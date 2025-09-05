Author’s Preface

Pyrrhonian Skepticism and the Ephektikoi

I take the pen name “Ephektikoi, Guerrilla Epistemologist” to signal alignment with the Pyrrhonian spirit. Ephektikoi means “those who suspend”—a reminder that when arguments cancel each other out, the wise move is to withhold judgment rather than plunge into dogma.

The Pyrrhonists lived by appearances—eating, working, healing, navigating—without claiming to know the hidden nature of things. They sought peace of mind—not by denying knowledge altogether but by refusing to chase after metaphysical certainties that could never be settled.

In my Reason essays, this stance becomes a tactical method: to expose the metaphysical mire (see Appendix A: The Metaphysical Mire) to test what can actually be grounded in common sense and experience, and to suspend judgment where language or theory runs ahead of what can be lived. Guerrilla Epistemology, then, is not armchair speculation but a way of cutting through confusion—working with what shows itself, and resisting the seduction of claims that collapse under their own weight.

In this essay, I try to get a clearer understanding of what we are about when we use the languages of mathematics, counting, measurement in our attempts to understand the world, to supplement our reasoning. I am coming around to the view that Nancy Cartright’s view on this, based on the notion of a “nomological machine” is perhaps the most promising way of looking at such things (see Appendix B: Nancy Cartwright’s Concept of Nomological Machines). Unfortunately, her work is a hard slog, and I have reached my own fuzzy conclusions somewhat independently of Cartwright. However, looking at what I have understood so far about her views, we may be saying similar things, at the stratospheric level in any case.

Introduction

This essay considers how common sense, language, mathematics, and probability intersect in shaping our attempts to describe and predict the world. It examines the role of axioms, memory, causality, and language, while exploring Nancy Cartwright’s concept of nomological machines as a metaphorical “game” for how we construct order. Along the way, the risks of overextension, dubious measurement, and the metaphysical mire are exposed. The theme throughout is pragmatic: abstractions are tools, not essences, and their validity lies in their use, not in any timeless metaphysical status.

Discussion

Self-Evident Assertions and Their Role in Reasoning

Assertions treated as so obvious that questioning them seems irrational are often called axioms or first principles. In philosophy, they function as foundational claims: not proven, but presupposed in order for reasoning to proceed. Aristotle described them as archai (beginnings), Descartes sought indubitable truths of this kind, and Thomas Reid’s “common sense” principles worked similarly.

Such claims serve two roles. First, they provide stability—a shared ground without which argument collapses into infinite regress. Second, they frame inquiry—deciding in advance what must be taken for granted. Their danger lies in mistaking culturally contingent or debatable assumptions for universal truths. What feels like common sense in one era may be rejected in another.

Thus, self-evident assertions are indispensable for reasoning, but they also require scrutiny: Are they truly unavoidable, or are they merely enculturated beliefs masquerading as necessity? Their status is less about being beyond question than about being pragmatically indispensable to further thought.

Scottish Common Sense Realism

Scottish Common Sense Realism emerged in the 18th century, chiefly through Thomas Reid, as a response to Hume’s views. Its core claim is that certain beliefs—such as the existence of the external world, the reliability of the senses, and the continuity of personal identity—are not products of inference but immediate truths grasped by “common sense.” These beliefs, Reid argued, must be accepted if reasoning and practical life are to function at all.

In contrast to William James or later pragmatists, Scottish realism is less about the usefulness of beliefs and more about their indispensability. Pragmatism measures truth by practical consequences; Reid measured truth by its inescapability in ordinary life. The traditions overlap in their suspicion of abstract skepticism, but pragmatism allows more flexibility—beliefs may shift with utility, while common sense realism treats them as fixed foundations.

In short: Scottish common sense realism anchors itself in unavoidable human conviction, while pragmatism (James, Peirce, Dewey) treats truth as provisional and adaptive. Both resist radical skepticism, but by different routes.

Reliability of Memory and Its Limits

Memory is paradoxical: indispensable yet unreliable. Everyday experience shows how easily events, facts, and even bodily routines are misremembered. To treat memory as wholly reliable is a mistake, but to deny its role is impossible, since all awareness, perception, and reasoning presuppose retention of prior moments.

