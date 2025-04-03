Author’s Preface

I have been challenged by a comment on the work of Eratosthenes and his accuracy with respect to determining the dimensions of the earth.



Eratosthenes of course was an ancient Greek philosopher who was a proponent of the spherical earth model, which was apparently widely believed in the time of the ancient Greeks.

There is an assertion that Eratosthenes' Experiment got the numbers wrong. If so, how wrong? I investigate this. Can measurement error invalidate the method as sound for asserting that the earth is spherical? It seems to me that the method is about geometrical reasoning, and is not entirely dependent on measured accuracy and precision. Are there alternative explanations for his results consistent with a flat earth hypothesis? Have the actual experiments of Eratosthenes been replicated using our much improved modern methods of measurement? How much discrepancy would invalidate his conclusions? This is a matter of interpretation, not fact of course.

Introduction

Eratosthenes of Cyrene, working in the 3rd century BCE, designed an observational experiment that has since become a classic example of scientific reasoning applied to a fundamental question: what is the size and shape of the Earth? In an age with no satellites, no telescopes, and no globally coordinated measurement systems, Eratosthenes inferred not only the curvature of the Earth but estimated its circumference with a method grounded in simple geometry and available observations. His conclusions supported the prevailing Hellenistic belief in a spherical Earth and served as empirical reinforcement of philosophical reasoning that dated back over a century. This essay investigates the nature and soundness of Eratosthenes' method, evaluates the potential error margins and their implications, and considers whether his experiment can be reinterpreted to support a flat Earth model. It also examines how well his conclusions have held up under modern scrutiny and measurement.

Background to the Spherical Earth Contention

The idea of a spherical Earth was already well-established among Greek intellectuals by the time of Eratosthenes. Philosophers such as Pythagoras, Plato, and Aristotle provided early arguments for Earth's sphericity, ranging from philosophical aesthetics to empirical observations. Aristotle, for example, observed that during lunar eclipses the Earth cast a curved shadow on the moon—evidence inconsistent with a flat Earth. Additionally, travelers noted that stars visible in Egypt were not seen in northern Greece, implying curvature in the Earth's surface.

These arguments had gained sufficient traction that by Eratosthenes’ time, belief in a spherical Earth was not controversial among scholars. Indeed, Hellenistic geography and astronomy operated within a spherical Earth paradigm, making Eratosthenes' experiment less revolutionary in hypothesis and more notable for its quantification of that sphere.

Background to Ancient Greek Scholarship as Far As We Can Determine

Greek scholarship during the Hellenistic era was a fusion of abstract reasoning, geometric proof, empirical observation, and cosmological speculation. Institutions like the Library of Alexandria were centers of intellectual rigor, cross-disciplinary dialogue, and theoretical innovation. Scholars sought to understand not just phenomena but the underlying structures and principles governing nature. In this context, Eratosthenes was not merely a mathematician or geographer; he was a polymath engaged in systematic inquiry across disciplines.

Greek science prioritized geometric and mathematical reasoning, often using idealized models of perfection, but also made significant strides in empirical astronomy, cartography, and trigonometry. Eratosthenes stood out in this tradition for applying deductive geometry to large-scale physical measurements—an approach combining empirical data with abstract inference.

Eratosthenes’ Experiment and His Numbers

The famous experiment began with a key observation: in the city of Syene (modern-day Aswan, Egypt), on the summer solstice, the sun shone directly overhead at noon. Vertical objects cast no shadow, and sunlight illuminated the bottoms of deep wells. Meanwhile, in Alexandria, located roughly due north of Syene, vertical objects did cast shadows at the same date and time.

Eratosthenes measured the angle of the shadow in Alexandria and found it to be about 7.2 degrees, or 1/50 of a full circle. He then reasoned that if 7.2° is the angle between Syene and Alexandria on the Earth's surface, and that angle represents 1/50 of the Earth’s full 360° rotation, then the distance between those two cities must be 1/50 of the total circumference of the Earth.

Eratosthenes believed the distance between the two cities was 5,000 stadia, based on official reports or estimated caravan travel times. Therefore, multiplying by 50, he concluded the Earth’s circumference was:

50 × 5,000 = 250,000 stadia

Some ancient sources report a refined figure of 252,000 stadia, likely chosen for divisibility (especially by 60, consistent with Babylonian mathematical conventions). Depending on the length of the stadion used—most likely around 157.5 meters—this figure translates to approximately 39,690 kilometers, astonishingly close to the modern equatorial value of 40,075 kilometers.

Method and Tools

Eratosthenes used tools and data that were entirely accessible at the time:

A vertical stick (gnomon) or obelisk in Alexandria to measure shadow length and compute angular deviation from vertical.

