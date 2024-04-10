Share this postPoetic Justice for Count Dankula as Police Scotland's Hatecrime Implodesephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPoetic Justice for Count Dankula as Police Scotland's Hatecrime Implodes Demirep 49.3K subscribersMike ZimmerApr 10, 20241Share this postPoetic Justice for Count Dankula as Police Scotland's Hatecrime Implodesephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare1Share this postPoetic Justice for Count Dankula as Police Scotland's Hatecrime Implodesephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare