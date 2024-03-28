The official X account of the Supreme Court of Canada recently tweeted that “Achieving gender parity among judges at all levels in Canada is a step in the right direction towards having greater diversity on the bench.” No doubt many people agree with this statement. But that does not make it appropriate.

That is because it is a political position about the “right” direction to take the country—and a contentious political statement at that. In the United States, about two in three Americans (68 percent), including a majority in each ethnic group, said that last year’s ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States ending the use of race and ethnicity in university admission decisions is “mostly a good thing.” In Canada, one poll has suggested that a significant majority of Canadians would support a constitutional amendment to prohibit affirmative action programs.

Of course, the Supreme Court should not be making statements one way or the other based on what a majority of the population thinks. That is exactly the point. The Supreme Court must decide cases according to law, not according to politics. …