Memory as the Ground of Awareness

Every act of thought and perception depends on memory. Without it, no continuity of experience or language would be possible. Errors at every level—conceptual, factual, motor—expose its fragility, but these same errors underscore its necessity.

Impairment and Embodied Consciousness

Cases of neurological injury, such as stroke patients unable to consolidate memory, dramatize this dependency. Such impairments confirm that memory is not a luxury but a structural condition of consciousness. Phenomenological traditions emphasizing embodiment capture this interdependence between memory, awareness, and bodily function.

The Incoherence of Pure Awareness

To imagine awareness without memory is incoherent. A subject aware only of the instantaneous present would lack identity, continuity, or even language. Descriptions of “pure awareness” collapse under scrutiny, since experience itself requires memory’s minimal persistence. Thus, memory, though fallible, forms the ground of all thought.

Axioms of Inner and Outer Worlds

A series of basic claims can be taken as axioms for reasoning about experience and reality, not thought to exhaust all possibilities:

1. There is an inner world and an outer world.

2. The outer world exists; denying it is self-defeating.

3. Survival depends on manipulating the outer world, sometimes successfully, often not.

4. Causality is real and apparent, unlike Hume’s skeptical account, and can be used to act effectively.

5. Causality is complex and entangled; we only ever grasp parts of it, sufficient for survival in some cases.

6. The inner world is the ground of all being; nothing is known of the outer world except through it.

7. The inner world depends causally on the body and thus on the outer world.

8. Language is not identical with thought, but in humans it is tightly bound to thought and communication.

9. The world as such, the “thing in itself,” is unknowable; what we know are abstractions.

10. Words are ambiguous, fuzzy, and metaphorical, dim reflections of reality, yet sufficient to act upon it.

Traditions and Common Sense

These axioms align with reflective common sense. Few traditions would reject them entirely, though philosophers sometimes dispute details—for example, the separation of language and thought. Such disputes often arise from academic narrowing rather than genuine contradiction with experience.

Philosophical Traditions and the Metaphysical Mire

Certain traditions, however, drift far from common sense, constructing elaborate arguments that obscure rather than clarify. Hume’s account of causality, despite its prestige, exemplifies this tendency: complex reasoning that collapses when measured against lived necessity. Such departures illustrate the danger of the metaphysical mire—where verbal ingenuity replaces grounded reasoning.

Departures from Common Sense

The puzzle remains why entire traditions abandon what ordinary reasoning secures. The tendency of philosophy to prioritize abstraction over lived experience may explain such departures. Yet the axioms above show that common sense, though imperfect, provides a necessary floor for coherent thought.

Restatement of Axioms from Common Sense

Taken at face value, the axioms are simply restatements of how experience works when lived, not theorized.

· There is an inner world and an outer world. Everyone knows the difference between what they think and what they bump into.

· The outer world exists, and denying it is pointless—anyone trying to doubt it still has to eat, avoid cars, and sleep under a roof.

· Survival depends on handling the outer world. We build, cook, repair, and sometimes fail. That is not theory, it is life.

· Causality is real. Push something, it moves. Burn a hand, it hurts. No one lives as though causality were an illusion.

· Causality is complex, and people rarely understand it fully, but they understand enough to get by—farming, fixing, navigating.

· The inner world is the ground of experience—everything known comes through it. But it rests on the body, which ties it back to the outer world.

· Language is not thought. People think before words come, and infants or animals think without language. Words only help us share and refine thought.

· The thing in itself is never known directly; what we get are simplified versions. This is obvious when a photograph, a map, or a memory only gives part of what was there.

· Words are fuzzy. People argue over definitions constantly, but still use language well enough to get things done.

From the standpoint of common sense, these axioms are not exotic or speculative—they are reminders of how life is actually lived. If philosophers wander from them, it is usually because they let theories override the obvious.

Common Sense Perspective in Alignment with the Axioms

From the standpoint of lived experience, the axioms hold because they match what people constantly do and notice.

· Inner and outer worlds are not abstractions. Everyone distinguishes between what happens in the mind—memories, plans, feelings—and what happens outside, like weather or traffic. This distinction is not learned from books; it is the way ordinary life is organized.

· The outer world’s existence is beyond serious doubt. People can debate in words whether it exists, but they all still reach for food when hungry, avoid danger, and repair what is broken. Denial collapses in action.

· Causality is recognized every day. Children learn it by touching hot stoves or dropping toys. Adults rely on it in work, repair, and care. Its complexity is also part of common sense: sometimes things break for reasons we can’t quite see, though we know causes are there.

· The inner world as ground of experience is evident because nothing is ever known apart from perception, memory, and thought. Yet its dependence on the body is equally obvious when tiredness, hunger, or illness change the way the inner world operates.

· Language is not thought. People often think in images, feelings, or half-formed ideas before finding words. Infants and animals act purposefully without any speech. Still, language extends thought by making it easier to refine and communicate.

· The thing in itself being unknowable is simply the recognition that every map, memory, or description leaves things out. People know the difference between a picture of a place and being there. That is compression, not the whole.

· Words with fuzzy boundaries are familiar in daily disputes—what counts as “tall,” “friend,” or “home” varies. Yet language works well enough to guide action even with imprecision.

Common sense, therefore, does not need elaborate theories to grasp these points. They reflect what is unavoidable in practice and recognizable in ordinary life, the level at which axioms have force.

Language and Thought

From a common sense standpoint, it is clear that language and thought are not the same. People think in ways that never quite reach words—images, sensations, half-formed plans. Everyday experience shows this: a driver anticipating traffic, a carpenter judging a cut, or someone feeling uneasy before they can explain why.

Infants think long before they can speak. They reach, explore, recognize faces, and solve small problems without words. Animals too display memory, planning, and problem-solving without any formal language. Those born deaf who never acquire a linguistic system still think, perceive, and act meaningfully.

Language is powerful because it extends and refines thought. It allows sharing, arguing, remembering more than memory alone permits. But it does not create thought itself. The claim that thought is impossible without language contradicts everyday evidence. Words help shape, compress, and communicate thought—but thought exists independently.

So, common sense aligns with the axiom: language is a tool for thought, not its essence.

Language as Representation

Common sense shows that language represents the world only in part. A word is never the thing itself but a shorthand for it. A map is not the territory; a name is not the person. Mathematics, as a special dialect of language, works the same way—it compresses aspects of the world into symbols and relations, useful for prediction and calculation but never identical with reality. What lies behind these representations—the “thing in itself”—remains beyond direct grasp, though its existence is implied by experience.

The Metaphysical Mire

Because language can build vast structures, it also generates confusion. Some constructions are not merely false but meaningless, where words give the illusion of substance without any grounding. History shows countless contradictory claims, religious, philosophical, or scientific, that cannot all be true. Most are wrong, many are incoherent, and only a small fraction withstands empirical test. The metaphysical mire is the swamp of meaningless or empty verbal constructions—a reminder that language is powerful but untrustworthy unless checked by evidence and lived experience.

Mathematics as Instructions

From a common sense perspective, mathematics is best understood as a form of language that issues instructions. Equations and formulas do not reveal the essence of the world; they tell us how to proceed—how to calculate, how to predict, how to build, how to check. They are like the rules of a game, sometimes purely theoretical, sometimes applied to the world.

Numbers on paper, symbols in equations, or vibrations in the air are not the world itself but tools for guiding action. Mathematics works by abstraction and compression, translating aspects of reality into a system that can be handled, tested, and reapplied.

The Neoplatonic Mire

The Neoplatonic view treats mathematics as if it exists in a perfect, timeless realm, independent of human use. This is a reification—turning abstractions into things. Common sense shows mathematics functions as a tool, not as a hidden reality. It is powerful because it is language made precise, issuing instructions for calculation and application, not because it reveals eternal forms. Forgetting this leads directly into the metaphysical mire, mistaking symbols for the world itself.

Games Versus Platonic Views

Nancy Cartwright’s notion of nomological machines—structured setups that generate stable regularities—fits better with common sense. These machines can be viewed as games with rules: language, mathematics, and practice combined to produce useful outcomes. Unlike Platonic views, they make no claim to timeless essence. They are frameworks that work when applied, limited to context, and judged by results.

By contrasting games with Platonic ideals, the practical difference becomes clear. Games and machines guide action; Platonic abstractions drift into incoherence. One path grounds reasoning in practice, the other in the metaphysical mire.

Nomological Machines and Games

Every act of mathematics, measurement, or counting takes place within a framework—a “game” in metaphorical terms. Just as a game requires rules, boundaries, and choices, so too does applied mathematics. One must decide what to measure, what to count, and what to ignore. The possibilities are endless, limited only by human imagination.

These choices never capture the thing in itself. They only abstract aspects of it, translated into the language of numbers and symbols. Mathematics, then, is not a window into reality’s essence but a structured language—a variation on the broader mysteries of language, thought, and consciousness.

Cartwright’s Nomological Machines

Nancy Cartwright’s concept of nomological machines names the same phenomenon in scientific practice. They are carefully arranged setups that generate regularities—like experiments, instruments, or models—that make laws appear stable. While Cartwright limits her focus to science, the principle applies more widely. Any situation where measurement and counting occur depends on constructing such machines.

Thus, games and nomological machines are two names for the same insight: mathematics works only within structured contexts, crafted by human decision, and never as a mirror of the world as it is in itself.

The Structure of Causality

Causality is a common sense axiom—the fabric of everyday life. Push an object and it moves, strike a match and it burns, eat food and it sustains. Without causality, action would be unintelligible.

But causality is rarely straightforward. It has structure: layers of interaction, feedback loops, and hidden conditions. Sometimes outcomes follow expectation, other times surprises expose unseen influences. Science works to map these structures, yet their entanglement often outpaces explanation. The practical aim, then, is modest—understand enough structure to act and survive, while accepting that complete knowledge will always elude us.

Causality, Mathematics, and Limits of Probability

Physicists often translate causal regularities into mathematical probabilities, treating events as though everything could be calculated. Yet not all phenomena lend themselves to this. Some systems are too unstable, too confounded, or too opaque for probabilities to hold. Mathematics remains a language of abstraction, not a universal solvent.

The limit is clear: causal structure exists, but not everything can be mathematized. Where probability fails, common sense reminds us that causes persist even if we cannot capture them in neat formulas.

Reading Cartwright

Nancy Cartwright’s writing is dense and philosophical, but the core of her concept of nomological machines is straightforward: laws or regularities are not universal truths floating above reality but the outcome of structured setups—arrangements of conditions, instruments, and assumptions that generate stable results.

Though she confines her analysis to science, the principle extends well beyond it. A kitchen recipe functions as a machine: given the right ingredients, tools, and conditions, it reliably produces a dish. A blood pressure cuff in medicine is another: under proper use, it yields reproducible readings that guide diagnosis. Even a traffic light system is a machine: its wiring and sequencing produce predictable behavior in drivers. These machines do not reveal essences but construct conditions under which order appears.

Defining Nomological Machines

A nomological machine is both linguistic and physical. It is described in words, equations, or diagrams, then built in matter. Like language, its boundaries are fuzzy. A lathe painted red instead of green is the same lathe. Replace a worn gear with an identical one and function remains unchanged. But swap out parts until the machine behaves differently, and identity shifts.

The question of when it becomes “different” is the same as the Ship of Theseus puzzle. Pragmatically, it is the same machine if it serves the same function. Metaphysically, the question collapses, since no sharp essence defines identity.

Pragmatic Identity of Machines

In practice, identity is judged by functionality. Scientists, engineers, and everyday users care whether the machine does what it is supposed to do, not whether it has metaphysical continuity. Descriptions are flexible: one can rephrase endlessly while preserving meaning. What matters is that the description continues to point to the same function.

Near-Replication in Science

Scientific replication works by this logic. A lab does not use the exact same machine as another; instruments vary, samples differ, environments shift. Yet if results converge, replication is judged successful. This is near-replication—stability across variation. A medical trial in different hospitals, or a physics experiment repeated with updated instruments, tests whether the same machine works despite inevitable differences. The decision rests on judgment: which variations matter, and which can be ignored.

Language, Mathematics, and Description

Nomological machines are best seen as linguistic machines, constructed from words, numbers, and symbols, then embedded in practice. Mathematics is simply one dialect: structured, formal, and powerful, but still language. Neither mathematics nor ordinary speech mirrors reality. They compress and abstract aspects of it into representations. A map of a city is not the city itself, but it guides action effectively; likewise, equations compress causal relations into usable form.

Generalization and Nomological Machines

For a machine to be useful, it must permit generalization. A drug trial is trusted not only because it worked on a test group, but because it is expected to work for similar patients in new settings. A bridge design is replicated because one span held, so others of similar design will too. This depends on human judgment of similarities and differences, not on mechanical rules.

