Author’s Preface

This essay belongs to a larger series on reason. The series examines how human beings attempt to understand, explain, and navigate the world through the act of reasoning. In this installment, the focus is on causality—the principle that events are connected, that one thing brings about another, and that the world is structured through cause and effect.

The argument advanced here is that causality is not only a central subject of science, philosophy, and everyday life, but that it is also the dominant focus of reasoning itself. Most reasoning, whether in mathematics, in ordinary conversation, or in political debate can be made, ultimately, about causes: what produced an event, what sustains it, and what it will lead to.

The preface also makes clear that this effort is fragile and often unsuccessful. Human beings reason with incomplete knowledge, limited capacity, and imperfect tools. They create simplified stories about causes in order to survive, and sometimes those simplifications are good enough. More often, they are wrong. Contradictions proliferate. Yet reason presses forward, because without some account of causality, survival and prediction would be impossible.

This essay is not intended as a comprehensive treatise on causality but as a structured exploration of its place in human reason, with attention to both its indispensability and its persistent failure. It aims to show how deeply entangled reason is with causality, and how the limits of reason reveal themselves most clearly in our struggles to understand cause and effect.

When one looks carefully at what human beings actually do when they reason, a striking pattern emerges: much reasoning is directed toward causality. Again and again, the central question is why. Why did this happen? Why does it continue? What will follow? We want to know what brought an event about, what sustains it in the present, and what it is likely to lead to in the future.

Reason, in this sense, is less about abstract speculation and more about practical orientation. It is the attempt to map the connections between events so that we can describe them, explain them, and predict them. Whether in daily life, in scientific investigation, or in philosophical inquiry, the drive is the same: to uncover causes. We are constantly concerned with them, because without some grasp of causality, even a crude or mistaken one, we could not survive or act meaningfully in the world.

Discussion

Reason’s Preoccupation with Causes

It is difficult to find examples of reasoning that are not about causality in some form, implicit or explicit. Even when someone is doing mathematics, which may appear abstract and detached from the world, they are still reasoning through a sequence of logical steps that follow one another in a way that is not unlike cause and effect. In everyday life, the situation is even clearer. People reason about why their car failed to start, why the weather suddenly turned cold, why a friend did not return a call, or why an economic crisis occurred. All of these examples are attempts to grasp causality.

Yet reasoning about causality is very far from reliable. There is no perfect procedure or “algorithm” for producing true answers. Human beings must reason with the tools they have: limited memory, limited perception, and limited intellectual resources. At best, we rely on rules of thumb—what philosophers and psychologists call heuristics. Heuristics are mental shortcuts that sometimes work, but they do not guarantee correctness. Some people are highly trained and can manage very complex reasoning. Others are less skilled and may struggle to follow even simple chains of reasoning. But in the end, everyone makes mistakes. There is no form of intelligence, no level of training, and no amount of cleverness that can entirely eliminate error. That is simply the nature of human reason.

Even when correct information is available, the human mind can fail to organize it into a coherent picture. Information can be broken down into smaller chunks, studied, and revisited over many years, but coherence is not assured. To make matters worse, the starting information is very often incomplete, unreliable, or simply wrong. Reasoning begins on shaky ground and must move forward anyway.

Contradictions and the Evidence of Error

That reason goes wrong more often than it goes right can be seen without deep investigation. One need only look at a small sample of public discourse: read a few articles on a controversial subject, listen to commentators, or observe an argument. Contradictions quickly appear.

If one source says that a new policy will surely succeed and another says it will certainly fail, both cannot be right at the same time and in the same sense. This is a principle of logic: contradictions cannot both be true. Common sense extends the point further—neither explanation needs to be true. Both can be false.

Everyday experience confirms this over and over. Contradictory explanations are offered about political events, scientific theories, or even personal disagreements. None may be fully correct. This repeated spectacle of contradiction demonstrates empirically that reasoning frequently fails.

