Share this post"Putin will use weapons that will FLATTEN Ukraine if NATO does this"ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"Putin will use weapons that will FLATTEN Ukraine if NATO does this" Fmr. UN Inspector Scott Ritter Redacted Mike ZimmerNov 19, 2024Share this post"Putin will use weapons that will FLATTEN Ukraine if NATO does this"ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this post"Putin will use weapons that will FLATTEN Ukraine if NATO does this"ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare