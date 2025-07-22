Author’s Preface

This essay originated from a reflection on the ambiguous and inconsistent use of the term instinct, particularly when observing the behavior of familiar animals like cats and dogs. During this reflection, the common expression curiosity killed the cat came to mind. This sparked a deeper inquiry into whether curiosity could be classified under instinct or whether it was more accurately described as a felt drive—an internal motivational state. It became evident that curiosity must itself be a felt state, and this realization expanded the inquiry into the broader question of how animals experience curiosity, perplexity, and the drive to explore and understand their environment. The continuity between humans and animals became a central theme: while humans have language to scaffold their exploratory behavior, animals without language exhibit remarkably similar patterns of curiosity and engagement with novelty. This essay is part of the Reason series, aimed at clarifying such conceptual confusions and grounding them in biological observation and evolutionary reasoning.

Introduction

Curiosity is one of the most striking features of both human and animal behavior. Yet, scientific discussions often either misrepresent it as a mechanical instinct or fail to acknowledge it as a legitimate felt state in animals. This essay examines three interrelated questions: the history of the phrase curiosity killed the cat, the biological foundations of exploratory behavior in animals, and the evolutionary and behavioral continuity between humans and animals with respect to curiosity and felt states. Central to this analysis is the rejection of reductionist accounts and the argument that curiosity is a fundamental felt drive observable across species, not dependent on linguistic capacities.

Discussion

The Historical Phrase: Misrepresentation of a Biological Drive

The earliest version of the phrase appeared in the late 16th century as care killed the cat, referring to worry or sorrow, not curiosity. By the early 20th century, it evolved into curiosity killed the cat, shifting public focus from emotional burden to inquisitive behavior. This linguistic evolution imposed a moral warning against inquisitiveness, but the biological reality paints a very different picture: curiosity is not merely a liability but a primary means by which animals navigate and understand their environments.

Animal Exploratory Behavior: A Direct Observation Perspective

Observations of cats and dogs make clear that curiosity is not metaphorical but an observable, functional behavior. Cats survey their territories, investigate changes, express interest in closed doors, and exhibit behaviors—like head-tilting and prolonged staring—closely associated with human expressions of perplexity. Dogs similarly display investigatory behaviors, territory checking, and keen attention to novel objects or situations.

These actions are inconsistent with traditional instinct theory, which assumes rigid, automatic sequences of behavior. Rather, animals adapt, investigate, and exhibit flexible responses. Ethological studies reinforce this conclusion: exploratory behavior in mammals shows variability, persistence, and learning—all hallmarks of internal motivational states rather than reflexive outputs.

Instinct versus Felt State: Conceptual Clarity

The term instinct has been degraded by overuse and conceptual vagueness. Traditionally it implied a pre-programmed, rigid sequence of behavior, yet the behaviors described here—exploration, problem-solving, novelty-seeking—do not conform to that structure. Curiosity is more accurately described as a felt state, a subjective internal pressure experienced by the organism, driving engagement with the environment.

Humans experience curiosity as a tangible internal state. The most parsimonious conclusion is that animals with analogous behaviors and homologous neurological structures experience similar felt states. Denying animals these states, while attributing them to humans, is conceptually incoherent and scientifically indefensible.

The Impossibility of Measuring Equivalence of Felt States

There is no coherent account by which one could establish equivalence of felt states between individuals—even within the human species—let alone between humans and animals. Yet, the absence of measurable equivalence does not imply the absence of felt states. Behavior offers the only accessible window into internal experience, and by that measure, the similarities between humans, dogs, and cats in reactions to novelty, confusion, and learning opportunities are unmistakable.

Reductionism and the Fiction of p-Zombies

Denying felt states to animals implies a p-zombie model—creatures indistinguishable from humans in behavior but devoid of internal experience. Such a position is burdened by the need to explain away consistent behavioral, neurological, genetic, and biochemical evidence. The more parsimonious and empirically supported conclusion is that animals possess felt states, including curiosity, in much the same way humans do.

Evolutionary and Neurobiological Continuity

Neuroanatomical and neurochemical studies support substantial continuity between humans and non-human animals. Dopaminergic pathways involved in reward and novelty-seeking are conserved across mammals. Behavioral displays of perplexity—hesitation, head-tilting, investigative persistence—are similarly conserved. Evolutionary reasoning supports the view that curiosity, as a survival-enhancing trait, was selected for across numerous species because it confers ecological competence, facilitates problem-solving, and supports adaptive learning.

Language as Scaffold, Not Originator of Curiosity

Humans possess language, which allows abstraction, reflection, and complex information-sharing. However, the fundamental drive to explore, investigate, and understand preexists language. Language extends and elaborates this drive but does not create it. The underlying wetware responsible for curiosity existed long before linguistic capacities emerged and continues to function in non-linguistic animals. Thus, the human experience of curiosity is a modified and scaffolded version of a more universal biological phenomenon.

Evolutionary Success of Curiosity

Curiosity facilitates survival through environmental monitoring, rapid learning, and problem-solving. The occasional dangers associated with curiosity, encapsulated in the phrase curiosity killed the cat, are outweighed by its survival benefits across evolutionary history. Without curiosity, adaptability declines, responsiveness to environmental change diminishes, and survival odds decrease. The broad prevalence of curiosity across species indicates its evolutionary success.

Summary

Curiosity is a felt state, grounded in biological mechanisms shared by humans and animals. It cannot be reduced to mechanical instinct nor explained away through reductionist frameworks. Language enhances but does not generate curiosity. Observational evidence, neurobiological research, and evolutionary reasoning converge on the conclusion that animals experience curiosity as a motivational state, driving their interaction with the world. The belief that curiosity is a liability is a cultural artifact; biologically, it is a key to survival and adaptability.

Readings

Loewenstein, G. (1994). The psychology of curiosity: A review and reinterpretation. Psychological Bulletin, 116(1), 75–98.

Framework for understanding curiosity as an internal motivational state applicable to both humans and animals, critical for distinguishing curiosity from simplistic instincts.

Frans de Waal (2016). Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are? New York: W. W. Norton & Company.

Rejects anthropo-denial and illustrates the continuity of cognitive and emotional life across species, directly supporting this essay’s claims.

Hughes, R. N. (2007). Neotic preferences in laboratory rodents: Issues, assessment and substrates. Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews, 31(3), 441–464.

Empirical examination of novelty-seeking behavior in non-linguistic animals, crucial for understanding the biological grounding of curiosity.

Burghardt, G. M. (2005). The Genesis of Animal Play: Testing the Limits. MIT Press.

Explores play and curiosity in animals, offering evolutionary and ethological perspectives on the adaptive function of exploratory behavior.

Tinbergen, N. (1951). The Study of Instinct. Oxford University Press.

Historical context on instinct theories, providing a contrast to modern understanding of flexible behavioral systems.

Panksepp, J. (1998). Affective Neuroscience: The Foundations of Human and Animal Emotions. Oxford University Press.

Foundational source on the neurobiological basis of emotions and felt states in animals, central to the argument about internal experience.

Bekoff, M. (2007). The Emotional Lives of Animals. New World Library.

Provides detailed ethological observations affirming emotional and motivational continuity between humans and other animals.

