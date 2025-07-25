Author’s Preface

This essay revisits a long-standing concern: the relation between body and mind. It does not pursue speculative models such as Integrated Information Theory, higher-order thought theory, or speculative forms of computationalism. Nor does it embrace mystical, religious, or dualist views of mind. Rather, it defends a simple premise: neurology is causally sufficient for changes in mind state, but it cannot capture what it is to be aware, to connect ideas, to remember, or to feel. The inner world is real, irreducible, and experienced directly. These mind states emerge from bodily processes—what is here called “wetware”—but they cannot be understood entirely through them.

Introduction

The mind–body question remains central to understanding human experience. Despite advances in neuroscience, the essential problem remains: awareness and thought are experienced internally, whereas science observes externally. These two modes of access—inner and outer—do not align neatly. While every mind state arguably has a correlate in the body, no bodily measurement can describe the experience of that state. The gap is not merely technical; it is conceptual. This essay examines that gap by exploring how physical changes in the body produce experiences, including attention, memory, idea-connection, and dream. It does so by asserting four core principles: (1) mind states are caused by wetware, (2) mental causation in reverse is incoherent, (3) the vocabulary of mind cannot be reduced to the vocabulary of brain and (4) thinking involves the wetware transitioning from state to state, connecting things in the inner life in the process.

Discussion

1. Neurology as Causal Foundation

It is well established that damage, stimulation, or pharmacological alteration of the nervous system leads to changes in awareness, memory, perception, and thought. These findings underpin the view that the brain—and more broadly, the entire body—is the physical substrate of mental life. I make the assertion that no change in mind state occurs without some corresponding change in the wetware.

Empirical evidence supports this across domains. Anesthetics suppress consciousness by interrupting neural signaling. Injury to the prefrontal cortex impairs planning and moral judgment. Lesions in the medial temporal lobe produce retrograde and anterograde amnesia. Even subtle changes in blood chemistry affect mood, alertness, and cognition. These are not correlations in the weak sense but instances of direct intervention producing measurable psychological change.

To say that wetware is causally sufficient does not mean all mechanisms are known. Far from it! The specific mapping from brain state to mind state is woefully incomplete. It may well always be the case. But causal sufficiency does not require full explanation—only consistent dependence. As Judea Pearl (2009) argues, causal claims in science depend on manipulability. If one can change A and observe B reliably follow, causality is established for practical purposes.

2. The Irreducibility of Awareness

Despite the clear causal dependence of mind on body, the qualitative nature of awareness remains inaccessible from the outside. One may observe eye movements, EEG patterns, or verbal reports, but not awareness itself. Awareness is not an object; it is the condition of subjectivity. It cannot be bracketed and measured without ceasing to be what it is.

Philosophers in the phenomenological tradition—particularly the unreadable Edmund Husserl and more recently Dan Zahavi (2021)—have emphasized that awareness is not something observed but something lived. It is not merely a cognitive event but a background condition of experience. One is not aware of awareness in the way one is aware of a sound or a shape; one simply is aware.

This is not a mystical claim. It is a recognition that some aspects of consciousness are primary. They are not inferred or constructed; they are immediate. When asked to prove that one is conscious, the question fails because the proof is already presupposed in the asking.

3. Memory and the Fragile Continuity of Mind

Memory presents a paradox. It is clearly affected by changes in the brain—both damage and chemical alteration—and yet it cannot be localized in the simple sense of existing “in” the brain. You cannot cut up the brain and find a memory. Memories are not stored like files with reference pointers. They are reconstructed, emergent, and fallible. No one remembers everything; no one recalls with uniform clarity.

We do not even have a coherent theory of what a memory is. Is it a pattern of synaptic weights? A distributed network of activations? A process rather than a place? Current models suggest a combination, but none account for the phenomenology: the sudden surfacing of a forgotten name, the vivid return of a childhood scene, or the gradual fading of once-clear images.

Squire and Dede (2015) describe memory as an array of subsystems—episodic, semantic, procedural—each with its own partial mechanisms and pathologies. But these taxonomies do not explain the lived experience. When a memory returns, it often arrives embedded in emotion, place, body sensation. It is not just “information”; it is a re-lived piece of the self. Yet it also shows itself to be incomplete, constructed, and vulnerable to distortion.

4. The Core Process: Connecting Ideas

The essence of thought is not holding isolated ideas but moving between them. Thinking is not a collection of states; it is a process of transition. One idea leads to another, sometimes deliberately, sometimes automatically, at a specific thought level, unpredictably. These connections constitute reasoning, association, imagination, planning, and problem-solving.