The Limits of Generalization

But generalization is precarious. A drug effective in one population may fail in another with different genetics. A bridge design that holds in mild climates may fail in regions with earthquakes or extreme winds. The machine looked the same but was not, in fact, identical. Generalization always risks mistaking resemblance for identity.

Building New Nomological Machines

Every measurement, model, or experiment builds a new machine. A new medical scoring system, a new traffic model, or a new engineering test constructs its own framework. By linking it to earlier machines, we extend predictions. Generalization gives meaning, but error is never far behind. This is the fragile line Cartwright draws attention to: every machine is both a source of order and a reminder of the limits of our abstractions.

Walnuts and Sub-Machines

Language gains meaning only in context, and so do nomological machines. Take the example of cracking a walnut. At first, the machine seems simple: apply force, the shell breaks. But soon new sub-machines appear. The walnut fragments; shards fly with different trajectories, sizes, and distances. Each of these outcomes requires its own description.

Because the details are too numerous to capture individually, we settle for probabilities. We describe tendencies—average size, range of distances, typical patterns—rather than trying to predict every shard.

Properties of Walnut Shards

The fragments themselves can be analyzed: minimum and maximum size, distribution of distances, range of shapes. Each property becomes a sub-aspect of the original walnut-cracking machine, a way of breaking down complexity into manageable patterns.

Variability in Walnut Cracking

A second machine arises when considering the force required to crack the shell. Here, two variables matter: the strength of the shell and the force applied. Since no two walnuts are identical—thickness, shape, and resistance all vary—results differ. By repeating trials with different walnuts and different forces, one can build probabilistic summaries, not exact predictions.

The walnut thus illustrates the larger point: every machine splinters into sub-machines, each adding complexity. We move from certainty to probability, from single outcomes to distributions, guided by the practical need to generalize while recognizing variability.

Probabilistic Predictions

To make a probabilistic prediction, one must assume the world is stable enough for long-run frequencies to emerge. Without stability, prediction collapses. A simple, grounded example:

· Weather: Meteorologists predict the chance of rain tomorrow using decades of rainfall records. The long-run frequency of rain under similar conditions gives the probability. Without that record, talk of “probability” would mean little.

· Manufacturing defects: A factory tests thousands of lightbulbs and finds that, on average, 2 in 100 fail. That frequency allows prediction: in a batch of 10,000 bulbs, expect around 200 failures.

· Insurance: Actuaries set premiums on the basis of how often car accidents occur per driver over decades. The long-run frequencies, not mere opinion, make the predictions usable.

Probability and Long-Run Frequencies

All talk of probability rests on counts and ratios. “Two in a hundred fail” is already probabilistic. When those ratios are generalized into distributions—binomial, Gaussian, Poisson—they allow for structured prediction. But the grounding is always frequency over repeated cases. Without this, probability becomes empty jargon.

Measurement, Ratios, and Prediction

Measurement alone—“12 apples on the table”—is not probability. Only when a ratio is tied to expected outcomes over time does prediction arise. For example: “70% of apples stored in this cellar spoil within ten days.” That connects measurement to expectation and converts it into a predictive machine.

Point Predictions

Even then, precision is limited. A grocer may predict: “About 7 of these 10 apples will spoil within ten days.” This is a point prediction, based on observed frequencies. But it is not a full distribution; it does not say exactly which apples will spoil or when.

The Limits of Physics Probabilities

Physicists often extend the success of probability in quantum mechanics to claim that “everything is probabilistic.” But that claim falters outside controlled domains. While dice, radioactive decay, or coin flips fit neatly into distributions, other systems resist. The likelihood that a small business will fail, or that a political movement will succeed, cannot be captured with the same regularity.

Instability and the Breakdown of Probability

Where confounding factors proliferate—diseases with multiple unknown causes, financial markets with countless interacting agents, ecosystems with feedback loops—probability breaks down. Instability and non-linearity make long-run frequencies unreliable or impossible to define. Yet researchers often persist as though smooth distributions must apply.

The tragedy of modern research is this overextension of probability: the belief that all phenomena can be expressed as stable distributions. Common sense reminds us otherwise—many domains remain too unstable, too tangled, or too singular for probability to guide prediction.

