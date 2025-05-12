Author’s Preface

Talking to Ourselves

We talk to ourselves, at least most of us do, as far as I know, and sometimes we answer back. Apparently some people get a whole chorus in there, jabbering back and forth. Normally this is considered pathological, and I personally don't experience it, but I'm told reliably that some do. I don't know what that says about us, but it can't be good.

Gaps in the Inner Voice

There are periods when we have no inner voice, the routine pause between words, time to recollect our thoughts, things on the tip of our tongue. It's not necessarily visualization, it's not necessarily perception of the external world at all. It could be an inner awareness, unfocused, a sense that you're trying to retrieve some memory, trying to formulate some words, that the speech hasn't emerged. Apparently, some people have extended periods in this state.

Before Language

This seems surprising at first, but reflecting on it you may realize that it was just the norm when you were an infant before you acquired any receptive or productive language. Those fancy terms are just a way of saying you can understand words, or you can speak.

The Untaught Deaf

Some people are born who cannot hear. They're not taught to read or write, and maybe not taught to sign. Yet they may well develop their own signing system, maybe with a little coaching. I'm not sure how it works.

Speech and Its Absence

And then again, we have animals who don't have speech at all, or at least very rudimentary proto-speech. So, we all experience inner speech coming intermittently, and of course, unless we live in a very noisy environment, there are all kinds of times when we don't hear anyone at all. It just needs some introspection to notice this.

Naming the Inchoate

I've labeled this period of pre-verbal, pre-sensory awareness as the inchoate because I lacked other words to describe it. Sometimes speech seems to be produced so rapidly that there seems to be no period for the inchoate to exist. Sometimes we formulate our words so slowly that we can actually, if we're introspective, see there are periods where words have not yet formed.

Forgetting Before Speaking

Most folks have the experience of being about to say something and then forgetting what they had to say. And believe me, when you get older, it happens more and more frequently. Memory retrieval seems to be pretty erratic. And as you age, it gets more and more erratic. Still you have a per-verbal awareness.

The Inchoate Is Not Imagery

This inchoate should not be confused with sensation or imagination of any sort, visual or auditory. It's just sort of a dim awareness, where you're fishing for words. The thoughts are not formed clearly, and the words are not formed at all. They're still coming.

Memory and Processing

Sometimes it's a problem with memory retrieval, and sometimes it's other processing going on. It's quite clear that words are produced through thought, if you believe that the nervous system produces whatever it is that we are, including consciousness. That's something I can’t prove, but something that I'll take as my working hypothesis, since it seems to best explain the evidence.

The Limits of Language

We lack a way to talk about this cleanly. Some continental philosophers discussed the phenomenon (in German and French) and invented a bunch of new words. These folks were called phenomenologists. Neologisms is what newly coined words are called. All in all, that phenomenological experiment was not a success. The writings are cryptic, incomprehensible. One cannot be sure exactly what it is they were trying to say.

Do We Hear Our Own Inner Speech?

Going back to the topic of inner speech, there are some questions—neurological, I guess. When we produce inner speech, do we then listen to ourselves using the same internal mechanisms that we use to process speech directed at us? This might seem like a silly question, but I think it's really quite a profound question. It's something that perhaps neurologists will be able to tell us. Aparently they can currently tell us things using the various brain scanning and imaging techniques. I think there is an important question to be resolved.

Do we produce the inner speech and then feed it back along the same pathways that we use for outer speech, I suggest it can't be identical pathways since it doesn't come through the ears, but at what point do the processes overlap? Or is this an ill-posed question entirely?

Production Versus Monitoring

There are neurological processes producing inner speech, which we might call, for want of a better term, thought. And that indicates thought is not words, but that words emerge from thought. We can look at the timing, I guess, neurologically, perhaps. I'm not quite sure how you do that because inner speech is so fleeting. I'm not sure how you could ever self-report and analyse the timing. But I think it conceptually makes sense to speak about shared pathways.

Language Sharpens Perception

Inner speech does seem to help us conceptualize things and directs our awareness. For instance, if you're looking at a tree leaf without speech, you can see green shapes and limbs and so on. But until you start to use words, you really can't readily perceive the features of a leaf—its shape, its colour, its texture, the spots on it, its attachment to the limbs. I think this all requires something beyond raw awareness. It requires articulation. So the question is, do we produce the words and feed them back and then it becomes something we process that directs our attention, or are the words produced in conjunction with the direction of attention? This might seem like a trivial distinction, but I'm sure that neurologically it's a very different type of explanation.

