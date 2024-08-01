Note: As usual, Caveat Lector.

Skullduggery with Boris and Natasha

Context and Introduction

There are conspiracies, and there are theories about them. There is no reason to separate theories about sinister conspiracies involving elite actors from any other sort of theory about conspiracies. Various theories about elite conspiracies or other conspiracies that have been disparaged by mainstream sources—politicians, bureaucrats, and media—have later become widely accepted based upon re-evaluation of the evidence or the uncovering of new evidence【Byford, 2011】.

Conspiracies by state actors have been a staple of Machiavellian politics for time immemorial, in all regimes, all lands, and all times【Fenster, 1999】. Pretending that this did not happen is incredibly ignorant. Pretending that it has not happened in the recent years, the last 100 years, let us say, is incredibly naïve, blind, perhaps willfully blind. Some are afraid to confront the reality that the people who rise to the top are not necessarily acting in the best interests of the people. They may not be nice people or people of good character【Butter, 2014】.

Current thinking on psychopathy is that 1% of the male population in Canada, and presumably other countries, are diagnosable as psychopaths【Hare, 1993】. This is probably underestimated, and it can be speculated that the proportion rises, perhaps drastically, when you look at higher levels of power, wealth, and privilege. There are good grounds for believing that to be the case. Not does one have to be a psychopath to be of opportunistic character. There are many degrees of being low in empathy, low in conscience, and prioritizing your own welfare at the expense of the common good【Stout, 2005】.

So, it is not at all surprising, nor unknown, that there are criminal conspiracies. Some are uncovered, some presumably are not. Some involve underworld figures and organizations, some involve corporations, and some involve parts of government organizations. This is the way of the world【Tarpley, 2006】.

It should go without saying that conspirators go to great lengths to keep their conspiracies hidden. There are many mechanisms for this, key means being official lies, state lies, propaganda. Another is the marginalization of those questioning the lies, frequently done by dismissing alternative views as crazy conspiracy theories.

There are events, malign events, conspiracies behind them, theories about the conspiracies, and evidence regarding the conspiracies, which will be interpreted by various folks. Some of these interpretations may be mostly right, some may be completely off-base. Some of those speculating on the conspiracies may be cautious and well-grounded thinkers. Some may be less clear in their thinking. Many folks will accept lies pushed by the conspirators without question. Some, who prefer to live in their comfortable and delusional worlds, will close their eyes to any and all evidence of government malfeasance. They will be loyal to their government and unwilling to face the view that the government they trust has done something truly horrible. This is commonplace; I have met such folks. People lack the courage to face up to evidence of governments or portions of government or other organizations acting very badly【Knight, 2000】.

Covert operations exist and have probably existed for millennia. Often enough, they have been done at the expense of nations other than the conspirators. However, there is a long and sad record of covert operations being done domestically, worldwide, by actors from various countries. Sometimes the covert actors from multiple countries have broadened the conspiracy and collaborated【Tarpley, 2006】.

Just because a conspiracy has not been publicly acknowledged as such does not mean that it does not exist. There are probably many conspiracies not officially accepted as such, and they may not even be suspected by many as conspiracies. Regardless, these unrecognized conspiracies are almost certainly legion throughout history, and almost certainly continue to exist in current times. It is in the interest of conspirators to evade scrutiny, and professionals in covert operations sponsored by the state have a bucketful of methods to evade detection, deflect blame, maintain plausible deniability, and otherwise prevent the truth of their actions from being revealed.

Disinformation rules in these cases, and the perpetrators are often skilled liars and propagandists. Investigator Webster G. Tarpley has written cogently about the mechanisms used at great length. Here is an extensive list with explanations of mechanisms used in covert operations:

Mechanisms and Roles in Covert Operations

False Flags: Explanation: Operations conducted by governments, corporations, or other organizations which are designed to appear as if they are being carried out by other entities. This misdirection is used to justify various actions such as wars, crackdowns, or other political moves【Tarpley, 2006】. Assassination: Explanation: The targeted killing of a public figure or opponent, often used to remove obstacles or threats to the conspirators' objectives【Tarpley, 2006】. Useful Idiots: Explanation: Individuals who are manipulated by the conspirators to unwittingly support their cause. These people may spread misinformation or take actions that further the conspirators' goals without fully understanding the implications【Tarpley, 2006】. Moles: Explanation: Spies or informants placed within an organization to gather intelligence and undermine it from within【Tarpley, 2006】. Poisoning the Well: Explanation: Discrediting a source of information in advance, thereby ensuring that the information, even if true, is dismissed by the public【Tarpley, 2006】. Propaganda: Explanation: The use of biased, misleading, or false information to shape public opinion and obscure the truth【Tarpley, 2006】. Plausible Deniability: Explanation: The practice of ensuring that high-ranking officials are unaware of or can credibly deny knowledge of illicit actions taken by lower-ranking members of the organization【Tarpley, 2006】. Killing of Whistleblowers: Explanation: The assassination or otherwise elimination of individuals who attempt to expose the conspiracy【Tarpley, 2006】. Jailing of Whistleblowers: Explanation: The use of legal systems to imprison individuals who reveal damaging information about the conspiracy【Tarpley, 2006】. State Persecution of Whistleblowers: Explanation: The use of state power to harass, intimidate, and punish those who expose conspiracies【Tarpley, 2006】. Control of the Media: Explanation: Manipulating or influencing media organizations to suppress or distort information about the conspiracy【Tarpley, 2006】.

State Crimes Against Democracy (SCADs)

State Crimes Against Democracy (SCADs) refer to concerted actions by government officials designed to manipulate democratic processes and institutions. SCADs include a variety of covert actions aimed at subverting democracy, including false flag operations, political assassinations, and systemic corruption. There are significant scholars in the field of state crimes against democracy. 【Dafnos, 2013】【deHaven-Smith, L., & Witt, M. T. (2009)】【Kouzmin, A. (Ed.). (2014)】

Examples of SCADs

Iran-Contra Affair (U.S.) Description: In the 1980s, senior U.S. officials facilitated arms sales to Iran to fund Contra rebels in Nicaragua, bypassing congressional restrictions. This SCAD involved secret and illegal actions that subverted democratic oversight【Knight, 2000】. Operation Gladio (Europe) Description: A clandestine NATO operation during the Cold War, involving stay-behind groups in Europe prepared to resist Soviet invasion. These groups, particularly in Italy, were linked to terrorist activities, undermining democratic institutions【Ganser, 2005】. The Reichstag Fire (Germany) Description: The 1933 fire at the German parliament was used by the Nazis to justify severe repressive measures, consolidating power and dismantling democratic processes【Byford, 2011】.

Proven Conspiracies

United States

The Watergate Scandal Description: Initially dismissed as a "third-rate burglary," the Watergate scandal involved a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in 1972. Subsequent investigations revealed that President Richard Nixon and his administration were involved in a cover-up. Nixon resigned in 1974 as a result【Fenster, 1999】. MKUltra Description: For years, the CIA's mind control program, MKUltra, was considered a far-fetched conspiracy theory. In the 1970s, investigations and declassified documents revealed that the CIA had indeed conducted extensive illegal experiments on human subjects to develop mind control techniques【Knight, 2000】. COINTELPRO Description: The FBI's Counter Intelligence Program (COINTELPRO) was a covert operation aimed at surveilling, infiltrating, discrediting, and disrupting domestic political organizations. Initially dismissed as paranoid speculation, it was confirmed by the Church Committee in 1975 that the FBI had engaged in these illegal activities【Knight, 2000】. The Tuskegee Syphilis Study Description: From 1932 to 1972, the U.S. Public Health Service conducted an unethical study on African American men in Tuskegee, Alabama, without their informed consent. The men were misled about the nature of the study and denied treatment for syphilis. Public outrage and official acknowledgment came after the study was exposed in 1972【Knight, 2000】. Operation Northwoods Description: In the 1960s, the U.S. Department of Defense drafted proposals for false flag operations to justify military intervention in Cuba. The plans, which included committing acts of terrorism against American civilians, were not executed but were declassified in the 1990s, revealing their existence【Knight, 2000】. The Iran-Contra Affair Description: During the 1980s, senior officials in the Reagan administration secretly facilitated the sale of arms to Iran, which was under an arms embargo, to fund Contra rebels in Nicaragua. This operation violated U.S. law and congressional directives【Knight, 2000】. The Pentagon Papers Description: Leaked in 1971 by Daniel Ellsberg, the Pentagon Papers revealed that the U.S. government had systematically lied to the public and Congress about the Vietnam War's progress. Initially dismissed as an act of treason, the documents exposed significant government deception【Knight, 2000】.

United Kingdom

The Zinoviev Letter Description: In 1924, a letter purportedly from Soviet official Grigory Zinoviev to the British Communist Party was published, suggesting a communist uprising. It influenced the general election against the Labour Party. Decades later, it was revealed to be a forgery by MI6 to influence the election outcome【Byford, 2011】. The Hillsborough Disaster Cover-Up Description: In 1989, a crush at Hillsborough Stadium resulted in the deaths of 96 football fans. Initially blamed on drunken fans, subsequent inquiries and investigations revealed a police cover-up that involved altering statements and spreading misinformation to deflect blame from law enforcement failures【Byford, 2011】.

Russia

Operation Trust Description: In the 1920s, the Soviet secret police (Cheka) ran Operation Trust, a counterintelligence operation that created a fake anti-Bolshevik resistance organization. It successfully deceived opponents and facilitated the arrest of real anti-communists【Byford, 2011】.

Italy

Operation Gladio Description: Part of a larger NATO operation during the Cold War, Operation Gladio involved a clandestine network of "stay-behind" groups in Italy (and other European countries) meant to counter a potential Soviet invasion. It was linked to various terrorist acts in Italy, initially dismissed as conspiracy theories but later confirmed by the Italian government【Ganser, 2005】.

Germany

The Reichstag Fire Description: In 1933, the Reichstag (German parliament building) was set on fire. The Nazi regime blamed communists and used the event to justify severe repression. Later evidence suggested that the Nazis might have orchestrated the fire to consolidate power【Byford, 2011】.

Global

The Dreyfus Affair (France) Description: In the 1890s, French Jewish officer Alfred Dreyfus was wrongfully convicted of treason based on forged evidence. Initially dismissed as conspiracy theorists, his defenders eventually proved the miscarriage of justice, leading to his exoneration and widespread recognition of anti-Semitic and institutional corruption in the French military【Fenster, 1999】. The Lavon Affair (Israel) Description: In 1954, Israeli military intelligence conducted a false flag operation in Egypt, planting bombs in Egyptian, American, and British-owned targets to frame Egyptian communists. The operation was exposed, leading to political scandal and initial disbelief【Knight, 2000】. The FIFA Corruption Scandal Description: For years, allegations of corruption within FIFA, the governing body of world soccer, were dismissed. Investigations in the 2010s revealed extensive corruption, including vote-rigging for World Cup bids and bribery, leading to multiple high-profile arrests and convictions【Byford, 2011】.

The Weaponization of the Term "Conspiracy Theory"

The term "conspiracy theory" has evolved from a neutral descriptor to a pejorative label used to discredit and dismiss claims of illicit actions by powerful entities. This weaponization serves the interests of those in power by deflecting scrutiny and marginalizing dissent. Understanding how and why this term is weaponized is essential for a nuanced evaluation of claims and maintaining accountability in society.

Historical Context

Origins and Evolution: The term "conspiracy theory" was once used neutrally to describe any theory involving conspiracies. Over time, particularly during the Cold War, it began to acquire a negative connotation, often used to ridicule and dismiss dissenting views. The Role of Intelligence Agencies: The CIA's declassified documents from the 1960s reveal efforts to popularize the term "conspiracy theory" as a pejorative to discredit critics of the Warren Commission's report on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy【Dafnos, 2013】.

Mechanisms of Weaponization

Marginalization of Dissent: Labeling dissenting views as "conspiracy theories" can marginalize individuals and groups, making their perspectives seem irrational or unworthy of serious consideration【Fenster, 1999】. Discrediting Opposition: Powerful entities, including governments and corporations, use the term to discredit opposition and protect their interests. By branding allegations as conspiracy theories, they can avoid addressing substantive critiques【Knight, 2000】. Polarization of Public Discourse: The term contributes to the polarization of public discourse by framing debates as between rational, mainstream views and irrational, fringe theories, hindering constructive dialogue and critical examination【Butter, 2014】. Chilling Investigative Journalism: The stigma associated with conspiracy theories can deter journalists from pursuing legitimate investigations into powerful interests, thereby reducing accountability and transparency. Erosion of Public Trust: The dismissive use of the term can erode public trust in media and institutions, as people may feel that legitimate concerns are being ignored or ridiculed【Byford, 2011】. Protection of Actual Conspiracies: By dismissing all alternative narratives as conspiracy theories, actual conspiracies may go uninvestigated. This can allow real conspiratorial actions to persist, as they are shielded from scrutiny by the dismissive label【Harambam, 2020】.

Conclusion

The weaponization of the term "conspiracy theory" serves the interests of various powerful entities by allowing them to dismiss challenges to their narratives and actions. While it can protect against baseless claims and misinformation, it also risks discrediting legitimate concerns, polarizing public discourse, chilling investigative journalism, eroding public trust, and inadvertently protecting real conspiracies. Recognizing this dynamic is crucial for fostering a more nuanced and critical approach to evaluating claims and maintaining accountability in society.

Bibliography

Works I am quite familiar with:

deHaven-Smith, L., & Witt, M. T. (2009). Preventing state crimes against democracy. Critical Sociology, 41(5), 609-629. https://doi.org/10.1177/0095399709339014 Ganser, D. (2005). NATO's Secret Armies: Operation Gladio and Terrorism in Western Europe. Routledge. ISBN: 978-0714685007. https://www.routledge.com/NATOs-Secret-Armies-Operation-GLADIO-and-Terrorism-in-Western-Europe/Ganser/p/book/9780714685007 Hare, R. D. (1993). Psychopathy: Theory, research, and implications. Guilford Press. https://books.google.com/books?id=HfM-mpz1ouwC Hare, R. D. (1999). Without conscience: The disturbing world of the psychopaths among us. Guilford Press. https://books.google.com/books?id=8-_urXom4ykC Kouzmin, A. (Ed.). (2014). State crimes against democracy. Springer. https://doi.org/10.1057/9781137286987 Stout, M. (2005). The Sociopath Next Door: The Ruthless Versus the Rest of Us. Broadway Books. ISBN: 978-0767915823. https://www.amazon.com/Sociopath-Next-Door-Martha-Stout/dp/0767915828 Tarpley, W. G. (2006). 9/11 Synthetic Terror: Made in USA. Progressive Press. ISBN: 978-0930852375. https://www.amazon.ca/11-Synthetic-Terror-Made-USA/dp/0930852370

