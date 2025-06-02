The psychological dislocation caused by ‘defeat’ may explain (but not justify) the West’s ‘curious’ inability to understand world events: The almost pathological dissociation from the real world that it displays in its words and actions: It’s blindness – for example, to the Russian experience of history and to the long history behind Shi’a defiance in Iran. Yet, even as the political situation deteriorates … there is no sign of the West becoming more reality-based in its understanding – and it is very likely that it will continue to live in its alternative construction of reality – until it is forcibly expelled.

This essay by Alastair Crooke examines the unfolding geopolitical and economic shifts signaling what some interpret as a U.S. decline in global dominance, particularly through the lens of monetary power. Drawing on insights from French historian Emmanuel Todd and economist Yanis Varoufakis, it presents the “Trump revolution” as a reaction to a perceived American defeat — militarily, economically, and psychologically. Todd likens the current U.S. situation to the USSR’s collapse, highlighting a disintegration of the belief systems underpinning Western confidence and authority.

The U.S.'s central vulnerability, according to Crooke, lies in the erosion of its financial supremacy — namely, the weakening of the dollar’s role as the unchallenged global reserve currency. China’s emergence as a digital financial superpower through platforms like CIPS (Cross-Border Interbank Payment System) presents a direct challenge to the aging, dollar-based SWIFT system. The shift is incremental but profound, marked not by explosions but by quiet infrastructural transitions in global finance.

Trump’s economic and foreign policies, including tariffs and strategic deals with nations like Russia and Iran, are interpreted not as strategic visions but as desperate measures to sustain short-term demand for the dollar. However, these actions erode geopolitical credibility and induce global hedging against U.S. unpredictability. The essay portrays the new Cold War not as an ideological clash but as a last-ditch effort to maintain dollar hegemony in the face of a more agile and integrated Chinese financial future.

Ultimately, the essay suggests that the revolution underway in the West is more than economic—it is cognitive and psychological. The collapse of belief in the old system may lead not to freedom, but to anxiety and disorder, unless a coherent new paradigm emerges.