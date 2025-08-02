So what is it you’re measuring when you measure broken walnuts? Well—that’s a very human decision, isn’t it? You figure it out; it will do your soul good, and maybe help stave off dementia.

Author’s Preface

The present essay examines the act of measurement and counting not as a neutral process but as a set of linguistic and conceptual decisions. While mathematics and the physical sciences often present measurement as a transparent window into the structure of reality, it is in fact an activity rooted in human language, classification, and the deliberate choice of what aspects of the world to attend to. This exploration continues earlier themes in the Reason series concerning the entanglement of knowledge, representation, and human judgment. The aim is not to dispute the utility of measurement, which is indispensable in many domains, but to clarify that it is never simply a direct transcription of reality into numbers.

Introduction

Measurement and counting are often portrayed as objective acts that reveal the underlying properties of the world. A thermometer, a scale, a clock — these are seen as neutral instruments, extracting truth from nature in numerical form. But every act of measurement begins with a decision: what to measure, how to measure it, and by what unit it will be expressed. Counting likewise begins with choices about what counts as a “thing” to be counted.

These decisions are not themselves given by the world; they are human determinations, guided by language, culture, and the purposes of inquiry. The resulting numbers are not the properties themselves but expressions of them in a linguistic form. Even in physics, where mathematics achieves remarkable predictive success, what is measured is always a subset of what exists, chosen under specific assumptions. This essay argues that measurement is best understood as a special case of linguistic practice: the application of counting words, embedded in a system of rules, to aspects of the world we have chosen to classify.

Discussion

1. Counting as a Linguistic Act

Counting begins with the act of distinguishing one entity from another and applying a word to each. The child who learns “one, two, three” is not discovering a property inherent in marbles or apples but learning a rule for assigning words to observed patterns. This is why measurement could not be explained to a being before they learned a language for quantity — there is no understanding of “three” in the absence of the words and the learned practice. At some point in our evolutionary history there must have been no counting words; and then they were developed, certainly incrementally.

The numerical words themselves — one, two, three — are part of a linguistic network, just as much as red or round. Their meaning depends on their place in a shared language, not purely on a direct mapping to objects in the world. The act of counting is thus a kind of language game, whose rules are social and conventional, even when applied to natural objects. To think otherwise seems to put you in the camp of the neo-Platonists

2. Measurement as Structured Counting

Measurement generalizes counting. Where counting enumerates discrete items, measurement applies numerical scales to continuous or abstract properties: length, mass, time, temperature, energy. The “numbers” here are again linguistic tokens, but now tied to elaborate systems of units and standards. The metre, the kilogram, the second — these are conventions, agreed upon by communities, embedded in institutions, codified in language. In simple cases, measurement is just comparison; not always.

What is measured is never the whole of a thing but an aspect of it, chosen for relevance to a purpose. A walnut can be measured by its mass, volume, shell thickness, cracking force, or the sound upon impact. We could also make decisions about what to measure after the walnut was cracked. Why you ask? Lighten up; consider it a thought experiment. See Appendix A: The Walnut Story.

Each measurement involves different instruments, different procedures, and different interpretive frameworks. The choice of which property to measure — and by what method — is a decision made within a linguistic and conceptual frame, not given unambiguously by nature.

3. The Reification of Numbers in Science

In physics, and especially in fields such as particle physics, there seems to be a strong tendency to reify mathematical representations — to treat the equations as if they are the reality rather than a description of selected aspects of it. Some physicists have commented on this publicly. A probability distribution describing a particle’s location is not the particle; it is a linguistic and mathematical construct summarizing observed regularities under specific conditions.

This reification is facilitated by the success of mathematical models in prediction and control, but it can lead to a subtle forgetting: that the models depend on prior decisions about what to measure and how to formalize it. Eugene Wigner’s celebrated reflection on the “unreasonable effectiveness of mathematics” perhaps underestimates the role of these human decisions in shaping what mathematics applies to in the first place.

4. The Contingency of Measurement Practices

The physical world exists independently of human beings (a safe assumption in my view). The properties we measure — length, mass, energy — exist whether or not there is a human hand to record them. But the act of measurement, the counting, the units, the very notion of “accuracy” or “precision,” exists only because human beings have invented language, developed conventions, and built tools to enact them.

This means that measurement is contingent on our linguistic and cultural practices. It is not that the world is unknowable without measurement, but that what we know through measurement is mediated by the frameworks we have built. These frameworks can change. Units can be redefined, methods can be revised, and what was once deemed measurable can be abandoned or replaced by a new approach.

5. Beyond Objects: Measuring the Abstract

Counting and measuring extend beyond tangible objects to abstractions, the seemingly unmeasurable. We measure economic output, risk, intelligence, even “happiness.” These are not physical objects but constructs given numerical form through questionnaires, proxies, or composite indices. Here the linguistic nature of measurement is most visible: the “thing” being measured exists largely in virtue of the definitions and rules we have attached to it. Such constructs may be useful (or not), but they are doubly removed from the physical world: first by abstraction, then by numerical representation.

Summary

Measurement and counting are not transparent acts of capturing the world in numbers. They are linguistic and conceptual activities that begin with human decisions about what will be treated as a unit, what property will be observed, and how it will be expressed. The numbers produced are not the world itself but structured descriptions of chosen aspects of it, embedded in language and convention. The success of mathematical models in science can obscure this fact, leading to the reification of equations and the mistaken belief that mathematical description is identical to physical reality. Recognizing the linguistic and conventional basis of measurement does not diminish its power, but it reminds us that the world is always richer than the numbers we assign to it.

Readings

Baird, D. (2004). Thing knowledge: A philosophy of scientific instruments. Berkeley: University of California Press. https://www.amazon.ca/Thing-Knowledge-Philosophy-Scientific-Instruments/dp/0520232496

— Examines how instruments and measurement practices shape scientific knowledge.

Chang, H. (2004). Inventing temperature: Measurement and scientific progress. Oxford: Oxford University Press. https://www.amazon.ca/Inventing-Temperature-Measurement-Scientific-Progress/dp/0195337387

— A historical study showing how the seemingly simple act of measuring temperature required complex conceptual and institutional development.

Porter, T. M. (1995). Trust in numbers: The pursuit of objectivity in science and public life. Princeton: Princeton University Press. https://press.princeton.edu/books/paperback/9780691208411/trust-in-numbers

— Explores how quantification is used to establish credibility and authority, and how this relies on social as well as technical conventions.

Wittgenstein, L. (1953). Philosophical investigations. Oxford: Blackwell. https://philpapers.org/rec/WITPI-4

— While incredibly opaque in style (as was his wont), includes relevant insights into rule-following, language games, and the conventional basis of meaning.

Appendix A: The Walnut Story

Or… How to crack a walnut in one easy step.

Wait—two easy steps. No, three easy steps.

Place the walnut on a concrete floor. Pick up a hammer by the handle. Raise the hammer in the air. Bring the hammer down on the walnut. No, that’s four easy steps.

It’s now cracked. Simple. Repeatable. Replicable.

Look at the pattern of walnut fragments. Interesting, isn’t it? We should be able to replicate that. So you take another walnut, crack it. Hmm. Different pattern. Try it again. And again. Three or four hundred times. By now, your arm is sore, you’re bored, and walnuts aren’t cheap these days.

Still, the patterns are never the same. Never.

So what is it you’re measuring when you measure broken walnuts? Well—that’s a very human decision, isn’t it? You figure it out; it will do your soul good, and maybe help stave off dementia.