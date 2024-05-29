Share this postPoverty in America is by design w/Matthew Desmond | The Chris Hedges Reportephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPoverty in America is by design w/Matthew Desmond | The Chris Hedges Report The Real News Network 976K subscribersMike ZimmerMay 29, 20241Share this postPoverty in America is by design w/Matthew Desmond | The Chris Hedges Reportephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare1Share this postPoverty in America is by design w/Matthew Desmond | The Chris Hedges Reportephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare