Share this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla Epistemologist“One of the most GROTESQUE things to come out of the White House” Miko Peled reacts to TrumpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore“One of the most GROTESQUE things to come out of the White House” Miko Peled reacts to Trump Katie Halper 263K Mike ZimmerApr 01, 2025Share this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla Epistemologist“One of the most GROTESQUE things to come out of the White House” Miko Peled reacts to TrumpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareShare this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla Epistemologist“One of the most GROTESQUE things to come out of the White House” Miko Peled reacts to TrumpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare