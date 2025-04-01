Author’s Preface

Cultural Depictions and Anecdotes of Tracking

Over the years I've read allusions to tracking by non-technological peoples—Native Americans, Native Africans, Native Papua New Guineans. These depictions have been in fiction and non-fiction alike, and some work of indeterminate origin as to whether it was fiction or non-fiction. There are lots of stories of people tracking in Africa and being tracked or tracking. Lots of stories of people in the American West being tracked or tracking. Sometimes quite elaborate fictionalized accounts beyond belief as to the abilities of the trackers.

Tom Brown and Popular Tracking Literature

A few decades ago, I read the works on tracking by a person named Tom Brown. He wrote several books, taught courses and had quite a large following. Some of his stories about his past are suspect—hard to believe, actually—and some of his abilities are hard to believe as well. He may have been a person marketing himself more than reporting things truthfully. I don't know for sure.

Louis Liebenberg and Ethnographic Tracking Work

There was a man in Africa, Louis Liebenberg, a South African scientist and author renowned for his work with the San people. He was heavily involved in tracking and worked with the San people to learn tracking skills, employing San as trackers, and has written on his experiences.

Jared Diamond's Observations in Papua New Guinea

Scientist Jared Diamond reports that in Papua New Guinea, he identified birds by their conventional signs and markings, whereas his native guides identified birds by more subtle cues—such as flight patterns and other cues that were not obvious to Jared Diamond.

Broader Anthropological Investigations

There are other ethnologists or anthropologists or similar who have also investigated tracking from a more grounded perspective than that found in the works of Tom Brown. I mention them in the reference list below.

Animal and Human Tracking and Foraging Abilities

Hunter-gatherers track, and they make sophisticated inferences about the prey animals. Hunter-gatherers forage for plants. These require great understanding and cognitive abilities.

Evolutionary Origins and Comparisons Across Species

There stands to reason that other animals would have some of these abilities, particularly our primate cousins. I just don't know to what extent they would share these abilities. It can only be assumed that somewhere in the evolutionary pathways, these abilities developed, probably in piecemeal fashion, bits at a time, over countless millennia. Although some animals have better sensory capabilities than man, it may be that we are the leaders in terms of inferential abilities and reasoning abilities.

I don't know if animals use the same sophisticated inferencing system that men do. Perhaps chimpanzees do. Perhaps many animals do.

Tracking and Foraging Have a Shared Cognitive Foundations

Human cognitive tracking abilities are identical to those used in foraging when viewed in the abstract. Foraging behaviors require a great understanding of the physical world. Tracking behavior involves a great understanding of the physical world—in one case, with respect to plants; in another case, with respect to animals. They both depend upon cultural learning and transmitted knowledge.

Cognitive Mechanisms in Human Tracking - Multimodal Estimation

Tracking in human hunter-gatherers involves all cognitive mechanisms that I can think of: sensory, perceptual, reasoning, memory, inference, emotion, communication, theory of mind, prediction, learned skills—based upon an underlying substrate of great cognitive abilities, undoubtedly honed through evolutionary pressures over countless millennia. Trackers use multimodal mental attributes to make their inferences, to make their predictions. I suspect that few other animals even approach this level of sophistication, even though their sensory capabilities may be superior.

The sensorium is the external layer—how we interact with the environment. Perception is how we integrate. It can be multimodal integration. And it's not separate from emotion and inference. But yet we can learn perceptually. If you notice things that you did not notice before, it's just routine.

Language and Perceptual Learning

Language gives us another way of doing so as well. One doesn't have to embrace the cartoonish picture falsely attributed to Sapir and Whorf to acknowledge that language intimately shapes perception. And animals without language don't have that capability. So you learn to see things. You learn to sense things.

Just as you learn to read and write and interpret signs, interpret words, you learn perceptually how to make sense of the world. You look at a rock, and one person sees a rock; another person sees a fossil of a trilobite. This goes on and on. I don't have to go very far before I've listed dozens of cases of perceptual learning.

Variability in Tracking and Foraging Abilities

Clearly, not all people are equally adept either at hunting, tracking, or foraging. Not only will training differ, but innate abilities will differ. Presumbly the same applies to animals, at least in some degree.

Modern Loss of Tracking Knowledge

A very, very small percentage of people would still have that ancestral tracking knowledge in modern societies, even if they're only a generation or so removed from the bush. The cultural loss has been immense. The knowledge of how to track and how to forage is no longer there. A few back-to-the-landers and survivalists, perhaps, have gained some skill, but it's probable that very few people have remotely the skill of our ancestors—our near ancestors in some cases.

Continuity of Cognitive Skills Across Time

The various mental abilities developed through evolutionary pressures that existed in earlier hunter-gatherers were at least as good, if not superior, to modern. Arguably they were better through use and practice, and they underpin all modern thinking as well. There's nothing that's changed in the wetware. Not much, anyways. So all the skills that were evident in past ages led to the modern infrastructure and intellectual edifice that we have today, shaky though that edifice may be.

Primitive Societies and Modern Arrogance

It's only our modern hubris that calls hunter-trackers and foragers primitive. Very few of us would survive for more than a few days in the environment that they routinely live in—in the alleged primitive societies. Did I mention the word hubris? Condescension? It's one perspective, of course, that they are more primitive, but only one—and not a particularly good one.

