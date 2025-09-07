Mailto: info@pco-bcp.gc.ca

To The Honourable Mark Carney,



I write to oppose any prohibition on the purchase or operation of new gas and diesel vehicles in Canada. Electric vehicles are neither environmentally benign nor practical for meeting the transportation needs of Canadians, for several important reasons.



Environmental and Safety Concerns



Upstream and Downstream Environmental Costs

The production of electric vehicles requires large-scale mining for lithium and rare earth metals. These activities are energy-intensive, environmentally destructive, and often outsourced to jurisdictions with poor environmental and labour standards. The eventual disposal and recycling of batteries presents further unresolved environmental challenges.



Fire Hazards and Marine Safety

Electric vehicle batteries carry risks of thermal runaway, producing fires that are hotter, longer-lasting, and more difficult to extinguish than those in conventional vehicles. These risks are significant enough that Transport Canada recently directed ferry operators to refuse boarding to vehicles with damaged batteries, wiring faults, or leaks due to the unacceptable fire hazards in confined marine environments. This precaution illustrates the seriousness of safety risks that remain insufficiently addressed.



Practical Limitations in the Canadian Context



Geographic and Climatic Constraints

Canada’s vast geography and severe climate reduce the practicality of EVs. Cold weather sharply reduces battery range, while long distances between communities make reliable charging infrastructure nearly impossible to provide outside major urban areas. For many Canadians, electric vehicles cannot provide the dependable transportation required for work, family, and emergency needs.



Economic Equity Considerations

Mandates and subsidies for EV adoption disproportionately benefit higher-income households. Canadians with limited means—who may rely on used gas-powered vehicles or live without access to charging infrastructure—are left behind. Redirecting subsidies toward essential public services, energy security, and affordable transportation would be fairer and more beneficial to the broader population.



Policy Recommendations

Reject any ban on new gas and diesel vehicles, recognizing the diverse transportation needs across Canada. End subsidies for EV purchases, which primarily benefit wealthier households. Reinvest funds in strengthening the economy, supporting public infrastructure, and creating equitable opportunities for all Canadians. Place greater emphasis on safety and environmental responsibility by acknowledging the unresolved hazards and costs of current EV technology.



Conclusion



Electric vehicles are not a universally suitable solution for Canada. Their environmental costs, safety risks, and impracticality in many parts of the country argue strongly against banning gas and diesel vehicles. Canadians deserve transportation policies grounded in practicality, equity, and real environmental benefit—not in costly and unsafe mandates.



Respectfully submitted,