When I was a kid, decades ago, there was a newspaper report of a 'gator

in the Thames River, connecting to Lake Erie by way of the Detroit River

and Lake Saint Claire. It may not have been true, but this report makes

me go "hmm."





by Dennis Lee (Author), Frank Newfeld (Illustrator)

"You can almost hear the skipping rope slapping the sidewalk,” wrote Margaret Laurence of Dennis Lee’s timeless poetry collection Alligator Pie. One of the first illustrated books published about Canadian children and featuring Canadian place names, Alligator Pie established Dennis Lee’s reputation as “Canada’s Father Goose” and has sold more than half a million copies since its publication in 1974. This classic edition, featuring Frank Newfeld’s instantly recognizable original illustrations and book design, includes childhood favourites such as “Willoughby Wallaby Woo,” “Wiggle to the Laundromat” and “Skyscraper.”

