Arguments Aim to Persuade That They Express Truth

As a person who believes in objective reality and a pragmatist, I believe that there is a world which is true and objective. I just believe we have a difficulty knowing what that world is. Moreover if we didn't know in many cases, we'd die as individuals or as a species.

Persuasion as Storytelling

This is quite a self-reflexive chat, dealing, as it does, with persuasion. I'm trying to persuade myself and others as to the veracity of my assertions, with the knowledge that this, my interpretation—loosely based on traces in the world—is my interpretation of the traces. It may convince nobody. It may convince a few. It's almost certainly not going to be widely accepted or understood. The whole notion of arguments to be just storytelling for persuasion is going to seem alien to most people who think arguments reveal the truth. And, well, maybe they do sometimes. But their function is to persuade that they've revealed the truth. Perhaps that may be too subtle a distinction for many people to get their heads around.

Argument, Proof, and the Problem of Belief

My views call into question what we mean by an argument being correct or incorrect—or what we mean by proof. I've often maintained that proof is about psychology and belief; it has no ontological reality nor any epistemological reality. (I'm coming to regard epistemology, in some senses, as a wild goose chase). However, part of me says: my whole argument is nonsense. Because clearly there are objective things where we can ascertain that they're true or false, based upon empirical and pragmatic considerations. But we move into the realm of argument, where we try to demonstrate complicated things with words—which themselves are a pale mirror of reality—and we run into some conceptual problems. There's no such thing as a proof, apart from mathematics. There's persuasion. We can call it proof if we believe our persuasion is grounded in truth. Or we can convince others that our persuasion is grounded in truth. It's a conundrum. I suspect this will be a very hard point to get across to people. It is an elusive point for me, even, but I do not think it is mistaken.

The Elusive Link Between Words and Truth

The connection between words and truth is somewhat elusive. In the terms of arguments, it's about persuasion—with the assumption that the person doing the persuading knows the truth. Sometimes they do. Sometimes they don't. And they give forth their arguments. And the listener must decide whether they accept the arguments and are persuaded, or reject the arguments.

Persuasion Versus Truth

Argument isn't about truth; it's about persuasion. Persuasion of self, persuasion of others. Sometimes successful persuasion, sometimes not at all successful. But truth—truth is just coincidental. The philosophical notion of only some truths being coincidental truth is implausible at best. All truth is coincidental. We try to persuade one another that we have known the truth, but that's not the same thing. So epistemology may have some real foundational problems if my arguments are correct.

Truth Through Persuasion

We can only decide that something is true through persuasion—either persuasion by others or persuasion by self. How could it be otherwise? Anything else is incoherent. It's funny that epistemologists do not recognize the incoherence of it. I guess they reify truth. You'd think they would know better.

Even Socrates, with his formulation that knowledge is justified true belief, is highly problematic, because his argument is circular.

Initial Responses to Argument

At the risk of oversimplifying things, when you hear an argument, you may accept it without due consideration or reject it without due consideration. These are not very reflective strategies. You may find that the argument does not conform to your understanding of the world and you work hard to discredit it. Or you may find that the argument actually conforms to your understanding of the world and you work hard to make the case that it's correct. You might be that rare individual who withholds judgment and tries to look at the argument from the viewpoint that it could be correct, it could be mistaken. So those are oversimplified positions I know, but they'll do for now as a rough guide to how you might treat an argument.

Purpose of Argument: Persuasion

Although an argument may be mostly true or mostly false, its purpose is persuasion. But people will try to look at it from the viewpoint of rationality and use a bunch of heuristics and other approaches to see how it might actually correspond to reality. Now, it's very hard to do that because most of us can't shed our initial biases, and we have many, many biases of various types. We all have to reason from our own worldview, from our own current understanding of what's true and what's false in the world—which will always be imperfect. We are better when we're dealing with very concrete, immediate things, repeatable things, and quite suspect when we're dealing with multiple levels of abstraction or considerations of value—don’t get me started on metaphysics.

Facts and Interpretations: Nietzsche

I want to invoke Nietzsche again: that there are no facts, but there are interpretations. I think that's trivially true in some cases and deeply true in others. There are many things that I think we can safely assert are facts. They're verifiable, they're consistent with our understanding of the world, and quite observable. This should not be difficult to understand. And these sorts of common place things are legion. But they're still dwarfed by those things that are not so obvious and apparent, where the variability is high and the confounding is immense. Tribal affiliation dictates what we believe, our worldview is quite imperfect and there are any number of other factors that makes it very difficult to say that our conclusions are anything other than an interpretation.

Empirical Facts and Causality

We can determine facts empirically by observing that some things are repeatable. Causality is apparent to all—and we'll exclude those who have some mental health problems amd a few philosophers—but causality is quite apparent. Our lives depend on understanding these issues, and our species' existence depends upon understanding these issues. There are many, many things like that. But there are many other things where causality is highly confounded. The variability is very high; though our lives depend on these things as well, but we don't have a lot of control over it. We make our best guess. And wise people realize how wrong they may be. But nevertheless, people have to make a guess, because they have to live. And you can't live without beliefs.

Limits of Deductive Logic

Another area I want to note is that deductive logic itself is of very limited utility. There are a few formalisms, which are not incredibly difficult to learn but actually hard to put into practice. But the real crux of the issue is not validity but soundness. Validity involves a very few limited number of rules. Soundness involves the whole world. So whether you call it fact or interpretation, that's the domain of soundness—not the little toy world of validity, where deductive logic is seldom applicable.

It's funny—when I studied logic, I wasn't taught these simple truths. Maybe it's just me. Maybe I was taught and I didn't pay attention. Maybe I missed those classes. I missed an awful lot of logic classes.

Storytelling Versus Deductive Logic

So an awful lot of argumentation—storytelling, again—is little more than a bunch of purported facts and their interpretations. It's not like deductive logic where you have premises and conclusion. Storytelling is a very different thing. It's more akin to the notion of soundness than the notion of validity, which notion is very narrow in scope. But nevertheless, people tell stories and they assert things to be fact. And quite often they're so highly interpretive that there can be no agreement as to whether they're factual or not. In some cases, I suppose, there can be experimental proof or a proof through other forms. But in general, it's very difficult to ascertain whether things are facts or just interpretations of physical reality—or maybe not even physical reality—assertions about physical reality that don't actually hold up. So let us say: fantasy purported to be fact.

Consensus and Paradigm Shifts

I want to note a few things. One, consensus does not equal truth, and that's been recognized for an awfully long time. The second is that there are routine paradigm shifts in any body of knowledge. It's not just science. People continually revise their opinions in any field. It's seldom descibed as a paradigm shift, but they are paradigm shifts. So those are just things that need to be noted.

Assessing Purported Facts

We can look at purported facts and decide whether the facts are truly objective features of the world, or if the interpretations correspond to our understanding of the world. So that's quite an speculative thing. It's so far from deductive logic as to be laughable.

Some people think that because they believe something, it must be true—because they're logical and no one else is. That's silly, of course.

Fallacies: Formal, Informal, and Physical Impossibilities

So we have the formal fallacies, which might be marginally useful in showing how the arguments are not valid. Somewhat useful, perhaps only marginally useful. And we also have the informal fallacies, which are numerous and probably an open set. I'm not sure that we're at the point where we can say we have a closed set. But you can apply them against the thinking in the story and point out where the thinking is problematic, to say the least. Sometimes it might be so problematic as to say the purported reasoning makes absolutely no sense at all—couldn't possibly be true. Just as sometimes asserted facts might conflict with real-world understanding to the point where we say the assertions of fact couldn't possibly be true. Or you might have within one argument two facts that couldn't possibly be simultaneously true, so one of them at least must be false. But we can look at the arguments—the stories—from the viewpoint of fallacies and say: this part of your reasoning is highly problematic. So we're attacking them based on purported facts, or supporting them based on purported facts, or attacking them based on fallacies.

There's another way we could attack an argument; we could say that your argument shows physical impossibilities. This could happen, I guess. Someone could say up is down, or left is right, or they were in Montreal on the same day and hour that they're in Toronto. And you say, well, that's just physically impossible. Or they could say the pyramids were built in a month with 3,000 slaves, and you say, well, that's an absurd conclusion, and the most simple back-of-the-envelope calculations will show you the absurdity.

Intractable Complexity and Heuristics

So we can use that in demolishing an argument—a story. But, it's not usually that simple. We usually end up with things where it's he says, she says, they say, I say—and nothing ever gets resolved because the topic is too complex for human understanding. The information to make a decision isn't there, or if it is, the information is too voluminous and complex to make a decision. It puts too many demands on a person to integrate a such huge body of information. So you use heuristics, and you cherry-pick, and you select evidence.

Selective Engagement With Evidence

Selective engagement with the evidence is essential. You'll never have all the evidence. Sometimes you can create evidence through systematic investigation, but you'll never have all the evidence—because it's usually open-ended. And by all, I mean the relevant evidence. And by evidence, I mean facts on the ground that support or argue against a case. Evidence doesn't speak for itself, of course. It's things that must be interpreted by man. And interpretations vary, of course, as we've already discussed. However, selective engagement with evidence is the norm. We cherry-pick because we can't do otherwise. And sometimes we try to be honest and not cherry-pick, but in the end we always engage only with a subset of the possible evidence. And we use that to buttress our case and ignore that which contradicts our case. We may not do this even consciously, but we do it, we do it.