Dubious Measurement Practices

A central problem in modern research is the inflation of measurement—the pretense that anything labeled “measured” must be numerical, precise, and suitable for probabilistic analysis. This rests on operational definitions, where a complex phenomenon is reduced to a single index or score. Researchers then attach claims of “validity,” though often these are little more than circular assurances that the measure is acceptable because it is widely used.

Ordered Categories as Numbers

Much of what passes for measurement in the social sciences, psychology, and medicine is not measurement in the strict sense but the assignment of ordered categories: survey responses, diagnostic scales, or rating systems. These produce rankings (“more than,” “less than”) but not equal intervals. Yet researchers routinely treat them as if they were real numbers, subject to averaging, regression, and statistical inference.

Probabilistic Computation on Flimsy Data

The problem deepens when such pseudo-numeric data are used in probabilistic models. Probabilities presume stable frequencies or well-defined ratios, but ordered categories rarely provide either. The result is the appearance of rigor—formulas, p-values, confidence intervals—without a secure foundation.

Examples of Dubious Practices

· Psychology scales: A 1-to-7 “happiness scale” is treated as though each step is equal in size and comparable across people. Researchers then run correlations and regressions as though the data were interval-level.

· Medical scoring systems: Composite indices (e.g., stroke severity scores) collapse diverse symptoms into a single number, then feed them into statistical models. The number is not a measurement of a property but a weighted checklist.

· Education testing: Standardized test scores are treated as interval data, though differences of 10 points may not mean the same at different levels of ability. Still, averages and probabilities are computed without hesitation.

The Norm Rather than the Exception

These practices are not fringe errors but mainstream methodology. Generations of researchers are trained to proceed as though probabilistic analysis is always legitimate, even when the underlying “measurements” are unstable, indirect, or categorical in nature. The outcome is an academic culture that confuses the appearance of quantification with genuine measurement.

At root, the problem is epistemic: not everything worth studying can be turned into numbers, and not every number justifies probability. Common sense would caution against overconfidence—but the culture of research often moves in the opposite direction, deeper into the mire of spurious precision.

Summary

This essay has argued that reasoning always begins from self-evident assertions—axioms so basic that denying them undermines thought itself. Scottish Common Sense Realism illustrates how philosophy has at times defended such ground. From there, memory was shown to be both indispensable and unreliable, the inner ground of all awareness.

The essay then laid out axioms of inner and outer worlds, stressing the existence of causality and the dependence of the inner world on bodily and outer conditions. It emphasized that language is not thought, though it extends thought, and that both ordinary language and mathematics are representational tools, not mirrors of reality.

Mathematics functions as instructions for games, not as eternal truths. Nancy Cartwright’s idea of nomological machines provides a powerful way to understand how structured conditions generate stable patterns. But these machines are limited, fragile, and always embedded in human judgment. Generalization works, but often fails; every new model is a new machine that risks error. The walnut example showed how machines splinter into sub-machines, pushing us from certainty into probability.

The essay critiqued the overextension of probability, which works only when long-run frequencies can be established. In unstable, confounded systems, probability collapses. Worse still, researchers often rely on dubious measurement practices—converting ordered categories into numbers, then treating them as interval data fit for probabilistic analysis. The result is spurious precision.

The lesson is simple: mathematics, measurement, and probability are useful, but only as tools. They depend on human choice, judgment, and context. They are not timeless realities but pragmatic machines—games we play to survive, explain, and act in a complex world.

Readings

· Cartwright, N. (1999). The dappled world: A study of the boundaries of science. Cambridge University Press.

— Central for the idea of nomological machines. Argues that laws hold only within structured setups, not universally.

· Reid, T. (1764/1997). An inquiry into the human mind on the principles of common sense. Pennsylvania State University Press.

— Foundational for Scottish Common Sense Realism, defending axioms such as the existence of the external world.

· Polanyi, M. (1966). The tacit dimension. University of Chicago Press.

— Key to understanding tacit knowledge and embodied skill, relevant to the role of memory and awareness.

· Wittgenstein, L. (1953). Philosophical investigations. Blackwell.

— Important for the view of language as games, highlighting fuzziness, ambiguity, and the limits of representation.

· Hume, D. (1748/2007). An enquiry concerning human understanding. Oxford University Press.

