Note: Normally I would post this on my site for music, but I didn’t. There must be a reason lurking in my subconscious; the brain works in mysterious ways.

Official Video for “The Border” by Willie Nelson “The Border” from THE BORDER by Willie Nelson Order the album here: https://WillieNelson.lnk.to/theborderID The Border is a brand new studio album out May 31 that captures 10 newly recorded Willie Nelson studio performances including four new Willie Nelson/Buddy Cannon compositions. The Border will be available digitally, on CD and black vinyl. Meanwhile Barnes & Noble will be offering an exclusive LP edition of The Border, pressed on orange vinyl and there will be an exclusive vinyl version offered on Willie’s D2C store that includes a 12” x 12” designed lyric book featuring the gorgeous album artwork with extensive listening notes by noted writer Mikal Gilmore and photos by Pamela Springsteen. The title track and first single was co-written by Rodney Crowell and Allen Shamblin and appeared on Crowell's 2019 Texas album and describes the inner life and outer reality of a border guard ("I work on the border, I see what I see") with Crowell's composition described in Rolling Stone as "more humanist than political, but no less tragic because of it." Willie's wise worldly take on the provocative song taps into an urgent universal relevancy that defines the album. Listen to Willie Nelson: https://WillieNelson.lnk.to/_listenYD Watch more videos by Willie Nelson: https://WillieNelson.lnk.to/_listenYD.