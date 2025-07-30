Author’s Preface

In this series of essays called Reason, I opine about the world, trying to do analysis of concepts and questioning of assumptions based upon my current understanding of the world, based upon decades of reflection and decades of reading. Do I deliver truth? Well, what’s truth? I’m not being a smart-ass here—I really don’t know. But “corresponds with the world” is one way of looking at it, and it has its flaws too. All I can say is: don’t believe everything you think, and, moreover, don’t believe everything the other guy thinks either.

My Evil Twin Opines

Alright, picture this—here I am, the slightly plump, white-haired guy in the square, preaching to absolutely nobody. Not even pigeons. Even the pigeons have somewhere else to be. I’m standing there like the last living man in a world where the memo went out—Don’t feed the crazy old guy—and I missed it.

And there’s the young couple, holding hands, gazing at each other like they just discovered the human race. And I’m thinking, “Yeah, I used to do that. Back when my knees still worked and my hair wasn’t the color of refrigerator frost.” They’re in their own private rom-com, and I’m background noise they’ll never notice until years later when they’re arguing over who forgot the mortgage payment.

The middle-aged woman? She’s got her back to me. That’s not indifference—that’s strategy. She’s perfected the ancient art of pretending the other person doesn’t exist. You think she doesn’t hear me? She hears every word. She’s just filing me under “Somebody Else’s Problem.”

And the rest of the crowd—oh, the crowd is beautiful. They pass by without a glance, perfect citizens of the new millennium. Because making eye contact with a ranting stranger is like clicking on a suspicious email link—once you do, you’re stuck, and next thing you know, they’ve got your whole afternoon and maybe your Netflix password.

So here I am, shouting philosophy into the void. I could be delivering the secret of life—hell, maybe I am—but even I’m not listening that closely. And that’s the beauty of it. I’m just here to fill the air with the sound of my own voice, because deep down I know what every preacher, politician, and pundit knows: the audience doesn’t matter. The act is the point.