Reason does not guarantee truth. It never has. There is no necessity that an opinion or an argument be correct. The only necessity lies in the opposite direction: if arguments directly contradict one another, they cannot all be true.

Language as the Medium of Causality

Language is the principal tool humans use to describe, predict, and explain causes. Yet language itself imposes distortions. When we speak of causes, we often turn them into neat chains: A causes B, B causes C, and so on. This way of speaking suggests linearity and order.

But the real world is not linear in this way. Causes are interwoven, overlapping, and entangled. A single event may have dozens of contributing causes, each interacting with the others in complex ways. The harvest that fails may be blamed on bad weather, but soil quality, seed type, pest infestations, farming practices, and economic pressures may all contribute as well. Language, however, forces us to simplify. We select one or two causes to highlight, while ignoring the rest.

This simplification is not always wrong—it is often necessary. Without simplification, the complexity of reality would overwhelm our capacity to reason about it. Yet the cost of simplification is distortion, and sometimes distortion is serious enough to lead us astray.

Boundaries and the Idea of Nomological Machines

To make causality intelligible at all, boundaries must be drawn. A causal account is always given within a frame. Philosopher Nancy Cartwright described this in terms of “nomological machines.” A nomological machine is a structured arrangement of conditions that make causal laws appear stable. For example, in a laboratory, variables can be controlled, and a law-like relationship—say, between heat and pressure—can be observed. Outside the laboratory, in the complexity of the real world, the relationship may become unstable.

In everyday life, we do something similar when we draw boundaries around explanations. If a car accident occurs, one explanation may focus on the driver’s error, another on road conditions, and another on mechanical failure. Each explanation is bounded—it chooses what counts as relevant and what does not. Without boundaries, causal explanation dissolves into chaos.

A Childhood Verse: The Horseshoe Nail

A traditional verse illustrates the way people imagine causality:

For want of a nail the shoe was lost,

For want of a shoe the horse was lost,

For want of a horse the rider was lost,

For want of a rider the battle was lost,

For want of a battle the kingdom was lost,

And all for the want of a horseshoe nail.

This verse presents causality as a linear chain of events, each dependent on the last. Its power lies in showing how small omissions can lead to catastrophic consequences. It condenses complexity into a memorable story.

Yet the story is also misleading. Real battles and kingdoms fall for many reasons: supply problems, leadership failures, disease, morale, alliances, terrain, and more. Rarely does a single missing nail determine the outcome. The verse is instructive but oversimplified.

Prediction and Survival

Human survival depends on causal reasoning. Predictions are essential to life. To eat safely, one must know which plants or animals are safe and which are not. To avoid disaster, one must predict storms, floods, or fires. To thrive socially, one must predict how others will behave.

When predictions fail, the consequences can be severe. A wrong guess about food can kill. A wrong prediction about the weather can ruin crops. Failure to predict an enemy’s actions can cost a battle. For this reason, humans continually strive to predict correctly.

But prediction is often unreliable. The complexity of causality makes accuracy rare. Nevertheless, people persist in prediction and often convince themselves that they are correct. Expertise emerges as the social role in which people claim to have stabilized causal knowledge. Yet even experts are wrong, and sometimes spectacularly so.

Philosophical Attempts at First Causes

Philosophers have long debated causality as a chain, and many sought to identify a “first cause.” They asked: must there be an origin of the chain? What is its nature? Is it divine, natural, or otherwise?

Much ink was spilled, and many words were spoken on these questions, but such inquiries land in what may be called the metaphysical mire. The problem is that speaking of a first cause inevitably leads to infinite regress. If every event requires a cause, then so does the supposed first cause. If the chain is said to end with an “uncaused cause,” then the very principle that everything requires a cause has been abandoned. Either way, the reasoning collapses.

Scientific Explanations: Qualitative and Quantitative

Science also attempts to explain causes. Sometimes it succeeds well enough for practical purposes. Scientific explanations can be stated qualitatively, in words, or quantitatively, in mathematics. Newton’s laws are a prime example. They can be used to calculate the exact force needed to accelerate a rocket, or they can be used to explain in general terms why heavy objects require more effort to move.

Yet science also reveals that causality is not uniform. Some causal forces dominate in some contexts but not in others. Air resistance matters in a windy atmosphere but not in a vacuum. Gravity explains planetary motion but is negligible in subatomic interactions.

Language has difficulty expressing the fact that causal strength varies with context. The reality is clear: different causes matter more or less depending on circumstances. But articulating this shifting predominance is hard.

Complexity, Confounding, and Unknowns

Causality is messy. Factors interact in ways that are nonlinear, amplifying or canceling one another. Unknown factors further complicate matters.

Scientists adopted the word confounding to describe these hidden influences. A confounder is a factor that misleads causal reasoning. For example, early studies suggested that carrying lighters was linked to lung disease. The real cause was smoking, which was the hidden factor confounding the relationship.

The word “confound” has an older meaning: to frustrate the intellect. This older meaning remains apt. Human reasoning is confounded by hidden variables all the time.

Because of this, humans resort to probability and statistics. Probabilistic models provide workable approximations when deterministic explanations cannot be reached. Weather forecasts, for instance, rely on probabilities rather than certainties. They acknowledge complexity but provide guidance anyway. Sometimes these models work; sometimes they do not.

Humans as Explanation-Seeking Creatures

Humans attempt to explain everything—the past, the present, and the future. All things that exist are regarded as subject to explanation. This does not mean explanations are good, but the attempt is constant.

People are often surprised when their explanations fail, though they should not be. Failure is the norm. Even animals seem to act on expectations that resemble explanations. A dog that watches a ball vanish expects it to reappear. When it does not, the dog looks puzzled. Whether this is an “explanation” in the human sense is debatable, but the continuity is striking.

Humans extend this impulse much further. We try to explain why anything exists at all, why events unfold as they do, why the world is as it is. We are explanation-seeking creatures by nature, compelled to ask questions even when the answers are beyond reach.

Complex Explanations in Human Affairs

When the explanatory impulse is turned to human society, politics, medicine, or the environment, the difficulty grows extreme. These domains are saturated with countless causal factors, many unknown, many interacting, and many impossible to integrate into a single account.

Politics provides a vivid example. People constantly try to explain political outcomes—why an election turned out one way, why a policy succeeded or failed, why a movement gained momentum. Yet much of the relevant information is hidden: private negotiations, undisclosed motives, economic pressures, and cultural undercurrents. Even if all the information were available, the sheer quantity and complexity would overwhelm comprehension.

Despite this, people construct stories and argue over them. Stories simplify, but they also deceive. Disagreement is fierce because the stories serve as identities and commitments. In the extreme, societies fracture, friendships collapse, and wars are fought over competing causal stories.

Summary

Reasoning about causality is the dominant form of reasoning. It is what human beings do most of the time. But it is unreliable, limited, and prone to error. There is no algorithm for truth, only heuristics that sometimes succeed. Contradictions proliferate; logic rules out simultaneous truth of contradictions; common sense recognizes that all may be wrong.

Language enables causal talk but enforces oversimplification. Boundaries must be drawn for explanations to make sense; beyond boundaries, stability collapses. Science stabilizes causality within domains but reveals shifting strengths of causes and the entanglement of unknowns.

Humans, explanation-seeking creatures, extend the impulse everywhere: to natural events, to human affairs, to ultimate questions of existence. But in complex domains like politics or medicine, explanations multiply and clash, sometimes leading to conflict.

Causality is the essence of the world, but reason can only ever chart it imperfectly. The maps are crude, the tools are limited, the terrain is vast. Reason persists anyway, because without it survival and prediction would be impossible.

Appendix A: Illustrative Cases

This appendix provides concrete examples of causal reasoning—successful, failed, and contested. These cases illustrate the themes of the main essay: the indispensability of causal explanation, its fragility, and the dangers of oversimplification in domains ranging from science to everyday life.