Learning to See Through Language

Long ago, as a young person, I learned that by attending to features of an object, such as a stone or a piece of worked flint or some such thing, one could use words to enhance perception, to notice things that were not obvious upon casual inspection. This should be obvious, of course, but we use words to bring clarity to our perceptions, and we use inner speech in this regard. It seems that without this inner speech, where we can categorize and label things in the external world, our thoughts are rather diffuse and fuzzy. We might recognize things such as that there's an arrowhead, but then we look at it closely. We use our eyes and our understanding, and notice there's a certain shape to it. We notice there's a certain pattern, and then someone else tells us to look for the bulb of percussion and trains us how to do that. And we see the bulb of percussion, which is where the hammer stone struck the flint and shaped it. And then they may say, “Look, here's evidence of pressure flaking, you can see evidence here.” and then you will be able to notice that feature of the object. So the words can focus attention, and the words give us concepts, focusing attention and helping us detect features of the environment that we would not have noticed without being taught to see with words.

The Speechless Mind

I'm going to speculate that those lacking speech, including infants, the deaf, and animals—I'll qualify that: deaf who cannot read, write, or sign—have a much more diffuse perceptual world than do those who have inner speech. I think that does differentiate us from the animals and from infants, and that speech allows us to see the world in more rich detail. Yet, animals survive, and they far exceed us in some perceptual capabilities, and they do it all without speech. I find that interesting, and more than a little perplexing. Of course, everything about the world is perplexing, and this is one of those things.

Introduction

Most people, most of the time, experience a form of inner speech—a silent dialogue or monologue that runs alongside daily thought. It may be deliberate, as in mentally rehearsing a conversation, solving a problem, or giving oneself instructions. Or it may drift and wander, forming barely perceptible echoes of half-thoughts, fragments of sentences, or remembered conversations. Sometimes it seems to unfold almost simultaneously with thought itself, rapid and fluid. At other times, it hesitates or breaks down entirely, revealing something stranger and harder to describe: a pre-verbal state in which one is aware of meaning or intent, but no words have yet taken shape.

This shadowy interval—here labeled the inchoate—offers a clue about the structure of thought. It suggests that while language and thought are closely intertwined, they are not identical. Thought can exist prior to words, and in some cases, it never quite becomes verbalized. For those who rely heavily on inner speech, this may be difficult to notice, but when language fails—when one forgets what was about to be said, or struggles to find the right word—this pre-verbal state becomes more visible. It is not mere absence or blankness, but a kind of conceptual waiting room.

Understanding this inchoate phase not only illuminates something fundamental about the cognitive architecture of speech and thought, but also raises broader questions about how we perceive the world. Inner speech helps direct attention, focus perception, and structure understanding. Without it, the world may appear more diffuse, less differentiated. And yet, many beings—infants, animals, and some deaf individuals who lack access to formal language—navigate the world effectively without inner speech. This invites reflection on what inner language does, how it changes us, and why we often assume it to be a necessary component of intelligence.

Discussion

The term inchoate, as used here, refers to a state that occurs before language, before conscious articulation, yet is not nothing. It is not a feeling in the traditional sense, not a visual image, not an inner voice, but rather a vague awareness of something forming—a concept, a memory, a phrase, a realization—still out of reach. One might describe it as the mental sensation of something "on the tip of the tongue," except that sometimes there is no tongue, and no word, just a hovering readiness for thought that has not yet congealed.

This state becomes more noticeable in moments of difficulty or hesitation. When preparing to speak and forgetting what one was about to say, or when trying to recall a name, or formulate an idea that remains frustratingly just beyond reach, one experiences the inchoate directly. It is a peculiar form of consciousness, not quite preconscious, not unconscious, but not yet language-bound either. It exposes a gap between the processes that generate content and the processes that formulate that content into words.

In more fluent moments, this gap is invisible. Language flows almost automatically. But introspection reveals that verbal output—whether spoken aloud or silently to oneself—is only the final phase in a longer, more complex sequence. Inner speech may feel like thinking, but it is better described as the formatting of thought, the translation of more amorphous ideas into discrete, sequential, and symbolically encoded form.

A central question arises when considering inner speech from a neurological standpoint: when we engage in internal dialogue, are we essentially speaking to ourselves and then listening to what we've said using the same neural systems we use for processing speech from others? That is, does the brain generate inner speech using the mechanisms involved in speech production, and then reprocess it—loop it back—through the systems responsible for auditory perception and comprehension?

