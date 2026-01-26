Preface

A number of months ago, I was informed by my daughter that some people did not have inner speech, that they did not think in words. As someone trained in psychology and some philosophy, I was astounded. I thought about it, looked into the claim, and wrote about it on the Ephektikoi substack. The better part of a year later, I have a more nuanced understanding of the claim, but reject it. Not completely, but I think that it may show less than it seems.

Introduction

This discussion examines Russell Hurlburt’s claims about inner speech and the methods used to support them, with particular attention to whether those claims withstand scrutiny grounded in ordinary experience, introspection, and broader work across psychology, philosophy, linguistics, and neuroscience. The aim is not to deny variation in inner experience, nor to dismiss phenomenology as a research approach, but to assess whether the conclusions drawn from Descriptive Experience Sampling are stronger than the evidence warrants.

What follows proceeds in stages. First, Hurlburt’s position and methods are laid out as clearly and fairly as possible, including the limits he himself places on his claims. The discussion then turns to a critical evaluation of those claims, focusing on the role of language in explanation and thought, common confusions about the nature of inner speech, and the tendency to mistake fragmentary or non-continuous speech for its absence. The analysis also considers whether Hurlburt’s account implicitly introduces a novel mental process, or merely redescribes familiar phenomena.

The later sections situate these concerns within a wider intellectual context, drawing on convergent critiques from multiple disciplines and addressing common public misinterpretations that have produced unnecessary confusion and distress. Throughout, the guiding question is a simple one: whether the reported phenomena genuinely undermine the centrality of inner speech in human thinking, or whether they instead reflect methodological artifacts, semantic confusion, and the over-interpretation of what are, in many cases, unremarkable features of ordinary mental life.

Discussion

Hurlburt’s Claims and Methods

A Capsule Description of Russell Hurlburt’s Position and Research Program

Russell Hurlburt is best known for developing and promoting a methodological approach called Descriptive Experience Sampling (DES), which he uses to investigate the moment-to-moment contents of conscious experience. His work on inner speech is a subset of this broader project, which aims to describe what people are actually experiencing at specific moments, rather than what they believe they usually experience, what they think should be happening, or what theory predicts ought to be present.

Core Claim About Inner Speech

Hurlburt’s central and controversial claim is not that humans lack the capacity for inner speech, nor that language is unimportant for thought. Rather, he argues that inner speech is far less frequent and less central in everyday conscious experience than commonly assumed. According to his findings, some individuals report frequent inner speech, some report it intermittently, and some report little or none at sampled moments. He treats these differences as empirically discoverable features of conscious experience, not as reporting errors by default.

Hurlburt further distinguishes inner speech from related but distinct phenomena, such as:

· Inner hearing (imagined auditory experiences), · Unsymbolized thinking (a conscious experience of thinking with specific meaning but without words, images, or other symbolic representations), · Visual imagery, and · Emotional or bodily feelings without verbal accompaniment.

The concept of unsymbolized thinking is especially contentious. Hurlburt claims that some subjects report moments in which a definite thought or judgment is consciously present, yet no words, images, or symbols are experienced as part of that thought.

Descriptive Experience Sampling (DES): The Method

Hurlburt’s empirical work relies almost entirely on Descriptive Experience Sampling, a method with several defining features:

1. Random Sampling of Experience

Participants carry a device (historically a beeper) that emits a signal at random times during daily life. When the signal occurs, participants are instructed to note what was in their immediate conscious experience at the exact moment just before the beep. 2. Iterative Training and Interviews

DES is not a one-shot self-report method. Participants undergo extensive training aimed at improving their ability to describe experience precisely and to bracket assumptions, interpretations, and general beliefs. After each sampling period, subjects participate in detailed, structured interviews in which reports are probed, clarified, and refined. 3. Focus on the “Last Undisturbed Moment”

The method emphasizes reporting what was present immediately before the beep, not what followed it, and not what was ongoing over a longer interval. This narrow temporal focus is intended to reduce retrospection, theorizing, and narrative reconstruction. 4. Suspension of Theoretical Commitments

Hurlburt explicitly rejects starting from strong theoretical assumptions about what must be present in consciousness (for example, that thinking necessarily involves words). DES is presented as a methodologically agnostic attempt to describe experience prior to theory. 5. Idiographic Emphasis

DES prioritizes detailed within-subject description over broad population averages. The aim is not primarily to measure frequencies across large samples, but to characterize the structure of experience within individuals and to compare patterns cautiously across cases.

Hurlburt’s Interpretation of Findings

Based on DES studies, Hurlburt concludes that:

· Inner speech occurs, but often less frequently than introspective common sense suggests. · Many moments of conscious life involve nonverbal phenomena, including feelings, imagery, or what he terms unsymbolized thinking. · People’s beliefs about their own mental lives are often poor guides to what is present in sampled moments. · Introspection without methodological discipline is unreliable, but trained phenomenological reporting can yield stable, repeatable descriptions.

Scope and Limits of the Claims

Hurlburt does not claim that:

· Language is unnecessary for complex reasoning in general, · People never use words to plan, analyze, or reflect, · Inner speech is an illusion or pathological, · Conscious experience exhausts all cognitive processing.

He explicitly acknowledges that most mental processing occurs outside conscious awareness and that DES addresses only what is experientially present, not what is cognitively operative in the background.

Why the Work Is Controversial

The controversy arises from several sources:

· The reliance on introspective reports, even when methodologically constrained. · The claim that meaningful thought can be conscious without words, which conflicts with many linguistic, philosophical, and common-sense intuitions. · The difficulty of independent verification, since DES depends heavily on interview-based interpretation. · The perceived gap between momentary experience and extended reasoning, planning, or explanation.

In summary, Hurlburt’s work should be understood as a narrowly focused phenomenological research program making claims about momentary conscious experience, not as a general theory of cognition, language, or reasoning. Whether his methods successfully isolate genuine features of experience—or instead artifactually generate them through reporting practices—remains the central point of dispute.

General Assessment of Hurlburt’s Work

Russell Hurlburt’s studies on inner monologues appears flawed to me. The claims strike many as implausible, suggesting problems with the underlying methods. There are likely substantive critiques, because something in the approach does not add up. The conclusions run against common sense and everyday experience. For these reasons, the work does not appear sound, despite having been influential in some academic circles.

Language as a Requirement for Explanation and Thought

People have a need to explain things to themselves in order to understand them. Without words, there is little in the way of explanation, apart from perhaps some physical or procedural sense of what is going on. Even then, such processes are typically described, named, or framed in words. It is difficult to see how one could plan, analyze, or even count silently without some form of inner speech.

When encountering or perceiving things, people routinely name and describe them. This is primarily a linguistic activity, even when it occurs privately and never reaches outer speech. It happens automatically and constantly. The question therefore remains: how could inner counting, let alone planning, analysis, or prediction, occur without the use of words?

Language, Words, and the Rejection of Extended Wordlessness

For anyone who has acquired a language, including sign language, sustained operation in the world—especially in one’s own private mental world—without language seems implausible. Call them words, or symbols if one prefers, but “words” is clearer and more accurate. Extended periods of meaningful thought without any linguistic form do not appear credible once language has been learned.

Language as a Requirement for Explanation and Thought - Reports of “No Inner Speech” and Methodological Doubts

Those who self-identify as having no inner speech are likely misunderstanding what is being asked of them, or what is meant by inner speech in the first place. The alternative—that large numbers of linguistically competent adults routinely think without any inner words—strains credibility. For that reason, the results reported by Russell Hurlburt raise serious methodological concerns. Some of the claims drawn from these reports appear untenable when set against ordinary experience and common sense. This strongly suggests that something is going wrong, either in how subjects interpret the questions, how they introspect, or how their reports are elicited and interpreted.

Inner Speech Is Not Hearing or Imagery

A central source of confusion appears to be a misunderstanding of what inner speech is. Many people seem to assume that inner speech must be auditory, as though it were a kind of inner hearing. It is not. Inner speech consists of words, but those words are not heard in the way external sounds are heard. They are not auditory experiences, and they are not images either. They are something else altogether.

