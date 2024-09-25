Share this postRay McGovern: Israel's Downfall - Zelensky Fancifulephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherRay McGovern: Israel's Downfall - Zelensky Fanciful Dialogue Works Mike ZimmerSep 25, 20241Share this postRay McGovern: Israel's Downfall - Zelensky Fancifulephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share1Share this postRay McGovern: Israel's Downfall - Zelensky Fancifulephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Great listening to Mr. McGovern explain things for an hour. He's always so wise and fun to listen to.