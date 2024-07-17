Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Pastafarians and the Flying Spaghetti Monster

Personal Experience

I recently had a bizarre experience dealing with a dogmatic individual (I try not to be such myself, although my spouse begs to differ). This person, whom I had interacted pleasantly with in the past, started bad mouthing the Canadian truckers who went to Ottawa a few years back protesting government overreach and vaccine mandates. I stuck up for them, and said that they were good people; generally defended them, and I also defended the right in a general sense. He became heated. I think I did as well. An hour later he said to me something along the lines of "I used to think you were an OK fellow, but have since revised my views." I was gob smacked. I replied (quite mildly, which is surprising) that “not all views of the right should be dismissed, they might be correct in some ways.” He responded with something along the lines of "I can't go there yet." End of conversation. Unpleasant and surprising interaction, but probably not that rare in these polarized times.

On the Left

On the left, there is a misuse of language. I remember from my university days, in the 1970s, a professor referring to someone on the right as a fascist. I probably used it myself over the years to characterize those with views more the right than my own. I imagine that there were other terms used then, and used now that were just as inaccurate.

On the Right

On the Right, language has become so degraded, so moronic, that the word "liberal" has become a term of demonization. It is akin to saying "spawn of the devil" or some other phrase of approbation. It is applied unthinkingly by those who are more conservative to denigrate those who are less conservative. Sometimes, it is code for "Democratic." This madness has infested Canada as well, and a lot of people, particularly younger people, have no idea what the word originally meant. The same holds true for other words in use by those who might be regarded as being on the right of the political spectrum. The words "communist," "Marxist," and "socialist" come to mind.

It is as "bat-shit crazy" as anything to be found in the old dark comedy "Dr. Strangelove." Curiously, the right-wing Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson, a darling of many on the right, calls himself (it is on video) a "classic liberal."

Where Do I Stand?

I am not a classic liberal, but have many liberal values. I am not a classic conservative, but have many conservative values. I am a humanist (I once read a screed castigating humanists for their values, their beliefs). Such madness. However, it has long been my premise that most of what we believe is wrong, or as I more succinctly put it, we are all full of bovine excrement (although I might be even more succinct in a different medium).

Definitions

Now, here are the definitions, courtesy of ChatGPT 4.o. Are they fully accurate? Probably not, but they are somewhere in the ballpark. I know that, for instance, there are many schisms in the "communist religion" and just as many in the "libertarian theology." I don't use those terms centered around religion lightly; they are apropos. I could have said "dogma" I suppose.

Humanist

A person who believes in and promotes human welfare and values. Humanists emphasize the value and agency of human beings, individually and collectively, and generally prefer critical thinking and evidence over established doctrine or faith.

Secular Humanist

A subset of humanism that specifically rejects religious belief as a basis for morality and decision-making. Secular humanists advocate for a moral framework based on reason, ethics, and justice, without reliance on religious doctrines.

Pastafarian

A member of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, a social movement that promotes a light-hearted view of religion and opposes the teaching of intelligent design and creationism in public schools.

Liberal

Generally refers to a political and social philosophy that advocates for individual rights, civil liberties, democracy, and free enterprise. Liberals often emphasize the need for government to address social inequalities and protect individual freedoms.

Classic Liberal

Refers to the political ideology that emerged in the 19th century, emphasizing individual freedom, limited government, free markets, and the rule of law. Classic liberals advocate for minimal state intervention in personal and economic matters.

Conservative

A political and social philosophy that promotes retaining traditional institutions, values, and practices. Conservatives often emphasize stability, continuity, and gradual change, and they tend to support free-market capitalism, limited government, and strong national defense.

Communist

An ideology that advocates for a classless society in which all property and means of production are communally owned, and each person works and is compensated according to their abilities and needs. It is based on the theories of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels.

Marxist

Refers to the political, economic, and social theories of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, particularly the critique of capitalism and the advocacy for a proletarian revolution to overthrow capitalist societies and establish communism.

Socialist

A political and economic philosophy advocating for social ownership of the means of production and a more equitable distribution of wealth. Socialism can take various forms, from democratic socialism, which supports political democracy alongside social ownership, to more authoritarian forms of state control.

Fascist

A far-right, authoritarian ultranationalist political ideology characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition, strong regimentation of society and the economy, and often a policy of belligerent nationalism and racism.

Corporatism

Historically, corporatism has been associated with fascist regimes, notably embraced by Benito Mussolini in Italy. In this context, it involves a top-down approach where the state has strong control over the economy and social groups, integrating them into the state apparatus to suppress individual interests and dissent. This form of corporatism is characterized by the collaboration between the state, businesses, and labor groups to enforce state policies and maintain social order.

Right Wing

Refers to the conservative or reactionary section of a political party or system, often associated with support for traditional values, free market policies, and a strong national defense.

Left Wing

Refers to the liberal, progressive, or radical section of a political party or system, often associated with support for social equality, welfare programs, and government intervention in the economy to correct inequalities.

Right-Wing Libertarian

A political philosophy that emphasizes individual liberty, free markets, and minimal government intervention in personal and economic matters. Right-wing libertarians often advocate for strong property rights and oppose welfare programs.

Left-Wing Libertarian

A political philosophy that combines an emphasis on individual liberty with a critique of capitalism and support for egalitarian principles. Left-wing libertarians advocate for decentralization, mutual aid, and often some form of socialism or anarchism.

Totalitarian

A system of government that is centralized and dictatorial and requires complete subservience to the state. Totalitarian regimes seek to control all aspects of public and private life.

Authoritarian

A political system characterized by strong central power and limited political freedoms. Authoritarian regimes often maintain power through the suppression of dissent and the lack of democratic processes.

Anarchist

A person who believes in or advocates for a society without a recognized government or other authoritative institutions. Anarchists seek to establish a self-managed, stateless society based on voluntary cooperation.

Monarchist

A person who supports a monarchy as a form of government, in which a single person, the monarch, reigns until death or abdication. Monarchists may support either absolute monarchy or constitutional monarchy.