If subjects are asked whether they “hear” words in their minds, a negative answer is unsurprising and does not show the absence of inner speech. It shows only that inner speech is being misconceived. The words are present as words, not as sounds, and not as pictures.

Without some way of capturing thought in words—of giving it linguistic form—it is hard to see how any significant mental activity could take place. Imagery alone is insufficient for most forms of thinking. It may help in limited domains, such as spatial reasoning or mechanical problem-solving, but even there it is usually supported and structured by words.

Absent this linguistic scaffolding, human cognition would resemble that of other animals. Dogs, cats, rats, and monkeys can solve problems of a certain kind, but these are typically limited in scope and complexity. There is no good reason to think that normal human planning, reasoning, and analysis could proceed in a sustained way without inner words.

The Question of a Supposed New Mental Process

If inner speech is set aside, the natural question is whether Hurlburt is effectively positing some new kind of mental process. That seems doubtful. There is no obvious candidate for such a process, nor any clear need to introduce one. Once inner speech is removed from the picture, what remains are familiar forms of mental activity: visual imagination, auditory imagination, and perhaps other sensory modalities for some individuals. Beyond these, it is unclear what else could be involved. If the reported phenomenon is not inner speech, then it is more plausibly a re-description of something already known, rather than evidence for a novel and distinct mental faculty.

Incipient and Ill-Formed Inner Words

No one who seriously introspects would deny that inner words are sometimes ill-formed and incipient, not quite there. Inner speech is not an all-or-none phenomenon; it clearly comes in degrees.

However, people routinely label things, including emotions. While it is possible to have internal experiences for a time without labeling them, it is typical to do so, to talk about them internally, and often to translate that inner speech into outer speech when communicating with others. Incipient speech, therefore, is not a new or distinct mental process; it is simply speech in an incomplete or emerging form.

Non-Continuity and the Trivial Insight

Inner speech is not continuous, and no serious account should claim that it is. There are pauses. There are moments spent searching for words. There are times when inner speech is barely conscious and only just beginning to take shape. Hurlburt’s method appears to latch onto this fact.

But this observation is trivial. Of course inner speech is not continuous. There are intervals when one is figuring out what to say next and the words have not yet arrived. During speech-to-text dictation, for example, there are repeated brief gaps while the next words are being selected. Something is happening during those gaps, but it has not yet emerged as words. This is obvious and requires no special theoretical machinery.

Incipient Thought as a Core Category

The notion of incipient thought captures this phenomenon well, even if other authors use different terminology. Emerging words are sometimes almost present, sometimes vague, sometimes on the tip of the tongue, and sometimes fully articulated. At other times they appear as fragments rather than complete sentences.

Without this process, it is difficult to see how thinking could occur in the ordinary sense of planning, reasoning, describing, or analyzing. Absent words, human cognition would resemble that of other animals with limited vocabularies and little or no grammar. While some species—such as green vervet monkeys or certain corvids—may have rudimentary word-like signals, words alone are sufficient for language in the relevant sense, and grammar is a later refinement rather than a prerequisite.

Inner Speech and Sign Language

The case of people who use sign language raises interesting questions, but it does not undermine the central point. It is implausible that fluent signers inhabit a wordless mental world comparable to that of non-linguistic animals. It is more reasonable to assume that their inner speech takes a different form while still functioning as language. Some nonhuman animals may possess elementary word-like capacities, but these are limited and do not approach human linguistic thought.

Background Mental Processing and Emergence

Much mental processing takes place below the level of awareness. This is uncontroversial and widely acknowledged. It is largely hidden, and in many respects mysterious, but it clearly occurs. Inner speech, outer speech, feelings, sensations, and actions all emerge from this background processing. What appears in consciousness is only the surface result of deeper, unseen activity.

Consciousness Without Words Is Not Thinking Without Words

There are periods of consciousness without words and without imagery. Attention can shift across sensory modalities or rest on raw experience. But this is not the same as thinking without inner speech. Such states do not involve planning, reasoning, or analysis.

Thinking reliably returns to words. Sometimes these are full grammatical sentences; at other times they are fragmentary or incipient. Often there is a sense of knowing that a word exists while being unable to retrieve it. This complexity is far greater than Hurlburt’s account suggests. Nonetheless, inner speech remains ever-present in human mental life. Sustained human existence without some form of inner speech is not credible.

Public Misinterpretations and Distress

There is a series of videos on YouTube by a young woman who concluded that she had no inner speech, apparently based on her understanding, or misunderstanding, of Hurlburt’s work. She appeared to be genuinely distressed by this conclusion.

She also reported difficulty with visualization, possibly an inability to visualize at all. This combination seemed to intensify her concern and led her to produce videos addressing the issue, perhaps as a way of coping with that distress, perhaps for other reasons. In any case, the reaction itself suggests a serious misinterpretation of what is being claimed in the research. The sense of alarm appears misplaced, arising less from any real cognitive deficit than from a misleading framing of ordinary variations in inner experience.

Word Stopping and the Persistence of Inner Speech

I have experimented with what I once called thought stopping, and now more accurately call word stopping. This involves entering a state—sometimes described by others as meditative, though I am not sure that label fits—in which I deliberately try not to think in words.

The result is always the same. Words creep back in. Sometimes they return fully formed, sometimes only as incipient fragments at the edge of consciousness, but they return nonetheless. It is remarkably difficult to stop inner words for any sustained period. This persistence suggests that inner speech is not an optional feature of thought, but a deeply embedded and continually re-emerging aspect of ordinary human cognition.

Phenomenology and Methodological Standards

I do not have a problem with phenomenology itself. In fact, I see it as the only viable way for psychology to make real progress and escape the mire it currently finds itself in. My objection is not to phenomenology as such, but to how it was represented and practiced by many phenomenologists in the mid-twentieth century. Even so, phenomenological research remains, in my view, the most promising path forward for psychology.

That said, phenomenology must be done properly. It requires rigor, clarity, and methodological discipline. It is on these grounds that I remain unconvinced by Hurlburt’s work. I am not persuaded that his phenomenological methods meet the standards necessary to support the strength of the conclusions he draws.

Is the Claim Merely Trivial?

This raises the question of whether Hurlburt’s claim reduces to something essentially trivial: namely, that inner speech is sometimes incipient, fragmentary, and not fully articulated. With the important clarification that inner articulation is not auditory and not a matter of inner hearing, this point is hardly controversial.

Some academics describe inner speech as symbolic or compressed, borrowing terminology from the literature. I prefer the simpler and clearer term inner words. What is meant by “compressed” speech is often left vague, and it is difficult to see what explanatory work the term is doing beyond the unremarkable observation that words, whether inner or outer, are not the thing itself but a way of capturing and handling thought.

Corroborating Academic Critique

The concerns raised here are not unique. Across psychology, philosophy, linguistics, and neuroscience, a number of scholars have expressed reservations about strong claims regarding thought without language and about methods that rely heavily on narrowly framed introspective reports. While these critiques do not always target Hurlburt directly, they converge on many of the same underlying issues.

Within philosophy of mind, Daniel Dennett has long warned about the unreliability of naïve introspection and the risk of mistaking reporting practices for genuine mental phenomena. His critiques emphasize that what people say about their experience is often shaped by expectations, prompting, and theoretical framing. Although Dennett is not a defender of inner speech in the strong sense argued here, his skepticism cuts against treating fine-grained introspective distinctions—such as unsymbolized thinking—as straightforward empirical findings.

In psychology and cognitive science, Lev Vygotsky remains highly relevant, despite the difficulty of his writing. Vygotsky argued that higher mental functions are fundamentally shaped by language, especially internalized speech. For him, inner speech is not merely an optional accompaniment to thought but a transformed, abbreviated, and internal form of social language. While his work is dense and historically distant, the core claim directly challenges the idea that complex, meaningful thought could routinely occur without linguistic structure.

