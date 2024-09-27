Share this postPutin sends a SHOCKING warning to NATO, Stop now or face nuclear consequences | Redacted Newsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPutin sends a SHOCKING warning to NATO, Stop now or face nuclear consequences | Redacted News Redacted 2.49M subscribersMike ZimmerSep 27, 20241Share this postPutin sends a SHOCKING warning to NATO, Stop now or face nuclear consequences | Redacted Newsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share1Share this postPutin sends a SHOCKING warning to NATO, Stop now or face nuclear consequences | Redacted Newsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
If Putin puts nukes in the air, I hope the first one lands right on my head. So tired of all the world’s idiocy.