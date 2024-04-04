Share this post "RCMP Have No Place in This Province": Heavy Police Response to Carbon Tax ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther "RCMP Have No Place in This Province": Heavy Police Response to Carbon Tax Protesters Goes Viral Media Bezirgan Mike ZimmerApr 04, 20241Share this post "RCMP Have No Place in This Province": Heavy Police Response to Carbon Tax ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare1Share this post "RCMP Have No Place in This Province": Heavy Police Response to Carbon Tax ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare