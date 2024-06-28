Share this postProf. Jeffery Sachs REVEALS: Thousands of NATO Personnel Entered Ukraine to Fight Russiaephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherProf. Jeffery Sachs REVEALS: Thousands of NATO Personnel Entered Ukraine to Fight RussiaThe Strategist 18.5K subscribers Mike ZimmerJun 28, 20241Share this postProf. Jeffery Sachs REVEALS: Thousands of NATO Personnel Entered Ukraine to Fight Russiaephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare1Share this postProf. Jeffery Sachs REVEALS: Thousands of NATO Personnel Entered Ukraine to Fight Russiaephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare