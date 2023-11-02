Steve Kirsch

Nov 2, 2023

Executive summary

Rasmussen Reports has just released yet another devastating survey about the COVID vaccine.

Their latest survey, released at 10:30am EST on November 2, confirms (yet again) that the COVID vaccine is a train wreck, the biggest healthcare disaster in our lifetime.

The key conclusions:

47% personally know someone who was killed by the COVID virus 24% personally know someone who was killed by the COVID vaccine. 42% said it was somewhat likely or very likely they would join a major class-action lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies for vaccine side effects. That would make it the largest class action in US history by a long shot.

The implications are stunning:

56% of people who got vaccinated are or were vaccine injured in some way. This is because 42% want to sue but only 75% were vaccinated. So 42/75=56%. That is is unprecedented; a complete train wreck for a vaccine that was touted as “safe and effective.” If you believe 1M people died from COVID, then this poll suggests that 500K people died from the COVID vaccine (computed as 24/47×1.1M killed from COVID virus using the two numbers above from the survey).

When the 911 terrorist attacks killed almost 3,000 people, it was major news. When the US government kills 500,000 Americans, there are no headlines and no investigations. This is the biggest story in America today.

Bottom line: Heads should roll. Now. Let the finger-pointing begin!