Recent controversy surrounding NPR and the suspension of senior business editor Uri Berliner. Berliner, a 25-year veteran at NPR, was suspended without pay for five days after publishing a critical op-ed in The Free Press. In his piece, Berliner accused NPR of losing America's trust due to a perceived lack of viewpoint diversity and an overemphasis on race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation in its coverage. He highlighted NPR's handling of several major stories, including the Russia investigation, the origins of COVID-19, and the Hunter Biden laptop emails, as examples of the organization's shortcomings. NPR's chief news executive, Edith Chapin, responded to Berliner's critique, defending the network's journalism and its commitment to inclusion. The controversy has sparked a broader discussion about bias, diversity, and the role of public media in today's polarized landscape.