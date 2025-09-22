Murphy’s Law: “Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.”

Author’s Preface

This essay examines the role of back-of-the-envelope calculations in reasoning, judgment, and decision-making. The reflections here trace the boundaries between intuition, experience, and formal analysis. They highlight the reliance on common sense and practical knowledge, and the limits of both memory and formal estimation methods. The discussion is not meant as a systematic treatise but as a reasoned exploration of how people actually think through problems in everyday and professional contexts.

Note, my estimates on projects were always terrible. Why should I have been any better than anybody else? If only I had better envelopes, or a sharper pencil!

Introduction

Back-of-the-envelope calculations might be described as quantified common sense. They function as quick, approximate ways of bounding problems, testing feasibility, and orienting judgment. A specialist, drawing on knowledge and intuition, can estimate whether something is plausible, feasible, or worth pursuing. Such calculations may be as simple as jotting numbers on the back of an envelope, or they may serve as the first step in a longer process of formal analysis.

Yet, the real force behind these estimates lies not in the numbers themselves but in the knowledge, experience, and judgment of the person making them. Numbers provide useful bounds, but the foundation is common sense—intuition informed by past experience and learning.

Discussion

The Nature of Back-of-the-Envelope Calculations

At their simplest, back-of-the-envelope calculations involve taking a problem, reducing it to its essential quantities, and producing a quick estimate. These figures provide order-of-magnitude boundaries, a sense of scale, and a first impression of feasibility. Often, they include a high bound and a low bound, which are informed by intuition and experience. Such bounding acknowledges uncertainty and resists the illusion of precision.

The Nature of Back-of-the-Envelope Estimation

Back-of-the-envelope estimation is not merely arithmetic performed quickly; it is a structured interrogation of feasibility. The central questions are pragmatic: Can this be done? Do we have the technology to do it? Has it been done before? If so, did it succeed? Each of these questions situates the proposed task within a wider landscape of past practice and present capability.

The estimation process then moves toward specifics. Can the required materials be obtained? Are they available in sufficient quantity? Equally important is the labor dimension: Can we secure the necessary manpower? How many people will it take, and for how long? From there, questions of cost and time arise: How much will it cost? How many hours are required?

Every factor that can be quantified is considered as it comes to mind. This is the intuitive side of the enterprise. The analyst draws upon a repertoire of prior knowledge to decide which factors are salient and which can be ignored. Unlike formal models, there is no fixed formula for determining what matters. Instead, the analyst’s professional judgment is paramount.

That judgment is itself the product of years of education, practical experience, and the lessons of both failures and successes. While there exist handbooks and rules of thumb that offer guidance, they cannot substitute for the tacit knowledge that experienced practitioners bring to the table. Back-of-the-envelope estimation is thus best understood as the application of disciplined intuition, grounded in lived practice, to the problem of preliminary feasibility.

Was Murphy Correct?

It seems fair to say that the space of possible failures is generally larger than the space of possible successes. Complex undertakings—whether in engineering, construction, or planning—require many interdependent conditions to align correctly. If even one critical factor goes wrong (a missing material, an unavailable tool, a miscalculation, a labor shortage, an unforeseen environmental condition), the project may falter. Success often depends on a narrow path of alignment, whereas failure can result from any number of deviations.

This is the intuition behind the aphorism codified as Murphy’s Law: “Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.” While stated humorously, it reflects a structural truth. Systems have more degrees of freedom for disruption than for flawless execution. Reliability engineering and risk analysis formalize this by cataloging failure modes, assigning probabilities, and building in redundancies.

Thus, Murphy’s observation was not mere pessimism. It distilled an empirical reality of work in the world: successful outcomes are fragile, requiring multiple conditions to hold, while failure can emerge from many different directions.

Reliance on Knowledge and Intuition

The success of these estimates depends heavily on knowledge of the world. Understanding fabrication, engineering, technological capabilities, precision, and accuracy all contribute. Experience with similar physical situations gives a sense of what is possible and what is not. In this sense, back-of-the-envelope calculations are not mere arithmetic; they are the numerical articulation of common sense.

Common Sense as the Core

Numbers are not the most salient feature. The decisive factor is judgment, grounded in an understanding of materials, processes, and feasibility. Common sense, defined as intuition based upon past experience and learning, guides what numbers are chosen, how they are interpreted, and what conclusions are drawn. Without this foundation, such numerical estimates risk becoming misleading.

From Scratch Notes to Formal Analysis

There is a spectrum of analysis. On one end are quick, simple estimates literally jotted on an envelope. On the other end lies a more formal enterprise involving research, consultation, and reference checking. This includes relying on pre-existent understanding, but supplementing it with technical sources, collaborative discussion, and testing of ideas. The formal process begins with intuition but requires effort to refine and validate conclusions.

Limits of Estimation

Even in the hands of experienced specialists, estimation remains uncertain. Back-of-the-envelope figures can give a feel for scale, but their authority is limited. They give no absolute guidance; they are pragmatic tools that help orientation. Estimation might be called a “mug’s game,” and formal methods of estimation have not always reduced its inherent uncertainty. Some fields are better than other perhaps.

Memory and its Limits

Compounding the difficulty is the fact that no two situations are identical, and human memory is fragmentary. People recall selected parts of experiences—general outcomes, major successes or failures, approximate values of time, effort, or cost—but seldom the details. Memory varies greatly between individuals and even within individuals across domains. No one has a universally good memory; everyone’s recollection contains gaps. Thus, estimates drawn from memory alone are precarious and must be supplemented with records, references, and deliberate reconstruction.

Summary

Back-of-the-envelope calculations are a useful tool of reasoning, offering quantified common sense as a way to bound problems and test feasibility. Their value lies less in the numbers themselves than in the judgment and experience of the person producing them. They operate within a spectrum—from quick, rough scratches to formal, collaborative analysis—but they never provide certainty. Estimation remains inherently uncertain, limited by the variability of the world and the fallibility of human memory. Ultimately, common sense and experiential knowledge are the most salient features of the enterprise, while numbers serve as adjuncts that provide structure and bounds.

Readings

Targeted sources that directly address back-of-the-envelope (BOTE) estimation—its practice, pedagogy, and adjacent formal frameworks—are listed below, with brief annotations.

Focused studies of BOTE / Fermi-style estimation

Murillo-Gonzalez & Burkholder (2022), Phys. Rev. Phys. Educ. Res.: Interviews with expert physicists characterize the decisions made during BOTE work (choice of approximations, bounding, validation). Explicitly notes that BOTE is routine yet under-defined in the literature.

Murillo-Gonzalez & Burkholder (2024), Int’l J. Eng. Educ.: Extends characterization of BOTE problem-solving in engineering; documents how practitioners set ranges, trade precision for speed, and lean on experiential priors.

Mahajan, Street-Fighting Mathematics (MIT Press): Compact toolkit for estimation, dimensional analysis, dominant-balance reasoning, and sanity checks; effectively a handbook for BOTE methods. Open-access and course notes available.

Weinstein & Adam, Guesstimation (Princeton): Worked examples that model Fermi-style bounds and “nearest power-of-ten” reasoning across diverse domains.

Ärlebäck (2022), “FPAT—Framework for Teaching Fermi Problems”: Pedagogical structure for order-of-magnitude problems; frames Fermi tasks explicitly as BOTE.

Oliveira-Filho (2024), Plant Physiology (Perspective): Argues for Fermi calculations as a scientific “reality gauge,” with discipline-specific examples; shows BOTE utility beyond physics/engineering.

Formal frameworks that institutionalize “quick bounds” (ROM / conceptual estimates)

AACE International Cost Estimate Classification (e.g., 87R-14; 18R-97): Industry practice that maps estimate classes to maturity of scope; “Class 5”/order-of-magnitude estimates explicitly embrace wide ranges. Useful for anchoring BOTE in capital projects.

DOE definition of Rough Order of Magnitude (ROM): Typical variance cited as −25% to +75% at initiation; aligns with the idea of high/low bounding under uncertainty.

NASA Systems Engineering materials: Pre-Phase A guidance calls for life-cycle ROM cost/schedule/risk estimates; NASA cost-estimating notes discuss ROM use at concept approval.

SEBoK (Systems Engineering Body of Knowledge): Defines ROM as a “quick look” estimate used very early with minimal information—conceptually adjacent to BOTE.

Domain primers and practitioner expositions (short, accessible definitions)

Investopedia (Back-of-the-Envelope Calculation): Concise definition distinguishing BOTE from formal analysis.

Project-management primers on ROM ranges (PMI-adjacent explainer pieces): Typical early-phase accuracy bands and rationale for presenting estimates as ranges rather than points.

Engineering judgment and practice (context for how BOTE fits expert reasoning)

Vincenti, What Engineers Know and How They Know It: Classic analysis of engineering knowledge categories and judgment; clarifies why experienced practitioners can make credible early approximations.

Petroski, To Engineer Is Human: Emphasizes the centrality of judgment, failure, and iteration in engineering—conditions under which BOTE estimates provide orientation rather than certainty.

Notes on coverage

The most explicit research treating BOTE as a method comes from physics/engineering-education studies and estimation handbooks (Mahajan; Weinstein & Adam).

In applied domains (construction, capital projects, aerospace), formal cultures of conceptual or ROM estimates institutionalize the same idea—early, bounded approximations informed by experience—often with codified accuracy