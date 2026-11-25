Cognitive entrapment. Yeah, that’s the phrase. Rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it? Sounds like something you’d catch at a university. “I’m sorry sir, your test results are back… turns out you’ve got a bad case of cognitive entrapment… prognosis: lifetime subscription to academic nonsense.”
Moderna's patented Covid-19 virus which they created with DARPA's help is real. Because DARPA was involved it is a military operation from the start - if you read Sasha Latypova's posts back a few years, she tells you it is a military experimentation. The Covid vaccination had several possibilities - 1) Extermination of those not genetically suitable for modification. 2) build a collection of individuals who are genetically suitable for further genetic enhancements. 3) Take control of their bodies by hitting them with a signal within certain frequencies. 4) Presumably assemble them at Military Airfields for ongoing processing at Bio Labs. 5) The military owns their property, automatically once vaccinated, it is written into the US Supreme Court Law of 2013, it says so there. There is no "fall back" position here - once vaccinated and surviving the gene therapy modifications, your body now belongs to the military, because they ordered and purchased the Covid vaccines, they kept them in American Arsenals with their other weapons and used thousands of military personnel to distribute them. 6) once Musk's 27,000 satellites begin functioning, the genetically modified Trans Humans can be used for war games, by controlling them from space. 7) The military get huge amounts of funding so that they can continually update their military ordnance. 8) The Elite are happy, they have got rid of us Human Rubbish in a way that enhances them and their wealth. 9) There are no laws and they can do what they please - Epstein was in too much of a hurry - that's all.
At my guess - be interesting to see how close I am to forecasting the future, of our species - probably the Elite will interbreed so they don't become vaccinated too.
Where AI comes into all of this - probably AI will control the living genetically modified from those chosen to die - like breeding Race Horses to get the best genetic results you are looking for - for killing, for fucking, for service, for anything at all..................