Joe Biden’s speech Monday at the DNC was so full of whoppers that even mainstream media outlets typically in the tank for establishment Democrats like PBS and CNN took note, running “Fact check” pieces on the President. Among his lies included widely-debunked accusations against Donald Trump as well as outrageous exaggerations of his own accomplishments in office. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the parade of lies and fearmongering reflected in what will likely be the last major speech of Biden’s presidency.