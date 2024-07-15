It is often recommended that turmeric be taken along with pepper. How much pepper, in what form, how do you take the pepper, and how close in time should the ingestion be? Who says this? What is the evidence? Why? What is the best ratio of turmeric to black pepper? Tell me more.

Combining Turmeric and Black Pepper: Enhancing Absorption

It is often recommended that turmeric be taken along with black pepper because piperine, a compound in black pepper, enhances the absorption and bioavailability of curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric.

Recommended Amount and Form

Amount : Typically, a small amount of black pepper is sufficient. The recommended ratio is between 1/20th to 1/10th of the turmeric dose.

Form: Ground black pepper is the most convenient and commonly used form.

How to Take Black Pepper with Turmeric

Method : You can simply mix ground black pepper with your turmeric powder or supplement. This can be done in recipes, smoothies, or when taking supplements in capsule form.

Timing: It's best to take them together to maximize the benefits, as piperine's enhancing effect on curcumin absorption happens relatively quickly after ingestion.

Sources and Evidence

Who Says This : Health professionals, nutritionists, and various health websites often provide this recommendation.

Evidence : Studies have shown that piperine can increase the bioavailability of curcumin by up to 2000%. One notable study published in the journal Planta Medica in 1998 highlighted this effect.

Why: Curcumin is poorly absorbed into the bloodstream on its own. Piperine inhibits certain digestive enzymes, which can increase the amount of curcumin that enters the bloodstream.

Best Ratio of Turmeric to Black Pepper

The commonly suggested ratio is 1/20th to 1/10th of the turmeric dose in black pepper. For example:

If you take 1 teaspoon of turmeric, you should add between 1/20th teaspoon (0.05 teaspoons) to 1/10th teaspoon (0.1 teaspoons) of black pepper.

Conclusion

Combining turmeric with black pepper can significantly enhance the absorption and effectiveness of curcumin. Using ground black pepper in a ratio of about 1/20th to 1/10th of the turmeric dose, and consuming them together, provides the best results based on current evidence.