— Classic statement of skepticism about causality, contrasted here with the axiom that causality is real and unavoidable.

Appendix A: The Metaphysical Mire

The Metaphysical Mire is a framework for identifying patterns of incoherence in philosophical inquiry. It describes recurring mistakes where language produces the appearance of depth or meaning, but closer inspection reveals confusion, unfalsifiability, or vacuity.

Characteristic Points

1. Category Mistakes – Treating concepts as if they belong to the wrong logical class (e.g., asking what color the number seven is).

2. Reification – Turning abstractions into entities, treating them as if they exist or act independently (e.g., speaking of Justice or Infinity as if they were agents).

3. Inability to Verify – Making claims for which no conceivable test or observation could confirm them.

4. Inability to Falsify – Making claims that cannot be disproven under any conditions.

5. Endless Regress – Explanations that demand further explanations without end (e.g., what caused the cause of the first cause?).

6. Tautology – Circular or trivially true statements disguised as substantive insights.

7. Illusory Meaning – Language that feels profound but dissolves into incoherence under scrutiny.

8. Pseudo-Problems – Questions generated by linguistic or conceptual confusion rather than real issues.

9. Unspecifiable Answers (Fundamental Point) – Inquiries where it is impossible to specify what would count as an adequate answer.

10. Hidden Equivocation – Reasoning led astray by unnoticed ambiguity in language, where words with multiple meanings create the illusion of depth or paradox.

Appendix B: Nancy Cartwright’s Concept of Nomological Machines

Overview

Nancy Cartwright introduced the concept of nomological machines to explain how scientific laws and regularities arise. Contrary to the idea that laws are universal truths valid everywhere, she argued that laws only hold within structured setups. A nomological machine is such a setup: a carefully arranged collection of parts, conditions, and constraints that together generate regular, repeatable outcomes.

In plain terms, a nomological machine is not the world in its entirety but a piece of the world under control, engineered or stabilized so that patterns become reliable.

Defining Features

1. Structured Arrangements

o Machines consist of components organized in a specific way. o The organization is what produces predictable outcomes.

2. Repeatability and Stability

o The same arrangement, run under similar conditions, generates the same results. o Stability is crucial: without it, the law collapses.

3. Local, Not Universal

o Laws operate within the boundaries of the machine. o Outside these boundaries, outcomes may vary unpredictably.

4. Human Role

o Many machines are designed, maintained, or interpreted by humans. o Science is not passive observation but active construction of conditions where order can appear.

Examples

· The Laboratory Experiment

A physics experiment with an inclined plane and rolling balls. The apparatus (plane, ball, stopwatch, controlled slope) is the machine. Under these conditions, acceleration is consistent, and laws of motion hold. Outside the lab—in a crowded street or rough terrain—such regularity disappears.

· The Kitchen Recipe

A recipe is a nomological machine. With the right ingredients, utensils, and heat, it produces a reliable dish. Change the conditions (altitude, ingredients, temperature), and the “law” of the recipe may fail.

· Medical Devices

A blood pressure cuff reliably measures pressure because it combines a calibrated gauge, a standardized cuff, and controlled inflation. The regularity is not a universal law of nature but the outcome of this specific arrangement.

· Traffic Light System

Lights, wiring, timing circuits, and driver expectations form a machine. The setup produces predictable flows of traffic. Change the wiring or the rules, and the pattern dissolves.

Implications

· Against Universalism

Cartwright’s machines undermine the idea that scientific laws are absolute. Laws are local, context-bound, and fragile.

· Pragmatic View of Science

Science succeeds not because it discovers eternal truths, but because it builds machines where order can be observed, tested, and used.

· Extension Beyond Science

The concept applies outside the laboratory: in economics, education, medicine, and even everyday life. Any structured setup that generates repeatable outcomes functions as a nomological machine.

Conclusion

Cartwright’s insight reframes the nature of laws. Instead of eternal truths written into the fabric of reality, laws emerge from constructed, stable arrangements—nomological machines. These machines are fragile, local, and dependent on human judgment, but they are also what makes science workable in practice.

In this sense, every act of measurement, every experiment, every recipe, and every engineered system is a nomological machine: a bounded stage where regularity can appear, be captured in language or mathematics, and then applied to new but similar contexts.