Legal Reasoning and the Role of Persuasion

So we have the rules of evidence embodied in law in, let's say, the British tradition—because I'm not familiar with other traditions. But we have rules as to how evidence is to be used and interpreted. But these are all heuristics. In the end, we have the phrase: beyond a reasonable doubt. Well, all that says is the jury was persuaded. One lawyer was cleverer than the other—more persuasive. Now, it may be that the more persuasive lawyer was actually persuading the jury of the truth of things. Jurisprudence works on the notion that more often than not, the juries will get to the truth of things by being persuaded by various arguments. But we know in practice quite often juries make incorrect decisions, judges make incorrect decisions. We have all kinds of evidence that there's a certain percentage of cases of wrongful conviction.

Reasoning Is Not Algorithmic

So it seems that everyday reasoning—call it abduction if you like, I'd call it everyday reasoning—is not algorithmic. It's not computational, at least not in any conventional sense of computational. So I guess the jury could still be out on that, given the advent of large language model AI, which do use computation. Nevertheless, it's not apparently computational. It's not apparently algorithmic. And there is no known method to reason correctly. There's a bunch of heuristics. But some people seem to think—and bright people are prone to think this—that their reasoning is so much better than everybody else's. And that they have some way of reasoning correctly. And I guess they must assume in their heart of hearts that their reasoning is algorithmic, as opposed to subject to all the human limitations in reasoning, and how they are actually persuaded, or they persuade themselves, that their arguments are true. But very rarely can they demonstrate unequivocally that their arguments are true. And in the complex cases that we routinely deal with, it's very difficult.

And in the end, Nietzsche was right: it's interpretation. Well, not 100% right. I don't think it's all interpretation. Otherwise, we would not live to procreate. Our species would not survive. So there's some things we can know with such a high degree of certainty that, to call it just interpretation is really quite specious.

Intelligence and Its Limits in Real-World Reasoning

We have mathematical problems. We have logic problems, as well. We have IQ test problems. Some people excel in those areas—there is no doubt about it. There is a very large difference between the dimmest people and the brightest people and their ability to solve those sorts of problems. And I guess the people who find those sorts of problems the easiest are also prone to think that their logic is infallible in any number of situations. They don't realize that those abilities in the area of IQ and mathematics and logic break down to a fair degree when it comes to real-world complexity. And they are as much in the grip of their internal biases and their tribalism and their understanding of the world as anyone else—and just as prone to interpretive failures. But because they are so good at those particular sorts of puzzles designed to test intellectual ability in certain domains, they assume that they must be equally effective in all domains. And I don't think that the evidence supports that. Otherwise, we wouldn't have the vastly differing opinions on the state of the world amongst many, many highly educated and informed and intelligent commentators, where there is no agreement. There are vast areas of total disagreement on any number of issues. So it argues against the proposition that just because you are intelligent in certain dimensions, you are therefore able to reason out these complex areas in a fashion that isn't highly interpretive—and perhaps not even arguably any better than anybody else's reasoning.

So I guess mathematics and logic puzzles and IQ test puzzles don't really mimic the cognitive demands of real-world reasoning. They're a very narrow subset with specific skills. Yet most of the reasoning that we need to employ in real-world persuasion goes far beyond those narrow categories. It's not applicable to those domains of reasoning found in IQ tests and mathematics. Is that a fair assessment? I think it is.

Misplaced Confidence in Broad Intellectual Competence

Yet I think a lot of people assume, because they're good at those narrow puzzle sorts of activities—or maybe creative activities—that they're therefore good in all domains of intellect. Maybe, maybe not. How would you know? We can't establish truth in complex domains. I don't know how you would ever have any objective test of reasoning ability in those domains. I guess you could measure the number of facts a person can regurgitate, the breadth of their worldview. I think those are probably real differences, however, with the caveat that the purported facts may not be facts at all. And if your worldview can consist of a lot of things that are actually incorrect, but that you have been taught, so your reasoning is not going to be improved in the least little bit. It's going to be degraded, actually—because you're working from faulty premises. Your arguments will not be sound. Yet that seems to be the norm. We all believe a mixture of material which is almost certainly correct and other material that is arguably problematic.