This idea raises a critical complication. Unlike outer speech, inner speech does not travel through the ears or along the auditory nerve. It has no acoustic signal, no pressure wave, no vibration. Therefore, the physical input pathways—eardrum, cochlea, auditory nerve—are bypassed entirely. It seems neurologically impossible for the process to be fully identical. And yet, many imaging studies suggest that when we "hear" our own thoughts, the same higher-order auditory processing regions in the brain—such as those in the temporal lobe, including Wernicke’s area—are activated. So the question becomes: where exactly do these pathways converge? Is there a shared processing hub? Does the brain simulate the experience of hearing without actually receiving external input?

Alternatively, is the question itself flawed? Perhaps it presumes a division between production and perception that doesn’t cleanly apply to inner speech. After all, inner speech may not require a distinct speaker and listener within the mind—it may be a self-contained loop, a compressed version of external dialogue where articulation and comprehension are tightly fused.

Nevertheless, even if the model is imperfect, it remains a useful way to think about the architecture of thought. Inner speech appears to rely on partial activation of the motor planning systems used for speaking aloud (e.g., Broca’s area, premotor cortex), as well as the perceptual systems used for understanding others. While not identical to overt speech or hearing, the overlap is real, suggesting that inner speech functions as a kind of closed-loop simulation of verbal communication, drawing on both expressive and receptive systems, albeit along altered, internal pathways.

This has profound implications for how humans perceive the world. Inner speech does not merely narrate experience; it organizes it. Consider an individual learning to identify stone tools. At first glance, a worked flint might look like an ordinary rock. But with instruction—terms like bulb of percussion, striking platform, retouch flake—the object begins to transform in the viewer’s perception. New distinctions emerge. The object is restructured in awareness. And crucially, this restructuring does not occur solely at the level of visual detail; it involves conceptual framing guided by words.

Children do not typically learn such technical terms, and the example is deliberately chosen to emphasize the cognitive changes that occur when a novice adult is taught to perceive in a new way. It is not simply that the eye sees more, but that the mind becomes able to structure what is seen into features and categories, guided by linguistic distinctions. The words don't follow the perception; they enable it.

Inner speech extends this effect into private thought. When learning, reasoning, or observing, individuals use inner language to direct attention, frame comparisons, and rehearse hypotheses. This capacity to guide one’s own awareness using language enables reflection, abstraction, and self-monitoring. Without it, perception might remain rich in raw detail, but poor in structure.

Still, many beings perceive without speech. Infants, prior to language acquisition, exhibit discrimination and intention. Animals solve problems, recognize patterns, and adapt to new environments. Certain deaf individuals who have not been taught to read, write, or sign still develop gestural systems and function effectively. Their cognitive lives, while difficult to access from the outside, appear to be organized by different principles.

This suggests that speech adds a powerful—but not necessary—layer to cognition. It enables symbolic abstraction, precise categorization, recursive thought, and transmission of cultural knowledge. But it also channels thought through the linear constraints of language, potentially suppressing other forms of insight. Animals may not see the world in verbal categories, but they may be exquisitely attuned to motion, odor, texture, or spatial pattern. Their perceptual world is not vague—it is finely adapted to their ecological needs.

Thus, inner speech does not universally sharpen all perception; it reshapes perception toward symbolic and conceptual ends. It serves as a tool for directing awareness and structuring thought, not as the origin of intelligence itself.

Summary

Inner speech is a dynamic and layered phenomenon that reflects the brain’s capacity to convert thought into symbolic form. It is not thought itself, but a highly developed means of shaping, directing, and clarifying thought. The presence of inner speech enables more precise perception, deliberate action, and reflective awareness. Through language, humans not only label the world but come to see it in new and structured ways.

Yet this process is not instantaneous. Beneath the surface lies the inchoate—a fleeting but significant stage where ideas form without yet becoming words. This state reveals the generative side of cognition, where memory, intention, and attention interact before language crystallizes. It is in these silent gaps that the difference between thinking and speaking becomes most visible.

At the same time, the necessity of language for intelligence is called into question by the evidence of cognition without speech. From nonverbal infants to skilled animals, beings can perceive, learn, and act without the scaffolding of words. Their world may be structured differently, but it is not disordered.

Language, then, is not a prerequisite for thought but a powerful modifier of it. It creates feedback loops, directs attention, and builds cumulative knowledge. But it also constrains and selects, emphasizing some features while obscuring others. The silent voice within is one of the tools by which humans organize their experience—but it is not the only way to know the world.