But what is this act of connection? No scientific theory describes it adequately. We can label the neural correlates of association or describe large-scale activation patterns. But the feeling of one idea calling forth another, of reaching an insight, of struggling to recall, or of watching thoughts unfold—these remain unaccounted for.

Language attempts to capture the process: we speak of “trains of thought,” of “grasping” an idea, of “losing our train,” of “making links.” These are metaphors for a process that is not linear and not easily explained. The mechanism may be neural, but the experience is lived.

Even when we are not speaking or writing, we think. Visual images, musical imaginations, emotional sequences, tactile impressions—all may serve as internal scaffolding for the movement of thought. This pre-linguistic dimension of cognition is often neglected but is essential. Children and animals exhibit complex forms of thinking without articulate language. The connection of ideas is not an artifact of grammar; it is a capacity embedded in awareness itself.

5. Discreteness and Continuity in Mental Change

Are mental states discrete units, or do they blend continuously into one another? This question parallels debates in physics and biology. Thought seems continuous, yet we often report discrete states: now we are angry, now reflective, now uncertain. Transitions can feel abrupt or gradual. They can be forced (as in distraction) or fluid (as in insight).

Mathematically, one can imagine infinite subdivision between two states—mental state 1 at time t₁ and mental state 2 at time t₂. But whether this is a feature of the mind or a projection of mathematical thinking remains unclear.

Neuroscience has not resolved this. Some processes appear to fire in all-or-none patterns (e.g., action potentials), while others operate in gradients (e.g., levels of neurotransmitters). Whether the subjective experience follows either model is unknown. We experience both types: sudden shifts and slow drifts.

6. Dreaming: Presence without Control

Dreaming illustrates mental activity disconnected from external input and deliberate intention. It reveals how the mind can generate coherent, emotional, often bizarre sequences in the absence of sensory data. REM sleep studies (Siclari et al., 2017) show that brain activity during dreaming mirrors waking states in many ways, yet the content is internally generated and often unverifiable.

The recall of dreams is highly variable. Some are forgotten immediately, some linger briefly, others persist vividly. Emotional content tends to increase retention, especially when fear or pleasure is involved. Yet this is not always the case. Some intense dreams vanish completely.

Dreaming also shows the modular nature of awareness: one can be “aware” within a dream, even without knowing one is dreaming. Lucid dreaming adds another layer, where one becomes aware of the dream as dream. These phenomena show how layered and context-sensitive awareness is.

7. Mind Attribution without Neurology

The ability to infer the presence of minds in others is not dependent on neuroscience. Infants, animals, and even adults with no training in biology attribute mental states to others. They do so based on behavior, affect, expression, and context. Neurology may support this inference, but it does not ground it.

Apperly (2010) distinguishes between theory-based and simulation-based models of mind inference. But both agree that the inference occurs naturally, without specialized knowledge. Even in the absence of speech, people can attribute intention, belief, and feeling. This ability is essential for social life, and its reduction—as in some forms of autism or psychopathy—produces significant impairment.

The extension of mind attribution to animals is not a mistake, but a recognition that behavior alone is often sufficient to trigger this tacit judgment.

8. The Vocabulary Divide

The vocabulary of neurology—action potentials, neurotransmitters, regions of interest—does not overlap with the vocabulary of experience: ideas, beliefs, desires, emotions. The former describes mechanisms; the latter describes meaning. The reduction of one to the other is not only linguistically awkward but conceptually misguided.

No one describes heartbreak as “reduced neurotransmitter reuptake.” No one explains a poem as “limbic overactivation.” These statements may be accurate at a physical level, but they miss the point of lived meaning. The mind is not an illusion or epiphenomenon, but a different domain of description.

This distinction is not mere convenience. It reflects the structure of our understanding. As Ryle (1949) pointed out, to confuse these categories is to make a category mistake. The body enables the mind, but the mind speaks a different language.

9. Thinking as a Bodily Process

Despite the irreducibility of mental vocabulary, the body is always involved in thinking. Posture, breath, fatigue, arousal—all affect the content and flow of thought. The wetware includes not only the brain but the whole sensory-motor apparatus. Thinking is not something the brain does in isolation. It is a distributed activity shaped by the state of the body.

This aligns with embodied cognition research, which shows that even abstract thought is grounded in physical experience. Concepts such as time, morality, and number often draw on spatial and sensory metaphors. The mind lives in the body, not above it.

Summary

The mind is both grounded in and distinct from the body. Wetware causes changes in awareness, memory, emotion, and thought. But awareness is not observable, and thinking is not explainable in mechanical terms. Thought consists of connections between states—some structured, some intuitive, all emergent from the body but irreducible to it.

Mental causation in reverse—from mind to brain—is incoherent. The mind does not float free, nor does it exert nonphysical force. Instead, it is the experiential surface of a vast and complex physical system. The vocabulary of mind—understanding, attention, memory, belief—cannot be reduced to terms from neuroscience without losing what matters most: the meaning of experience.

The act of connecting ideas remains the core phenomenon. It is not a byproduct of language, though language helps shape it. It is not a computable operation, though computers can simulate fragments of it. It is lived, variable, mysterious—and real. Why some think positing a physical basis for the mind somehow diminishes its value and wonder is also a mystery to me.

Readings

Apperly, I. A. (2010). Mindreaders: The cognitive basis of "theory of mind". Psychology Press.

Explores how humans attribute mental states to others based on observable behavior, not on neurological knowledge. Apperly distinguishes between implicit and explicit mindreading systems and shows that mental inference operates pre-theoretically and developmentally early, supporting the essay’s claim that inner life is inferred from behavior.

Gazzaniga, M. S. (2018). The Consciousness Instinct: Unraveling the Mystery of How the Brain Makes the Mind. Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

Written by a pioneering cognitive neuroscientist, this book argues that consciousness is an emergent property of the brain’s modular systems. Gazzaniga rejects reductionism and embraces the idea of distributed causality, aligning with the essay’s claim that mind states are real, embodied, and causally rooted in—but not reducible to—neural activity.

Kim, J. (2005). Physicalism, or Something Near Enough. Princeton University Press.

A central work in contemporary philosophy of mind, this book defends a non-reductive physicalism in which mental events are dependent on physical events without being strictly identical to them. Kim’s analysis of supervenience and causal closure supports the essay’s position on the asymmetry of causality between brain and mind, while clarifying the limits of reduction.

Pearl, J. (2009). Causality: Models, Reasoning, and Inference (2nd ed.). Cambridge University Press.

A technical but influential treatment of causation in science and artificial intelligence. Pearl introduces “do-calculus,” which formalizes causal inference through intervention. This framework is critical for distinguishing genuine causality (as in neurology affecting mind) from mere statistical correlation, reinforcing the essay’s dismissal of weak correlation objections.

Ryle, G. (1949). The Concept of Mind. Hutchinson.

This mid-century philosophical text critiques Cartesian dualism and introduces the idea of a “category mistake” in conflating mind with physical substance. While behaviorist in tone, Ryle’s central insight—that the language of mental life cannot be mapped directly onto that of physical process—remains essential to the essay’s argument about conceptual distinctness.

Siclari, F., Baird, B., Perogamvros, L., Bernardi, G., LaRocque, J. J., Riedner, B., ... & Tononi, G. (2017). The neural correlates of dreaming. Nature Neuroscience, 20(6), 872–878.

Presents empirical findings connecting specific patterns of brain activation with self-reported dreaming. The study supports the claim that dream states occur even when not remembered, reinforcing the idea that awareness and memory are dissociable and that awareness exists in gradated, variable forms during sleep.

Squire, L. R., & Dede, A. J. O. (2015). Conscious and unconscious memory systems. Cold Spring Harbor Perspectives in Biology, 7(3), a021667.

A comprehensive overview of the neurobiology of memory, distinguishing among declarative, procedural, and working memory systems. While focused on mechanisms, it acknowledges the complexity and partiality of scientific models. This reinforces the essay’s assertion that memory is emergent and not fully explainable by current neuroscience.

Varela, F. J., Thompson, E., & Rosch, E. (1991). The Embodied Mind: Cognitive Science and Human Experience. MIT Press.

Integrates cognitive science with phenomenology and Buddhist introspective methods. The authors argue for a model of consciousness grounded in bodily experience and moment-to-moment awareness. Their critique of disembodied models of cognition supports the essay’s insistence that mind is not reducible to computation or modular brain functions.

Zahavi, D. (2021). Phenomenology: The Basics. Routledge.

An accessible introduction to phenomenological philosophy that defends the direct experience of consciousness as foundational. Zahavi explains how awareness is not something to be explained away but rather acknowledged as the condition for explanation itself. This supports the essay’s central premise: that the “is” of consciousness is irreducible to third-person description.

Clark, A. (2016). Surfing Uncertainty: Prediction, Action, and the Embodied Mind. Oxford University Press.

Presents the brain as a predictive engine embedded in a sensorimotor loop. While leaning toward computational models, Clark emphasizes the embodied and active nature of cognition. This partially aligns with the essay’s view that thinking arises from the integration of wetware and experience, even as it differs on reductionist questions.

These readings collectively span philosophy of mind, neuroscience, phenomenology, and cognitive theory. They were selected to deepen and extend the essay’s arguments about the dependence of mind on body, the structure of awareness, the process of connecting thoughts, and the inadequacy of purely physicalist or purely linguistic explanations.