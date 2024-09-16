PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order Hardcover
Robert W. Malone MD MS (Author), Jill Glasspool Malone PhD (Author),
Free speech is the most pragmatic tool we have for ascertaining truth. Only by examining all sides of an issue can the truth be chiseled out like a statue out of marble. We must defend all speech—whether untrue, hateful, or intolerable, as that is the only way to protect our right to understand the world. As soon as free speech is restricted, that restriction will be used to sway public opinion.
PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order Hardcover – October 8, 2024
by Robert W. Malone MD MS (Author), Jill Glasspool Malone PhD (Author), Gen. Michael Flynn (Foreword)
#1 Best Seller in Communication & Media Studies
PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order exposes the history and tactics of modern psychological warfare on the American people and offers a way forward for citizens to resist totalitarian control.
PsyWar is when a government coordinates and directs deployment of propaganda, censorship, and psychological operations (psyops) tools in campaigns designed to manipulate public opinion. The authors address critical topics including:
Propaganda and Behavioral Control
Psychological Bioterrorism
Deep State Censorship
Surveillance Capitalism
Administrative State Objectives
Fifth-Generation Warfare
PsyWar Tactics
Techno-Totalitarianism
The New World Order and Global Control
Now is a time when America needs hope. But more than hope, we need to restore our Constitution and Bill of Rights as the foundational documents of our Republic. These documents support and protect our personal sovereignty and are at the core of our fundamental rights as Americans. We must work to make this country great again by restoring our commitment to these foundational principles and ethics.