Case 1: The Lighter and Lung Disease

Epidemiological studies once showed that people who carried cigarette lighters were more likely to develop lung disease. A superficial reading suggested that lighters caused illness. Closer analysis revealed the confounding factor: smoking itself. The lighter was a proxy, not a cause.

This illustrates the problem of hidden variables and the ease with which false causal stories arise.

Case 2: Newton’s Laws in Everyday and Scientific Contexts

Newton’s second law, F = ma, provides both a precise quantitative formula and a general qualitative explanation. It allows engineers to calculate rocket thrust with extraordinary precision, but it also helps explain why heavier objects require more effort to move.

This duality demonstrates the flexibility of causal models: sometimes richly mathematical, sometimes simplified for ordinary understanding.

Case 3: The 1918 Influenza Pandemic

During the influenza pandemic, causal reasoning about spread and treatment was hampered by limited knowledge of viruses. Physicians argued about whether bacteria were the cause, proposed competing therapies, and struggled with inconsistent data. Many explanations failed, yet public health measures such as isolation and masking did have real causal effectiveness.

This case shows how partial knowledge, error, and successful interventions can coexist in complex causal domains.

Case 4: Weather Forecasting

Modern meteorology employs probability rather than certainty. A forecast of “70% chance of rain” acknowledges the complexity of atmospheric causality. Pressure systems, humidity, and temperature interact in nonlinear ways, producing outcomes that can only be approximated statistically.

This illustrates how probabilistic models provide workable guidance even when deterministic causality cannot be grasped.

Case 5: Political Narratives and the Iraq War (2003)

Political leaders advanced explanations for invading Iraq, centered on alleged weapons of mass destruction. These causal claims were later shown to be false. Yet the narrative had immense consequences: national policies, international relations, and loss of life.

This case demonstrates the social power of causal stories, regardless of their accuracy, and how incomplete or manipulated information fuels conflict.

Case 6: Medical Misdiagnosis

Patients with heartburn-like symptoms are sometimes misdiagnosed with indigestion when the true cause is cardiac. The similarity of effects leads reasoning astray. Only more careful testing can reveal the underlying causal factor.

This highlights the danger of reasoning by surface analogy without probing deeper causal mechanisms.

Case 7: The Proverb of the Horseshoe Nail

The traditional verse about the horseshoe nail illustrates causal chains: a missing nail leads to the loss of a kingdom. Its simplicity demonstrates cascading effects, but also exemplifies oversimplification. In real battles, countless causal factors intertwine.

This case captures the educational appeal of linear causality while underscoring its limits in complex systems.

Case 8: Animal Expectations

A dog chasing a ball that vanishes behind a fence expects its reappearance. When the ball fails to reemerge, the dog looks puzzled. This shows that even non-human animals operate on causal expectations, though without verbal explanation.

This example emphasizes the biological roots of causal reasoning as expectation-driven behavior.

Case 9: Heuristic Success and Failure

Humans often use heuristics to make causal judgments. For example:

Success : A farmer predicting rain by observing cloud formations—an informal but often effective causal inference.

Failure: An investor assuming that because a stock price has risen for weeks, it must continue to rise. This “trend heuristic” ignores underlying causal factors and often ends in loss.

Heuristics demonstrate both the power and the peril of simplified reasoning tools.

Case 10: Scientific Error—Phlogiston Theory

In the 17th and 18th centuries, combustion was explained by the existence of “phlogiston,” a substance released during burning. The theory was widely accepted until Lavoisier’s experiments showed that oxygen, not phlogiston, explained combustion.

This illustrates how an incorrect causal framework can dominate scientific reasoning for generations, only to collapse under better evidence.

Closing Note

These cases reveal the recurring pattern: causal reasoning is essential, but prone to confounding, oversimplification, and failure. From animal expectation to scientific revolution, from weather forecasting to political conflict, human life revolves around the attempt to reason causally. The limitations are real, but so too are the successes that make survival and progress possible.