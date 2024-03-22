Persecution of Dr. Kulvider Kaur by Canadian Authorities
Note: For authorities, read "fascists" -- Ephektikoi
https://twitter.com/DrJBhattacharya/status/1769139397562413083
Dr. @dockaurG's main sin in the eyes of the Canadian establishment was her anti-lockdwn advocacy. In court, they cited @Xposts to @gbdeclaration as the reason for the persecution, which will bankrupt her. Please donate to her legal fund.
https://twitter.com/DrJBhattacharya/status/1768767190201946340
Jay Bhattacharya @DrJBhattacharya
New Illusion of Consensus podcast! Dr. @dockaurG is a Canadian doctor who speaks bravely vs. lockdowns. She faces a vicious smear campaign & legal action that threatens to bankrupt her. This is her first public interview. Please donate to her legal fund: https://givesendgo.com/kulvinder