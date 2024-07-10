Share this postOREGON | NEWS STATION with ties to (X) Governor attempts to CONTROL NARRATIVE of FARM OVERREACHephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherOREGON | NEWS STATION with ties to (X) Governor attempts to CONTROL NARRATIVE of FARM OVERREACH Yanasa TVMike ZimmerJul 10, 2024Share this postOREGON | NEWS STATION with ties to (X) Governor attempts to CONTROL NARRATIVE of FARM OVERREACHephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postOREGON | NEWS STATION with ties to (X) Governor attempts to CONTROL NARRATIVE of FARM OVERREACHephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare