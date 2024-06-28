Share this postPeter Boghossian Pulled Off the Greatest Prank in Academic Historyephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPeter Boghossian Pulled Off the Greatest Prank in Academic History Mike ZimmerJun 28, 2024Share this postPeter Boghossian Pulled Off the Greatest Prank in Academic Historyephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postPeter Boghossian Pulled Off the Greatest Prank in Academic Historyephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare