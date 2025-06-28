Author’s Preface

Language and Thought

Language is not thought, but the processes that occur in the wetware to produce language allow us to do amazing things . These are distinct from the processes that allow us to move our bodies, regulate our metabolisms, visualize, audiolize—to coin a word—and perhaps other things. But language is special.

Other languages exist. Formal languages exist, such as mathematics and its cousin logic. But many languages exist, with dialects of those languages, and an idiosyncratic personal grasp of language and meaning in each individual, which changes over time.

We can do one thing that is quite interesting. We can use language to describe language.

The Omniscient One and the Experiment

So we're going to do a thought experiment where an omnisicent one decides to look at language. So the omniscient one—it, because genders are not relevant to omniscient ones—decides to do a little experiment in English, because it happens to like that language. And it says, I'm going to create all the word combinations that are grammatically correct, that would fit onto an essay of 12 pages. It likes the number 12. It does so, and then it looks at them.

The Breakdown of Classification

And then it says, well, what have we got here? It says we've got assertions that are correct and assertions that are incorrect. And we have assertions that are meaningless and assertions that are meaningful. And we've got assertions that are meaningless that people think are meaningful. And we've got assertions that are meaningless that people recognize are meaningless.

Then it says you've got assertions designed to persuade, and assertions designed to tell stories for entertainment, and to command others, and to make others feel good, make others feel bad, and to advance arguments, and to prove a case, and to make one laugh, and to make one cry, and to become poetic.

And some assertions are very, very hard to decipher but meaningful. And some are very, very hard to decipher but not meaningful. And some are easy to decipher.

It seems that we can say the same thing in innumerable ways. So it goes on, and eventually it gives up and says, I throw up my hands. I guess I'm not as omniscient as I thought I was.

Introduction

This installment in the Reason series begins with a simple yet foundational claim: language is not thought. The mental operations that give rise to language emerge from distinct biological processes—separate from those governing movement, sensation, memory, or emotion—but they enable representational feats that no other system seems to support. Among the many systems of representation, natural language stands apart not because it is singular, but because it is open-ended, recursive, and self-descriptive. Languages change, vary by culture, and are idiosyncratically grasped by each speaker. Formal languages like mathematics or logic obey strict rules, but even they are created, interpreted and manipulated through the scaffolding of natural language. This thought experiment considers what might happen if an omniscient entity—one free of human limitation—were to examine English by generating all grammatically correct combinations of words that could fit within a 12-page essay. What unfolds is not a clean classification of meaning, but a descent into ambiguity, contradiction, and ultimately epistemic humility.

Language appears, at first glance, to be a vehicle for thought. But on closer inspection, it is a system layered with ambiguity, intention, misdirection, and noise. It is distinct from thought itself, though it often accompanies and gives structure to perception, cognition, emotion, motion, sensation and the rest of the tangled mess of workings of the wetwear. This essay examines the limits of language through a thought experiment in which an omniscient being attempts to understand language by generating and inspecting syntactically valid essays in English. The goal is not communication but structural exploration—to see what emerges when form is uncoupled from context and meaning.

What begins as a tidy investigation quickly reveals the chaos underlying linguistic production. The omniscient entity discovers that grammatical correctness does not equate to truth, that meaning is not absolute, and that language is used for many purposes other than stating facts. In time, it is forced to abandon the illusion of full comprehension, not because it lacks knowledge, but because language itself resists the kind of exhaustive classification the experiment presumes.

In the end, it abandons the pretense of exhaustive comprehension—not due to any lack of knowledge, but because language resists the very kind of classification the experiment set out to achieve. Language is always an abstraction, never the thing itself.

Discussion

1. The Premise: Language is Not Thought

The experiment is grounded in the distinction between language and thought. Language emerges from a specific set of neurological processes—a function of what might be called the body’s "wetware." These linguistic processes differ from those that control physical movement, metabolic regulation, visualization, or internal auditory representation (what might be termed "audiolizing"—if it is not a word it should be) Each of these capacities is distinct, though they can interact. Language, however, is unique in its capacity to symbolize, to represent, and to refer—not only to objects and actions, but to itself.

