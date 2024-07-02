BY

FILIPE RAFAELI JULY 1, 2024

Brazil is the only country in the world mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 6 months to 5 years. In the end, the arguments of those who support this are similar to those of Islamic State members.

Let’s recall a bit of history. Brazil was the last country in the entire Western world to abolish slavery, which happened in 1888 with the Lei Áurea. In Brazilian society at that time, while some fought against slavery, others wanted to preserve it. Abolition only came when the majority turned against it. During much of the abolitionist struggle, those in favor of freeing the slaves had a strong argument: Brazil was the only country in the Western world still practicing slavery. The last one.

For comparison, the abolition of slavery occurred in Chile in 1823, in Mexico in 1824, in Argentina in 1853, and in the US in 1865. In other words, Brazilian abolitionists cited the example of the US for more than 20 years until they achieved their goal.