Ecological Niche and Lifelong Learning

So, in a sense, we gain the knowledge we need to survive and thrive in our ecological niche. I guess tracking involves learning what things to attend to—maybe very subtle traces—and making inferences drawn from those things. Making inferences now upon known patterns of animal behavior, or, if a forager, known plant distributions and life cycles and climatic variability. All this requires a very large amount of learning—probably learning that doesn't stop during a person's life.

Introduction

This essay explores the evolutionary basis of human reasoning as it is manifested in tracking, foraging, and perceptual learning. These behaviors, while often dismissed as primitive or obsolete, in fact exemplify the sophisticated cognitive architecture that underlies modern intelligence. Human tracking practices, both historical and contemporary, engage a wide array of cognitive processes including memory, inference, pattern recognition, sensory integration, and culturally transmitted knowledge. By examining anthropological accounts and comparative perspectives, the continuity between ancestral cognition and modern mental functions becomes evident.

Discussion

The cognitive processes engaged in tracking and foraging among traditional hunter-gatherers illuminate the evolutionary roots of human reasoning. These practices demand a synthesis of observation, memory, learned knowledge, predictive inference, and environmental attunement. Tracking is not a mechanical or instinctual act—it is an interpretive one, involving decisions about what signs to notice, which cues are meaningful, and how to project likely scenarios from incomplete information. These faculties remain central to modern reasoning, albeit in different contexts.

The scope of tracking is wide: it draws upon the sensorium—external sensory inputs across multiple modalities—and integrates them into coherent inferences about unseen causes. A bent blade of grass, a partial footprint, a shift in bird calls—each of these may be registered perceptually, but their meaning is constructed through interpretation. That interpretive process involves cognitive pattern recognition, built up over years of exposure, learning, and cultural transmission. In this sense, tracking involves a form of environmental literacy grounded in both biology and social knowledge.

Human tracking diverges from animal tracking, not necessarily in sensory acuity, but in cognitive depth. Dogs track with a nose; humans track with a mind shaped by symbolic reasoning and hypothesis testing. While some non-human animals may share rudimentary inferential capacities—especially primates—the human ability to integrate diverse signals, recall distant events, communicate interpretations, and transmit tracking knowledge across generations is unparalleled. Language is a key facilitator in this process, not only for instruction and storytelling but for perceptual shaping. Language directs attention, labels patterns, and encodes distinctions that enable finer perceptual discrimination. Thus, tracking becomes an activity shaped by linguistic, social, and perceptual learning.

The author’s reflection on fictionalized and romanticized accounts of tracking—such as those associated with Tom Brown—highlights the distinction between mythic portrayals and empirically documented practice. While such stories may exaggerate capabilities, they do reflect the real cultural fascination with and admiration for these skills. Ethnographic accounts, such as those from Louis Liebenberg or Richard B. Lee, provide more grounded insight into how tracking operates within specific social and ecological systems. These accounts show that tracking knowledge is not only technical but relational—embedded in community, ecological familiarity, and often spiritual or cosmological frameworks.

In addition to tracking, foraging represents another form of cognitive engagement with the environment. Like tracking, it involves knowledge of distribution, seasonality, morphology, and change over time. The forager must recognize subtle signs of edibility, ripeness, medicinal utility, and environmental risk. These skills reflect high-level categorization, probabilistic reasoning, and long-term memory—all traits associated with modern intelligence. The shared cognitive foundation of foraging and tracking suggests that human intelligence is not rooted in abstraction alone but in adaptive engagement with complexity.

Variability in tracking and foraging skill among individuals reveals the interaction of innate cognitive tendencies and cultural learning. Not all individuals in traditional societies possess equal ability. Skill develops through time, effort, mentoring, and natural variation in attention, memory, and spatial reasoning. This variability undercuts any simplistic notion of uniform ancestral intelligence and mirrors the uneven distribution of modern intellectual capabilities. The difference lies not in cognitive structure, but in environmental exposure and the nature of learning.

The loss of tracking and foraging expertise in industrial societies represents a profound cultural rupture. While the biological substrate of cognition remains, the practical contexts for developing and applying such skills have largely disappeared. Some survivalist and ecological movements attempt to recover this knowledge, but their reconstructions are often fragmentary. The ancestral mind persists, but its traditional domains of expression have diminished. The capacity for inference, attention, and interpretation still exists, but its expression has shifted—from reading tracks in the dust to reading symbols on a screen.

The notion that hunter-gatherers are “primitive” reflects a modern arrogance detached from ecological reality. The mental demands of living in wild environments—identifying danger, locating food, interpreting weather, navigating terrain—require continuous attention, refined perception, and adaptive reasoning. Very few modern humans possess these skills, and fewer still could survive without technological support. The contrast between ancestral cognition and modern convenience is not one of superiority, but of specialization within different niches.

Lastly, the concept of lifelong learning emerges as critical. Tracking and foraging are not static skills but evolve over a lifetime. Experience deepens perception; learning refines inference. One sees more, and one sees differently. This kind of perceptual learning is not limited to traditional environments. It persists wherever human beings learn to detect, interpret, and respond to patterns in the world—whether in a forest, a laboratory, or a city. The cognitive machinery is the same. Only the objects of attention have changed.

Summary

Tracking and foraging behaviors are not just relics of a bygone era but foundational expressions of human cognition. These practices draw upon an evolved mental repertoire including observation, inference, learning, and symbolic mediation. The evidence suggests that modern reasoning, far from being disconnected from ancestral life, is an outgrowth of it. Understanding the evolutionary continuity between ancestral skills and contemporary intelligence sheds light on the very structure of thought itself.