Closely associated with Vygotsky, Alexander Luria provided extensive clinical and empirical support for the role of language in organizing thought. In The Mind of a Mnemonist, Luria describes extraordinary memory abilities alongside striking limitations in abstraction and conceptual thinking, precisely because verbal mediation was weak or atypical. His broader neuropsychological work consistently supports the view that language is not just expressive, but constitutive of normal human reasoning.

From linguistics and psycholinguistics, Ray Jackendoff and Steven Pinker have both addressed the relationship between language and thought, albeit in different ways. While neither claims that all thought is linguistic, both emphasize structured representations closely tied to language-like formats. Pinker’s notion of “mentalese” is sometimes invoked to argue against inner speech, but it still presupposes symbolic structure, not free-floating, contentful thought without representation.

In neuroscience, work by Antonio Damasio emphasizes that conscious thought emerges from layered processes involving bodily states, imagery, and language. While Damasio allows for nonverbal forms of consciousness, he does not suggest that sustained planning, reasoning, or abstract thought can proceed independently of symbolic representation, including words.

Critiques more directly aligned with concerns about DES-style methods come from researchers who note the difficulty of separating experience from report. Even sympathetic commentators acknowledge that repeated interviewing, conceptual training, and fine-grained prompting can shape what subjects come to notice and say. The risk is that the method trains participants to carve experience into categories supplied by the researcher, rather than revealing pre-existing mental kinds.

Taken together, these perspectives provide substantial academic support for skepticism toward strong claims about wordless thought. They reinforce the idea that language—whether spoken, signed, or internalized—plays a central role in human thinking, and that momentary lapses, fragmentary words, or incipient speech are better understood as variations within inner speech rather than evidence for a distinct, non-linguistic mode of thought.

At the same time, there are counterarguments that deserve acknowledgment. Some philosophers and cognitive scientists maintain that certain forms of perception, emotion, and motor planning can be consciously experienced without words. This is plausible and largely uncontroversial. The real point of disagreement is whether such states amount to thinking in the ordinary sense—planning, reasoning, analysis, prediction. On that question, the balance of argument and evidence remains firmly on the side of language playing a necessary and organizing role.

Summary

This discussion has examined Russell Hurlburt’s claims about inner speech, with particular focus on his use of Descriptive Experience Sampling and the conclusions drawn from it. While his work is careful to limit itself to momentary conscious experience and does not deny the existence or importance of language in general, the stronger interpretations that have followed from it raise serious concerns.

The central issue is not whether inner speech is continuous, fully articulated, or always present in consciousness. It plainly is not. Inner speech comes in degrees, is often fragmentary, and frequently recedes into the background. But these facts are unremarkable and do not support the conclusion that meaningful thought routinely occurs without words. Pauses, incipient words, and moments of nonverbal awareness are better understood as variations within inner speech, not as evidence for a distinct, non-linguistic mode of thinking.

Much of the controversy surrounding claims of “no inner speech” appears to rest on confusion about what inner speech is. It is not inner hearing, nor is it imagery. It consists of words that are neither heard nor seen, but nonetheless function as the primary medium for explanation, planning, reasoning, and analysis. When inner speech is mistakenly equated with auditory imagery, its apparent absence is unsurprising and methodologically misleading.

The discussion has also argued that excluding inner speech leaves no plausible candidate for a new mental process. What remains are familiar forms of imagery, sensation, and background processing, none of which can plausibly support sustained human thought on their own. Appeals to unsymbolized or compressed thinking do little explanatory work beyond redescribing ordinary, partial, or emerging inner words.

Broader work across psychology, philosophy, linguistics, and neuroscience provides substantial support for this skepticism. From Vygotsky and Luria’s emphasis on internalized language, to philosophical warnings about the limits of introspection, to neuroscientific accounts of symbolic mediation in thought, the weight of evidence favors the central role of language in human cognition. While certain conscious states can occur without words, these do not amount to thinking in the ordinary sense.

Finally, the discussion has noted the practical consequences of overextending these claims, including public misinterpretations that have caused unnecessary distress. Ordinary variation in inner experience has been reframed as deficiency, when it is better understood as part of the normal complexity of human mental life.

Taken together, the evidence suggests that Hurlburt’s work, while influential and methodologically ambitious, does not justify strong claims about thinking without inner speech. What it identifies are familiar features of inner language—its intermittence, incompleteness, and variability—mistaken for something more radical than they are.

Annotated Readings in APA Format

Carruthers, P. (2002). The cognitive functions of language. Behavioral and Brain Sciences, 25(6), 657–674.

Carruthers argues that language plays a central role in conscious reasoning, self-monitoring, and complex thought. He provides a clear account of why inner speech is functionally important rather than merely expressive, making this paper directly relevant to debates about whether thinking can proceed without words.

Damasio, A. R. (1999). The feeling of what happens: Body and emotion in the making of consciousness. New York, NY: Harcourt Brace.

Damasio presents a layered account of consciousness involving bodily states, imagery, emotion, and language. While he allows for nonverbal conscious processes, his framework does not support the claim that sustained reasoning or planning can occur independently of symbolic, often linguistic, representation.

Dennett, D. C. (1991). Consciousness explained. Boston, MA: Little, Brown.

Dennett offers a sustained critique of introspection as a method, warning against taking reports of experience at face value. His arguments are relevant to concerns that DES may mistake reporting practices and interview-driven categories for genuine mental phenomena.

Hurlburt, R. T., & Akhter, S. A. (2008). Unsymbolized thinking. Consciousness and Cognition, 17(4), 1364–1374.

This paper is Hurlburt’s most direct defense of unsymbolized thinking. Using DES data, the authors argue that subjects sometimes experience definite thoughts without words, images, or symbols. The paper is central to the controversy surrounding claims of wordless thought.

Hurlburt, R. T., Heavey, C. L., & Kelsey, J. M. (2013). Toward a phenomenology of inner speaking. Consciousness and Cognition, 22(4), 1477–1494.

This article refines Hurlburt’s distinctions among inner speaking, inner hearing, and related phenomena. It is useful for understanding how DES generates fine-grained phenomenological categories and how those categories are defended.

Hurlburt, R. T., & Schwitzgebel, E. (2007). Describing inner experience? Proponent meets skeptic. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press.

This book presents an extended dialogue between Hurlburt and philosopher Eric Schwitzgebel. Schwitzgebel raises sustained methodological and philosophical objections to DES, while Hurlburt defends his approach. The exchange clarifies the deepest points of disagreement about introspection and phenomenological reporting.

Jackendoff, R. (2007). Language, consciousness, culture: Essays on mental structure. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press.

Jackendoff explores the structure of thought and its relationship to language, arguing for representational systems that are language-like even when not identical to overt speech. His work complicates simple dichotomies between linguistic and non-linguistic thought.

Luria, A. R. (1983). The mind of a mnemonist. Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press.

Luria’s case study of an individual with extraordinary memory but impaired abstraction illustrates the organizing role of language in thought. The work provides indirect but compelling evidence that verbal mediation is central to normal reasoning and conceptual organization.

Pinker, S. (1994). The language instinct. New York, NY: William Morrow.

Pinker’s discussion of “mentalese” is often cited in arguments against inner speech. However, his account still presupposes structured symbolic representations. The book is useful for clarifying what is meant by language-like thought, even where it diverges from the position advanced here.

Schwitzgebel, E. (2011). Perplexities of consciousness. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press.

Schwitzgebel argues that people are frequently mistaken about the character of their own conscious experience. His skepticism about introspective accuracy provides important background for evaluating DES-based claims, even when he does not defend a strong inner-speech-centered view.

Vygotsky, L. S. (1987). Thinking and speech (Vol. 1 of The collected works of L. S. Vygotsky; R. W. Rieber & A. S. Carton, Eds.). New York, NY: Plenum Press. (Original work published 1934)

Vygotsky’s account of inner speech as internalized social language remains foundational. He argues that higher mental functions depend on linguistic mediation. Despite its density and historical distance, the work directly challenges claims that complex thought can routinely occur without words.