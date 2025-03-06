Philosophical Misconceptions About Induction and Probability

I am scarcely the only writer to opine in similar fashion. Most of those folks are working at a higher pay grade. I am perhaps being devil’s advocate here, and perhaps not.

I Step Out on a Limb

Only a philosopher would be dumb enough to call induction probabilistic when it's clearly not. When we make inductive claims, we're not asserting probability. We're generally asserting certainty. And in what sense is it probability? It's just scholastic nonsense—very bright people coming to very dumb conclusions.

Even the assertion that it all started with Hume is problematic. Unless there's evidence on this score, it's conjecture. And if there's no evidence, it cannot be proven nor disproven. However, if there's evidence that previous philosophers left a legacy to Hume, then the assertion that Hume started it all is quite erroneous. Unproven, unprovable? Correct or erroneous?

Sometimes, I think philosophers mistake language for reality—the way we describe the world as opposed to the way the world really is. That gets them into a lot of problems—linguistic puzzles that are not resolvable.

I know philosophers like to argue that their work brings clarity to concepts, especially in the analytic tradition. That's an oft-cited claim. However, if that were true, then you'd expect that the problems of the world would have been solved by now in terms of conceptual clarity. But it just is not so. As a matter of fact, philosophers seem to be continually chasing their tails with more and more elaborate formalisms and conceptual clarifications, if you will.

Now, they try to do it with symbolic logic, which, as they themselves have demonstrated, is not ampliative but merely embraces tautology in patterns.

The Nature of Philosophical Intelligence

It's a certain sort of intelligence required to do philosophy. I've skirted the edges of it with courses and readings, and I stand in awe of some of the intellectual and verbal gymnastics that philosophers routinely engage in.

It doesn't mean, I think, that they're coming closer to the truth than just the average person, but they certainly know how to use words in ways that are arcane and incredibly difficult to understand. And that's not even with the jargon—just the way they craft their reasoning. Multi-steps, convoluted reasoning, hundred-dollar words, and the jargon on top of it requires a certain sort of mind to be able to navigate that complexity.

I'm only marginally fit for that purpose.

I said explicitly, only a philosopher would be dumb enough to call induction probabilistic when it's clearly not. But it's broadened to the more general: only philosophers would be dumb enough to argue in the way that they do—thinking that they're actually improving understanding when they're making things more and more incomprehensible.

Precision be damned—that's a pseudo-justification for bad writing.

Probabilities and Their Limits

As a matter of fact, probabilities in the mathematical sense are formalisms introduced to explain the world, to map the observed fact that there's variability, and that we can't always attribute causality to it—and variability is constrained.

Those things are given, and then mathematical formalisms attempt to describe that, based upon some very dubious assumptions about how the world works, which don't hold up in practice in all but the simplest systems.

But in the real world, people assess odds, and they say, it's likely, it's more likely, it's less likely, it's certain, it's uncertain. It's absolutely not mathematical.

We use probabilities, but we don't mathematize them. You can call them guesses if you like—hunches, whatever—but we use them routinely. But only mathematicians and some scholars think that they're mathematical.

The most we can say is that some people try to mathematize their hunches, and they'll say, Oh, we have a 50-50 chance, or maybe try to assign a number to a hunch, but that's not mathematical. It's just a way of using numbers instead of words—nothing mathematical about it.

The theory of probability is an artificial construct. There's even a gap in reasoning in probabilities since the probability of one, which means certainty, is not the same as saying there's a 99.999 repeating probability. They're very different animals.

There's a discontinuity. It's not really recognized in the theory of probability, which treats it all as being one probability space, and that's logically incoherent.

The Sun Rising: Not an Inductive Inference

That the sun will rise is not an inductive inference. That is my whole point. It is a mistake—a category mistake perhaps—an error under any name. Do not mistake this point.

The historical way of thinking does not involve probabilities. It is not because of scientific reasoning. That the sun will rise just does not conform to probabilities—it is certainty and has been for untold millennia.

Saying the sun will rise is not a statement of probability. It is only traditional amongst a small minority of philosophers to class induction as probability. That is not the general understanding of the term.

The claim about the sun is not just bordering on certainty; it is certainty, and the whole point is that only a philosopher could be dumb enough to assert otherwise.