As a liberal (small L), I object to the frequent practice on the right of changing the meaning of the word liberal, with a 180 degrees of twist.

However, as a liberal, Trudeau's moves are very, very worrisome, as they should be to all liberally-minded folks. They are the antitheses of liberalism, or liberty.



Having said that, I, on the whole, like Michelle Rempel Garner and don’t really think she is brain-dead. Group-thinker? Yeah. She would not, could not, belong to a political party otherwise.