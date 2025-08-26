Author’s Preface

Once again I turn to the task of dissecting statistics and probability. Why? Because our society has embraced these mathematical descriptions of the world wholesale, using them to draw conclusions of immense importance—conclusions that may not be justified.

These methods now underlie vast areas of modern life: medicine, economics, psychology, public health, and more. If the tools being used are not fundamentally fit for purpose in the domains where they are applied, then we are not merely wasting time and money. We may, in fact, be doing harm on a very large scale.

I do not present this as a certainty. What I assert is that the evidence, as I read it, points strongly in this direction. Other scholars have raised similar concerns, though their critiques have had little practical impact. The momentum of current practices remains largely untouched.

PART I – SETTING THE CONTEXT

The Usefulness of Probabilistic Descriptions

Probabilistic descriptions can be helpful. They structure expectations, summarize tendencies, and guide action where certainty is impossible. Yet their usefulness is not universal. The critical matter is context: when they are applied, where, how, and what they are taken to mean.

In closed, enumerable systems—games of chance, controlled experiments, mechanical processes—probabilistic reasoning works. Long-run frequencies align with observed outcomes. In open, unstable systems—human bodies, societies, ecosystems—probabilistic reasoning often falters. Assumptions collapse, and numbers lose their tether to reality. Here, probability risks becoming an illusion of predictive power. The forward, then, is a caution: probability can illuminate, but only in its proper place.

A Personal Anecdote on Probability and Health

I will give a little personal anecdote. Almost two years ago, I had a series of cerebral cerebellar strokes and was in the hospital for perhaps five weeks in total. I have since recovered nearly all my functionality. My memories have not come back completely, but largely so.

At the time, I asked a neurologist: give me the truth, doctor, what are my odds of having another stroke? And he said, “Well, they are 50-50 within the next year.” I was devastated for months after hearing that, until I began to reflect that probabilities are not what they are often asserted to be.

Just because group averages may or may not show something—perhaps based only on counted frequencies, as opposed to distributions—it does not imply that, in the unstable system of the human body, a repeat is inevitable. It may come tomorrow. It may come in ten years. But there is no way of knowing, short of being able to image the brain day to day and track the growth of plaque and the presence of blood clots.

Such a technology is, of course, absurd. We cannot do that. Even the Star Trek tricorder probably could not do that.

So we are left with uncertainty. Business as usual.

What the Anecdote Shows

The neurologist’s “50-50” answer, though precise in form, was hollow in meaning. It came from group averages, not from any individual prediction. Yet spoken in a clinical setting, the number carried heavy psychological weight. It collapsed a shifting biological reality—shaped by diet, stress, sleep, genetics, and countless unknowns—into a coin flip metaphor. That misleads more than it informs. The truth is simply uncertainty: the stroke may come tomorrow, or never.

Why It Matters

This is not a minor issue. Modern medicine, nutrition, psychology, and much more rely on probabilistic reasoning in unstable systems. Life-and-death decisions are built on statistical results. If the assumption of stable distributions in such systems is wrong in principle, then the entire apparatus is unfit for purpose. The problem is not corruption or misapplication, but categorical unsuitability.

Yet this recognition has scarcely penetrated professional communities. Scholars are entrapped in their own discourse, treating methods as sacrosanct and dismissing criticism as heresy. The cost is practical: drugs prescribed, therapies approved, diets recommended, and risks assessed on the basis of methods that may not deliver what they promise. The rigor is an illusion; the uncertainty remains.

PART II – A LITTLE BEDTIME STORY

The Story of Probability

Let me tell a story. Like all stories, it is only approximately true—an abstraction—but from a certain distance, it is essentially correct.

For much of history, the variability of the world was bewildering. Crops flourished or failed, storms struck or dissipated, illness came without warning. People sought explanations. Some turned to gods, others to demons, or to fate. Then, a few centuries ago, a different idea emerged: perhaps randomness itself could be captured in mathematics. Numbers might represent uncertainty, and with numbers, one might make predictions.

Thus probability theory was born. Not a science in the empirical sense, but a branch of mathematics that aspired to guide us in an uncertain world.

From Observation to Idealization

The early talk of odds and chances was not the result of counting outcomes in a natural sequence, but of trying to describe uncertainty in words. Mathematics arrived later, formalizing these notions into ratios, formulas, and symbolic structures.

Once formalized, probability drifted toward abstraction. Mathematicians created simplified “toy worlds” by positing conditions that allowed calculation: suppose events are independent, suppose the possibilities are finite, suppose repetition produces stability. These were not observed truths but stipulations. Within such frameworks, reasoning could be carried out consistently.

But here lies the deeper matter. To apply the mathematics back to the world requires more than the assumptions themselves. It requires a meta-assumption: that these are the right kinds of conditions to secure applicability. The assumption of “independence” is one thing; the higher-level claim that independence is the relevant factor in whether the mathematics describes reality is another.

Predictions in the Long Run

The ambition was to turn variability into prediction. Did it succeed? In part.

In closed domains such as dice, coins, and cards, probability captured long-run frequencies well. But this success was conditional: it depended on accepting assumptions about closure, fairness, and stability, and also on the meta-assumption that such conditions were sufficient to make the mathematics fit reality.

For single events, probability could not provide certainty. All it could do was describe tendencies across many trials—again, conditional on assumptions, and on the belief that those assumptions were the decisive ones for applicability.

From the World to Toy Worlds

As the field developed, probability became less a language for variability and more a system of mathematics about itself. Distributions, axioms, and theorems multiplied. Within mathematics, logic carried one from assumptions to conclusions. But that did not settle the matter of real-world application. Even if the logical steps were sound, the larger question remained: were the assumptions the right ones, and were they enough? That judgment lies outside mathematics.

From Mathematicians to Statisticians

Statisticians extended probability into medicine, economics, and society. Theorems such as the central limit theorem were offered as bridges, suggesting that averages converge to normal distributions under certain conditions.

Yet once again, applicability rests not only on whether independence or identical distributions can be assumed, but on the higher-level belief that these are the determining factors. That is the meta-assumption: that if the formal conditions are set, the world will follow the mathematics. If that belief is misplaced, the whole structure fails, no matter how rigorous the logic inside it.

Extending Beyond Counts

Probability also moved from discrete counts to continuous measures—heights, incomes, blood pressure—expressed through distributions like the normal or Poisson. These were mathematically elegant. But the elegance masked a leap of faith: that the right variables had been identified, that their mathematical form was the decisive factor, and that nothing outside the assumptions mattered. This, too, is a meta-assumption—and it is often left unexamined.

Closed Worlds and Open Worlds

In closed systems, where assumptions can be tightly specified and outcomes enumerated, probability works well. In open systems—ecosystems, economies, human bodies—the situation is different. Assumptions may be wrong, incomplete, or beside the point. And the higher-level belief—that these assumptions determine applicability—may itself be false.

Even if every step of reasoning from assumptions to conclusions were guaranteed by an omniscient one, that would not establish that the assumptions were the right ones, or that they captured the relevant structure of the world. That is the decisive weakness.

The Open Question

This story is approximate, but its outline is clear. Probability arose to tame uncertainty, succeeded in closed systems, and was extended into open worlds where its foundations are insecure.

The unresolved issue is not simply whether assumptions are “violated,” but whether they are even the right ones. The true uncertainty lies in the meta-assumption: that if the formal conditions are specified, then the mathematics applies. That claim cannot be proven within mathematics. It must be judged externally, and often it fails.

That is why statistics, as practiced in open domains, is in such a dismal state: not because the reasoning is sloppy, but because it rests on unexamined beliefs about what makes mathematics applicable to reality.