Reports from Syene confirming that vertical objects cast no shadow at noon on the solstice.

Geographic distance estimates between Syene and Alexandria, likely based on travel logs or official records of camel or foot journeys along the Nile.

The only technical requirement was a means of determining the angular difference between the sun’s rays at the two locations. Given the angle and the known distance, the proportion of Earth's circumference was a simple application of ratio and geometry.

Geometry of the Problem

The experiment rests on the geometric assumption that the Earth is a sphere and that sunlight travels in essentially parallel rays due to the great distance of the sun. The logic unfolds as follows:

At Syene, the sun is directly overhead at noon on the summer solstice (sunlight hits vertically—no shadow). At Alexandria, at the same time, a shadow is cast. The angle between the vertical object and the sun’s rays is 7.2°. This implies that the angular separation between Syene and Alexandria is also 7.2°, assuming the sun's rays are parallel. 7.2° is 1/50 of a full circle, so the arc between the two cities is 1/50 of the Earth’s circumference. The known distance (5,000 stadia) is therefore scaled up:

Earth’s circumference = 5,000 × 50 = 250,000 stadia

This deduction relies on simple geometric reasoning, assuming a circular cross-section of the Earth and negligible error in angle measurement.

Accuracy of Eratosthenes’ Measurements

The precision of the result depends on several assumptions and approximations:

Meridional alignment: Alexandria and Syene are not perfectly aligned on a north-south axis; they differ by about 3° in longitude.

Angle measurement: The angle of 7.2° was likely determined via the ratio of shadow length to gnomon height. A small error here could change the result appreciably.

Distance between cities: The 5,000-stadia estimate was based on reported travel distances, not exact geodesy.

Length of the stadion: This unit varied; if Eratosthenes used a longer stadion, his circumference would appear too large, and vice versa.

Nevertheless, even accounting for these inaccuracies, Eratosthenes’ estimate fell within a remarkably small margin of error—likely within 1–15% of the true value depending on the actual stadion used.

Inference and Implications of Inaccuracy

While measurement inaccuracies could affect the numerical outcome, they do not invalidate the method. The critical insight—that angular difference in sun rays implies curvature—holds even with substantial error margins. If the angle were measured as 6° or 8° rather than 7.2°, the conclusion that the Earth is curved remains intact. The magnitude of the curvature might shift, but the qualitative inference is sound.

The method does not depend on absolute precision to establish curvature; it requires only that different latitudes receive sunlight at different angles simultaneously, which contradicts a flat Earth model under a distant sun.

Replication of Eratosthenes’ Experiment With Modern Tools and Methods

Eratosthenes’ method has been replicated numerous times using both traditional techniques and modern tools. Some notable modern replications include:

Educational demonstrations using gnomons and synchronized measurements between schools at different latitudes.

Citizen science projects using GPS, accurate clocks, and smartphones to measure sun angles simultaneously across continents.

Professional replications using laser rangefinders and digital theodolites to replicate the shadow-angle method under ideal conditions.

These replications routinely produce circumference estimates within 1–3% of the actual value. They also confirm that the observed angular differences scale consistently across latitudes, as predicted by the spherical Earth model.

Explanations for His Results Consistent With a Flat Earth Hypothesis

Some modern proponents of flat Earth models attempt to reinterpret Eratosthenes’ data within a flat geometry. Common approaches include:

Postulating a nearby sun only a few thousand kilometers above the Earth, producing divergent rays .

Arguing that sun rays vary in angle across the Earth due to some unexplained perspective effect.

However, these explanations fail to match observed consistency across distances and locations. Moreover:

The nearby sun model cannot explain lunar eclipses, consistent stellar navigation, or global circumnavigation.

It requires unverifiable assumptions about light propagation and sun movement.

Attempts to reproduce Eratosthenes’ experiment under a flat Earth model yield inconsistent and incoherent results.

Thus, no viable flat Earth model accounts for both the angular variation and the proportional scaling that Eratosthenes' method captures so elegantly.

Summary

Eratosthenes’ experiment illustrates the enduring power of geometric reasoning to infer large-scale truths from local observations. Despite potential errors in distance measurement, angular estimation, and unit conversion, his method robustly inferred that the Earth is spherical and estimated its circumference with surprising accuracy. His reasoning does not depend on precision instruments, only on the coherence of observed data with a spherical model.

Flat Earth reinterpretations fail to replicate his results or provide alternative explanations without invoking speculative mechanisms. Modern replications have validated both his conceptual framework and his numerical output. Eratosthenes’ work stands not only as a landmark in scientific history but also as a continuing demonstration of the reliability of inferential reasoning based on observation and geometry.

