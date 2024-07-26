Open Source AI Definition: Not Open, Built by DEI, Funded by Big Tech

Run by an "Anti-Racist, Decolonizing" Activist, the new Open Source Definition is anything but Open

Bryan Lunduke

The Open Source Initiative is preparing to finalize what they call "The Open Source Aritificial Intelligence Definition" -- a set of rules which A.I. systems must adhere to in order to be considered, officially, "Open Source".

And everything about it is truly peculiar.

From the fact that it considers "No Data" to be "Open Data" (yeah, try to wrap your brain around that little nugget) to the corporate sponsorship (from corporations in the "Closed Source A.I." business)... to the "anti-racist, decolonizing" consultant they hired to put the whole thing together.

Yeah. "Decolonizing". The whole thing is just plain weird.