While language is not thought, the processes that lead to language result in the shaping, refining, and externalizing of thought. Language allows thought to persist, to be shared, to be recorded in the abstraction of language to be examined, to be debated. Without language, much of what is now considered human culture, science, and history would be impossible.

2. The Generative Act: All Grammatically Correct Essays

The omniscient one—a non-gendered entity unconstrained by human limitations—initiates a generative experiment. It decides to explore English by creating all grammatically correct word combinations that could plausibly fit into a 12-page essay. The number 12 is arbitrary, selected for aesthetic reasons. The resulting set includes all formally well-structured outputs: subject-verb agreement is preserved, punctuation is correct, and the rules of English syntax are obeyed.

This produces an astronomical number of outputs—some banal, some profound, some absurd. At this stage, the experiment is purely syntactic. No filtering for truth, coherence, or usefulness has occurred. The outputs are grammatically valid, but semantically unfiltered.

3. The Encounter with Assertion

The omniscient one then begins to examine the outputs and classify what it sees. It quickly realizes that assertions fall into multiple categories:

Assertions that are true

Assertions that are false

Assertions that are meaningful

Assertions that are meaningless

Assertions that are perceived as meaningful though they are not

Assertions that are recognized as meaningless

It also encounters assertions with varied purposes:

To persuade

To instruct

To entertain

To command

To console

To insult

To argue

To prove

To evoke laughter or tears

To become poetic

To obscure meaning intentionally

To struggle toward meaning but fail

Some assertions are clear and easy to interpret. Others are difficult but ultimately meaningful. Still others are complex, impenetrable, and empty. A few are deliberately cryptic or recursive, designed to defy understanding or provoke interpretive effort.

4. The Problem of Paraphrase and Multiplicity

The omniscient one also notes that many statements can be expressed in multiple ways. Paraphrasing allows one idea to be rendered in many linguistic forms. This multiplicity introduces further uncertainty: are two differently worded statements really equivalent? Do subtle changes in syntax or diction introduce unintended connotations?

The same proposition may be restated plainly, poetically, sarcastically, or in the language of formal logic. Each form carries a different flavor, a different set of interpretive cues. The entity realizes that meaning is not only in the structure but in the interplay of form, function, intention, and reception.

5. Reflexivity and Disorientation

The most confounding discovery is that language can refer to itself. The omniscient one finds assertions about assertions, sentences about grammar, arguments about arguments. This reflexive capacity generates loops and paradoxes. The language being used to examine language collapses under its own weight. The omniscient one confronts the liar paradox, self-reference, ambiguity, double meanings, and context-dependence.

Eventually, the entity is forced to concede: grammar is not meaning. Syntax is not truth. Formal correctness does not yield insight. And no matter how many variations are generated, the act of interpretation remains bound to context, cognition, and culture—none of which can be fully systematized.

6. The Collapse of the Experiment

Faced with this irreducible complexity, the omniscient one throws up its hands, metaphorically if not literally. It declares: "I guess I’m not as omniscient as I thought I was." The statement is not a concession of ignorance in the ordinary sense—it is an admission that language resists total understanding, even by an agent with maximal knowledge. The breakdown is not epistemic but structural: language, as a system, is not a transparent mirror of thought or reality. It is a tangled, recursive, interpretive field in which meaning is always provisional.

In the end, the omniscient one realizes that language is an immensely tangled network, with a linear presentation. The dictionary, with its isolated definitions, fails to capture this complexity. Meaning does not exist in discrete entries but somehow resides in the web of relationships among them—without invoking anything Platonic. Strip away the network, and what remains are simple acts of pointing, gestures, and context-bound associations. Meanings are learned, but so too is the network in which those meanings take shape. It remains a mystery—even to the omniscient one.

Summary

This thought experiment begins with the premise that grammar can generate all linguistic possibilities within a constrained space. But as the omniscient entity discovers, grammaticality is not a proxy for meaning, and language is not reducible to form. Assertions serve varied and often conflicting purposes. Meaning is unstable, reflexive, and dependent on context and interpretation. The experiment reveals the limits of formal systems when applied to natural language and underscores the central claim of this series: that reason, language, thought, and meaning are inextricably entangled, and cannot be separated into neat categories. Even omniscience falters in the face of human language.

