I am not at all sure that the author (below) has this right, but it is a wicked problem under any framework of ethics and justice.

August 15, 2025 | APPEARED IN THE NATIONAL POST, By: Bruce Pardy

Author’s Preface

Irresolvable Tensions in Aboriginal Title

This essay is written in response to recent judicial developments in Canada regarding Aboriginal title, such as the Cowichan First Nation’s successful claim in Richmond, British Columbia. These decisions bring to the surface profound conflicts between history, law, morality, and practicality. The issues cannot be resolved within any single framework—Christian, humanistic or other ethics, constitutional law, or utilitarian pragmatism. The result is an enduring tension that resists tidy closure. The essay will explore why this is so and how the problem lies not in a failure of will or interpretation but in the coexistence of competing principles that cannot be harmonized.

Introduction

Aboriginal title, recognized by the Supreme Court of Canada in Tsilhqot’in Nation v. British Columbia (2014) and reaffirmed in more recent cases, is said to be a “prior and senior” right to land. It outranks fee simple ownership, whether held by the state or by private individuals. The Cowichan case in Richmond illustrates the disruptive potential of this doctrine: land long thought to be securely held under private title may instead fall under collective Indigenous ownership.

This raises fundamental questions. Can such rulings be reconciled with equality before the law, security of property, and a shared civic identity? Or do they confirm that Canada’s Constitution enshrines a system in which rights are determined by lineage? Moral, legal, and practical arguments have all been advanced, but none achieves full consistency. The tension is inherent, not accidental.

Discussion

1. Moral Frameworks in Conflict

A Christian doctrine of forgiveness or a humanist ethic of universal rights might suggest that special categories of entitlement should fade over time. Yet Aboriginal claims are rooted in the memory of dispossession and in the recognition that conquest was not voluntary. To declare that “history happened, so get over it” is morally unsatisfying; it dismisses lived harm and the persistence of disadvantage. At the same time, to perpetuate group-differentiated rights seems contrary to ideals of equality and shared citizenship.

The moral frameworks collide. Justice for the descendants of the conquered clashes with justice for present-day property owners who purchased in good faith. Each side invokes fairness, but fairness points in opposite directions. No single moral narrative provides closure.

2. Legal Structures of Contradiction

The law compounds rather than resolves the conflict. Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, recognizes “existing Aboriginal and treaty rights.” Courts have interpreted this to mean that Aboriginal title has constitutional force and is superior to ordinary property rights. But property law in Canada, derived from British common law, has long been built on fee simple ownership, alienable, inheritable, and secure.

The two legal structures stand side by side, each coherent within itself but irreconcilable with the other. Courts can draw boundaries, create tests, and balance interests, but they cannot dissolve the contradiction: collective title that pre-exists sovereignty against individual ownership guaranteed by modern law. Both cannot be supreme.

3. Practical Consequences and Limits of Utilitarian Reasoning

A utilitarian or pragmatic approach might urge negotiated settlements, financial compensation, or government expropriation with payment. Such measures can soften immediate conflict, protect homeowners, and provide Indigenous groups with resources. Yet utilitarianism does not address legitimacy. For many Indigenous claimants, land is not fungible with money; it is the basis of identity and sovereignty. For many non-Indigenous Canadians, property is not merely a commodity but a foundation of civic life.

Practical compromises may delay conflict, but they cannot resolve the underlying issue. The stability of markets and the predictability of law sit uneasily beside constitutional recognition of prior rights that may at any moment unsettle established property.

4. The Principle of “Whose Ox Is Gored”

The proverb that “it depends whose ox is gored” captures the situation. Each side perceives violation of what it holds most dear. For an Indigenous claimant, denial of title is the ongoing theft of ancestral land. For a Richmond homeowner, displacement by a claim represents a fundamental breach of security. Neither perception is frivolous; both are rational within their frameworks.

This is why neither moral appeals, nor constitutional reasoning, nor utilitarian calculation can settle the matter. The contradiction is structural: it reflects the coexistence of two incompatible narratives of sovereignty, both embedded in Canadian law and culture.

Summary

The controversy over Aboriginal title in Canada is not simply a matter of flawed law or misguided morality. It is a clash of frameworks. Morality points in conflicting directions, law embeds mutually exclusive principles, and practical solutions cannot supply legitimacy. The result is a permanent tension. Canada lives with a dual conception of sovereignty: one rooted in the Crown and private property, the other in Indigenous title and collective rights.

This tension cannot be eliminated without sacrificing one framework entirely. What remains is the task of managing contradiction rather than pretending it can be resolved. The Cowichan case demonstrates that reconciliation in Canada will always be uneasy, provisional, and contested.

