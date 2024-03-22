https://twitter.com/DrJBhattacharya/status/1769139397562413083

Jay Bhattacharya

@DrJBhattacharya

Dr. @dockaurG's main sin in the eyes of the Canadian establishment was her anti-lockdwn advocacy. In court, they cited @Xposts to @gbdeclaration as the reason for the persecution, which will bankrupt her. Please donate to her legal fund.

https://givesendgo.com/kulvinder