential to deduction.

And soundness means more than truth; it means meaning. And the meaning must connect to the world so we can say, "This is true," or "This is false." But essentially, what we're saying is that there is some connection that holds or does not hold. And that's a judgment. Again, a mystery process.

Although we try to make it objective, we often fail, particularly in moderately complex to highly complex areas. We'll never have all the evidence, of course. Sometimes we can manipulate the world to create evidence that may help us understand things systematically. We try to be systematic—some of us do. But it's always interpretation, no matter how systematic we are.

One of the tools we use is that of looking at fallacies in reason. Some of them are formal, pertaining to the deductive logic tool that we use, where we have identified a number of patterns that seem to give us very misleading results or no result at all. We also have a number of informal fallacies, so potentially, the number of informal fallacies is unbounded, but a number have been listed.

We can assess our reasoning against these informal fallacies, and to some extent—a limited extent—we can use the deductive rules to assist our reasoning, but that's not common. It's actually pretty rare.

So the big problem is how to get from set A of assertions to set B of assertions, looking for inference, for consistency, for correctness—whatever that means. If we pursue that too far, we get into the epistemological mire.

One of the rough-and-ready tools we use is back-of-the-envelope calculations to see if some hypothesis, some assertion, is even plausible. We can assign, subjectively, degrees of plausibility. We can make assumptions, do calculations even.

There's another related issue of looking at plausibility, and that is: Is it physically possible with our understanding of the world? If something fell up, according to some assertion, we'd have to scratch our heads in the wilderness and say, "That doesn't conform to what we understand the world to do."

Or if someone says, "I was in Montreal and Ottawa at the same time on the same day," we'll say, "Give your head a shake." Even The Flash couldn't do that. So we do have these pragmatic tests—back-of-the-envelope calculations and physical impossibilities. They don't tell us how to make the inference; they tell us that such an inference is quite unlikely.

So just how we infer things so that they reflect the world in some terms is not understood at all. It's a mystery, as I've said.

It's not algorithmic, it's not computational, it's not pattern recognition, it's not abstraction—although we can use pattern recognition and abstraction in some senses. So they're ill-defined terms, just as almost all terms about mental operations are ill-defined. The definitions are usually circular, and the number of terms we could use to define mental operations turns out to be, at the very least, very, very large.

And language itself is a mystery, of course. Understanding is a great mystery. Meaning is a great mystery.

But one of the mysteries is that words emerge. I don't think they emerge first. I think thought, without language, emerges first. But sometimes the process is so rapid we don't recognize this.

Introduction

Inference is the process by which we make sense of the world, connecting scattered traces of information to form a coherent understanding. At its core, it is an act of storytelling—we piece together fragments, construct explanations, and convince ourselves that these narratives accurately reflect reality. But how reliable is this process? Unlike pure deduction, inference does not provide certainty; it operates in the messy, ambiguous terrain of plausibility and interpretation.

Philosopher Sharolyn Roush, in her work on epistemology and traces, explores how knowledge is built upon fragmentary evidence. She emphasizes that inference is not simply about logical connection but about tracking truth across multiple points of evidence. The challenge lies in determining whether the story we tell ourselves—our inferred conclusion—actually corresponds to reality or is merely a seductive fiction.

Discussion

Inference is a tool we use constantly, yet we often fail to recognize its mechanics. At its core, inference is about bridging gaps in our knowledge, connecting disparate pieces of evidence, and drawing conclusions that make sense given the traces we have available. However, the reliability of inference is another matter entirely. Humans are prone to error, bias, and the seductive nature of storytelling, which often overrides objective reasoning.

Inference operates in multiple domains, from everyday decision-making to scientific research, historical reconstruction, and forensic investigation. In all cases, we begin with a set of observations, or traces, that we then attempt to arrange into a coherent picture. The philosopher Sharolyn Roush, in her work on epistemology, particularly emphasizes the importance of traces in the construction of knowledge. Traces are remnants of past events, lingering evidence that something happened, even if we did not witness it directly. The challenge lies in determining what conclusions we can validly draw from these traces.

One of the fundamental problems in inference is uncertainty. We never have all the evidence; at best, we have a partial picture and must fill in the gaps. This is where inference often becomes storytelling rather than strict logical deduction. A detective reconstructing a crime scene does not simply rely on raw evidence but must build a narrative that explains how and why certain events occurred. Historians face a similar challenge: they sift through incomplete records, archaeological finds, and conflicting accounts to construct an interpretation of past events. Scientists, too, work with incomplete data, formulating hypotheses that best explain the observed patterns. In each of these fields, traces are clues, but the inference process that turns them into knowledge is inherently interpretative.

A key issue is coherence—the way different pieces of evidence fit together. Roush highlights that a coherent hypothesis is often seen as more reliable, as it weaves multiple traces into a unified whole. But coherence can be misleading. A well-crafted story may connect various elements convincingly, yet still be false. This is the danger of storytelling in inference—just because an explanation makes sense does not mean it is correct.

For example, theories often rely on inference gone wrong. They take scattered traces—sometimes real, sometimes misinterpreted—and weave them into a seemingly coherent narrative. The issue is that coherence alone is not a sufficient criterion for truth. A theory may explain various events in a way that feels logical, yet be entirely detached from reality. This underscores the problem of pattern recognition as a double-edged sword—humans are wired to see patterns, even when they do not exist.

Inference is also susceptible to bias. We interpret traces through the lens of our existing worldview, experiences, and expectations. If we already believe something to be true, we are more likely to fit new evidence into that belief rather than revise our understanding. This is known as confirmation bias, and it pervades all forms of reasoning, from personal judgments to scientific research. We see this in medical diagnoses, where doctors may latch onto an initial hypothesis and dismiss contradictory evidence, or in legal cases, where investigators may focus on a suspect and ignore alternative explanations.

Another issue is the difference between deductive logic and real-world reasoning. Deduction is precise but limited—it operates within strict parameters, where premises guarantee conclusions. However, real-world inference is rarely so clean. Instead, we rely on abduction—inference to the best explanation. This is not about certainty but plausibility. We weigh competing explanations, consider their coherence and fit with existing knowledge, and make a judgment. This process is not algorithmic, not computational, as the preface pointed out. There is no fixed formula for arriving at truth.

Yet, we have pragmatic tools to assess inference. As noted in the preface, one such tool is back-of-the-envelope calculations. These allow us to test whether a claim is even plausible before investing deeper effort. If someone claims they ran 100 miles in an hour, we don’t need complex analysis to dismiss it—we can quickly estimate that such a feat is physically impossible. Similarly, checking for physical impossibility helps filter out nonsense. If a claim violates known principles—such as an assertion that an object fell upward without an external force—it is likely flawed.

But inference becomes trickier in domains where complexity and complication blur the boundaries of possibility. In simple cases, inference aligns well with reality. But as complexity increases—whether in economics, politics, psychology, or medicine—our confidence should decrease. Yet, paradoxically, people often feel most certain in these highly complex domains, precisely where inference is weakest. This is because the narratives we construct in these areas are compelling—they provide a sense of order in an otherwise chaotic system.

For instance, in economics, policymakers attempt to infer the causes of market fluctuations based on a mixture of historical data, statistical models, and theoretical frameworks. But the sheer number of interacting variables means that any inference is inherently uncertain. Similarly, in medicine, diagnosing a condition involves synthesizing multiple symptoms, test results, and medical history, yet misdiagnoses occur frequently because inference is limited by available traces and biased interpretation.

This brings us back to the fundamental epistemological problem: how do we know that an inference is reliable? Roush argues that knowledge tracking—our ability to revise and adjust beliefs based on new evidence—is key. The best we can do is remain open to revision, recognize the limitations of inference, and constantly test our conclusions against new traces. However, this requires humility—an acknowledgment that inference is fallible and that what we believe today may be overturned tomorrow.

Thus, while inference is our best tool for understanding the world, it is also an imperfect one. It is shaped by interpretation, coherence, bias, and uncertainty. We can refine our inferential skills by applying pragmatic filters (plausibility tests, coherence checks, and physical constraints), but we must remain aware of our limitations. The danger is in assuming too much certainty, in mistaking a compelling story for truth.

In the end, inference is indeed a form of storytelling—one we must constantly revise, challenge, and refine if we are to approximate reality with any degree of accuracy.

This essay examines inference as a form of reasoning through storytelling, where human cognition fills in the gaps of incomplete information. It explores how we assess plausibility, detect inconsistencies, and fall into the traps of bias and overconfidence. From pragmatic reasoning in daily life to the complexities of science, history, and forensic investigation, inference is both a powerful tool and a potential source of error. Ultimately, this discussion seeks to clarify not just how we infer, but how we can infer better.

Summary

Inference is central to human thought, yet it remains an imprecise and often unreliable process. We construct explanations from traces, relying on pattern recognition, coherence, and plausibility rather than strict deductive certainty. As philosopher Sharolyn Roush highlights, knowledge depends on tracking truth, constantly refining our interpretations based on new evidence.

However, inference is vulnerable to bias, overconfidence, and misinterpretation. We often mistake a compelling story for truth, weaving together disparate pieces of evidence into narratives that feel correct but lack objective grounding. Tools like back-of-the-envelope calculations, plausibility checks, and logical fallacy detection can help us refine our inferences, but they do not eliminate uncertainty.

The key takeaway is that inference is not a fixed algorithm but an evolving process. In simpler domains, it can be highly effective, but in complex fields like politics, medicine, and psychology, errors become more likely. The best approach is to remain skeptical, open to revision, and aware of our own cognitive limitations. Ultimately, inference is a form of storytelling—but the most important skill is knowing when to rewrite the story.