Evolution and Cognitive Adaptation

I think we're dealing with a creature that evolution has shaped to handle a certain class of problems: tracking, foraging, social interaction, inter-group warfare and so on. So we developed some very impressive cognitive abilities, even though we didn't have the same level of understanding of any number of issues as do modern people. Historically we had a practical understanding that allowed us to survive. And we've taken that essential mental substrate—which is pretty damn impressive, though mysterious—and applied it to domains where certainty is far less evident.

Concrete Versus Abstract Reasoning: Tracking as an Example

Tracking requires conjecture and reasoning—a lot of reasoning. A lot of memory, perceptual skills and trained skills, learned skills. But all these things have a concrete presentation in that we either track the game or we don't. We either find the food or we don't. And there we have validation of our methods. But we don't have the equivalent validation for so many domains in which we tell stories. Tracking—you tell yourself and your fellow hunter-gatherers your stories about where you think the animal is, and where it's been, and how long ago it was there, and what state it's in, whether it's injured, where you think it's going—any number of things. I'm not a tracker, so I can't itemize them all. All these things can be objectively ascertained, at times anyways. Sometimes you get the bear, sometimes the bear gets you. But you can read its spoor. And you do so fairly consistently or you don't eat.

Some would argue that the hunter-gatherers were just as bright as modern man, if not brighter. And in applied reasoning—far brighter. Yet we look down on them, arrogantly. A lot of hubris there. A lot of mistaken assumptions about just what it is that hunter-gatherers can do.

Competing Beliefs and Objective Reality

Some people believe the Earth is a sphere. Others believe that the Earth is flat. Some people believe that viruses exist and cause infection and are transmitted. Others believe that they're just exosomes. In any case, some are persuaded of this, some are persuaded of that. There's probably objective truth. But being persuaded of the truth and the truth are different things.

Lines of Evidence and Cumulative Argument

You can organize your story systematically. You can use the concept of lines of evidence and cumulative argument to argue for or against a case, to support your assertions, to support some other assertions, or to argue against assertions. The lines of evidence is just an organizational device. The cumulative argument is just a way of putting them all together. It's about building a persuasive and plausible case—not about demonstrating any truth, in the majority of cases. Although sometimes it may be so persuasive that people will think it's demonstrating truth logically, really what it's doing is just persuading.

Problems With the Concept of Evidence

Lines of evidence is somewhat problematic in that it always involves selection, which can lead to cherry-picking—almost always. You'll never have all the lines of evidence. Lines of evidence is itself a slippery term. Lines of evidence can be decomposed or aggregated. Nevertheless, certain schools of philosophy believe that lines of evidence is the key to sound arguments. And who am I to dispute them?

By the way, I am strongly persuaded that the earth is a sphere and that viruses exist and cause infection, based on numerous lines of evidence. Not all would agree, that is the nature of story telling and interpretation.

Symbolic Logic and the Limits of Formalism

A few years back I started to read the philosophy professor Sherolynn Roush, who published a book on tracking truth. Unfortunately, she chose very near the beginning of her work to phrase her arguments in symbolic logic. She lost me at that point. I'm not fluent in symbolic logic, and I don't see the necessity for it. But nevertheless, she discussed briefly the notion of traces, which are markings left in the world from things and events. This was done in the service of epistemology.

Persuasion, Truth, and the Nietzschean Dilemma

Again, we're left with the Nietzschean dilemma of facts versus interpretation. However we observe that arguments are about persuasion, and coincidentally may reveal truths to some people—if they're persuaded that the truths are there. And sometimes they are not persuaded. Sometimes we can verify it empirically, pragmatically. But in so many cases we can't. And that's why wars start, people get canceled, people break off friendships, people get thrown in jail for thought crimes and opinions discussed as analysis proliferate. It happens, you know. No two writers agree on the truth in any complex matter.

Statements of value have no objective validity unless defined as to the criteria being employed. Ghengis Kahn was a hero or Ghengis Kahn was a villian. Do you live in Europe or in Mongolia? Statements of value are definitional and selective. We have selective and cherry-picked evidence supporting the case, which is based on subjective feelings of what's right and wrong, or good and bad. There's a small smattering of objective ideas as well. But mostly, evaluation is subjective. In many cases it boils down to saying, boo or hooray, and then rationalizing it.

Belief Formation and Mutation

Of course, we all adopt certain beliefs as true and other beliefs as false. We have to believe something. That's human nature. How could it be otherwise? But over time, our beliefs will mutate. And as we read certain authors, sometimes we'll agree with them and other times we'll disagree with them. Too much disagreement and we'll abandon them as sources. At least, I will. Why is that? Well, I know how imperfect my own reasoning is. It's kind of a mystery.